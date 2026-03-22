She Became Annual Gala Silent Auction 2026

Elevate your game with the ultimate golf experience, combining premier outdoor play with a high-energy indoor outing. Enjoy a round for four at The Glen Club, an award-winning Tom Fazio–designed course known for its pristine fairways and top-tier amenities. Then take the fun indoors with a $250 gift card to Five Iron Golf, where cutting-edge simulators, great food, and a lively atmosphere create the perfect setting to practice your swing or enjoy a night out. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just in it for the fun, this package offers the best of both worlds. Estimated value: $1300. What’s Included:

Round of golf for four at The Glen Club, including golf cart; $250 gift card to Five Iron Golf; Peter Millar ladies polo (size M); curated collection of Evans Scholars–branded golf accessories.

Details & Restrictions:

Valid Monday–Thursday; not available during holidays or special events.