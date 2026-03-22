She Became Annual Gala Silent Auction 2026

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Enjoy a luxurious escape in the heart of Chicago with an unforgettable overnight stay at The Langham. Relax in a beautifully appointed deluxe guest room overlooking the Chicago River and elevate your experience with exclusive Club Lounge access, featuring complimentary dining and stunning skyline views. Perfect for a romantic getaway, celebration, or indulgent staycation. Estimated value: $1050. What’s Included:
Overnight stay in a deluxe guest room at The Langham Chicago; Club Lounge access for two, including breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening cocktails; 2014 Hannah Pinot Noir from Willamette Valley Vineyards.
Details & Restrictions: Subject to availability; blackout dates apply; advance reservation required.
Starting bid
Elevate your game with the ultimate golf experience, combining premier outdoor play with a high-energy indoor outing. Enjoy a round for four at The Glen Club, an award-winning Tom Fazio–designed course known for its pristine fairways and top-tier amenities. Then take the fun indoors with a $250 gift card to Five Iron Golf, where cutting-edge simulators, great food, and a lively atmosphere create the perfect setting to practice your swing or enjoy a night out. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just in it for the fun, this package offers the best of both worlds. Estimated value: $1300. What’s Included:
Round of golf for four at The Glen Club, including golf cart; $250 gift card to Five Iron Golf; Peter Millar ladies polo (size M); curated collection of Evans Scholars–branded golf accessories.
Details & Restrictions:
Valid Monday–Thursday; not available during holidays or special events.
Starting bid
Enjoy a unique and interactive wine experience from the comfort of your home. This private in-home wine tasting for up to 12 people includes 8 bottles of wine and a guided tasting led by a professional wine consultant. Perfect for a night in with friends, a celebration, or special gathering, this experience combines education, entertainment, and exceptional wines from around the world. Estimated value: $410. What’s Included:
Private in-home wine tasting experience for up to twelve (12) guests; eight (8) bottles of wine; guided tasting led by a professional wine consultant.
Details & Restrictions:
Valid within designated service areas; reservation required; date subject to availability.
Starting bid
Enjoy a unique and interactive wine experience from the comfort of your home. This private in-home wine tasting for up to 12 people includes 8 bottles of wine and a guided tasting led by a professional wine consultant. Perfect for a night in with friends, a celebration, or special gathering, this experience combines education, entertainment, and exceptional wines from around the world. Estimated value: $410. What’s Included:
Private in-home wine tasting experience for up to twelve (12) guests; eight (8) bottles of wine; guided tasting led by a professional wine consultant.
Details & Restrictions:
Valid within designated service areas; reservation required; date subject to availability.
Starting bid
Take your night out to new heights with this elevated Chicago experience. Start at Cabra, a vibrant, Peruvian-inspired rooftop restaurant in Fulton Market. Then head to Rooftop Cinema Club for an unforgettable movie night under the stars, complete with skyline views and a cozy open-air setting. Perfect for a date night or a fun evening with friends.Estimated value: $165. What’s Included:
$100 gift certificate to Cabra Chicago; $50 voucher to Rooftop Cinema Club Chicago; one bottle of Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough).
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfect night out in Chicago’s Old Town with an evening at Steppenwolf Theatre Company followed by dinner at Willow Room—just steps away. This package includes two tickets to a performance of Windfall or Catch As Catch Can and a $50 gift certificate to Willow Room, creating a seamless pairing of world-class theatre and an elevated dining experience. Estimated value: $230. What’s Included:
Two (2) tickets to a performance at Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Windfall or Catch As Catch Can); $50 gift certificate to The Willow Room Chicago.
Details & Restrictions:
Excludes Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees; theatre tickets valid through July 12, 2026; valid only for the listed performances.
Starting bid
Enjoy an elevated dining experience for two with a chef’s tasting menu at one of Ballyhoo Hospitality’s acclaimed restaurants. This curated experience features a beautifully crafted multi-course meal complete with thoughtfully paired beverages, offering a seamless and memorable night out. With 10 locations to choose from across Chicago and the North Shore, this is the perfect opportunity to indulge in exceptional cuisine and hospitality. Estimated value: $300. What’s Included:
Chef’s tasting dinner for two (2), including thoughtfully paired beverages, redeemable at ten (10) Ballyhoo Hospitalitylocations: DeNucci’s (Lincoln Park, Hinsdale, Highland Park); Gemini (Lincoln Park); Old Pueblo Cantina (Lincoln Park); Coda di Volpe (Southport Corridor); Sophia Steak (Wilmette, Lake Forest); Pomeroy (Winnetka); Jackman & Co. (Glenview); plus one (1) 2014 Hannah Pinot Noir from Willamette Valley Vineyards.
Details & Restrictions:
Valid Sunday–Thursday; redeem by March 1, 2027; blackout dates apply on major holidays.
Starting bid
Gather your group for a behind-the-scenes brewery experience at Revolution Brewing, featuring a private tour for five with exclusive tastings, a keepsake pint glass, and a 20% discount on beer to take home. Keep the night going with bold, flavorful barbecue from Soul & Smoke, then explore even more of Chicago’s vibrant dining scene with a gift certificate to one of the beloved MomNPop Hospitality spots, Fiya, Jerry’s, or Geraldine’s. From craft beer to standout local eats, this package delivers the perfect Chicago night out. Estimated value: $180. What’s Included:
Private brewery tour for five (5) at Revolution Brewing, including beer tastings, a commemorative pint glass, and 20% off beer purchases; $25 gift certificate to Soul & Smoke; $30 gift certificate to MomNPop Hospitality (Fiya, Jerry’s, or Geraldine’s).
Details & Restrictions:
Must be 21+ for brewery experience; tour must be redeemed within 90 days of the She Became Gala.
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect mix of laughter, great food, and indulgent treats. Spend a night out at Zanies Comedy Club, dine at Pizza Lobo, and bring the experience home with delicious desserts from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Plus enjoy a bottle of J Vineyards Pinot Noir to keep the laughs going at home. Estimated value: $450. What’s Included:
Six (6) tickets to Zanies Comedy Club Chicago; $100 gift certificate to Pizza Lobo; tartlet tower from Nothing Bundt Cakes; one (1) year of bundt cakes (certificate) from Nothing Bundt Cakes; one (1) bottle of J Vineyards Pinot Noir.
Details & Restrictions:
Comedy club tickets not valid on Saturdays or during special events.
Starting bid
Experience a refined night out in Chicago with an unforgettable performance by the Joffrey Ballet. Enjoy two tickets to Eugene Onegin, a stunning production filled with romance and drama, then complete your evening with a flavorful dining experience at Kama Bistro, known for its modern take on Indian cuisine. Estimated value: $380. What’s Included:
Two (2) tickets to Eugene Onegin by the The Joffrey Ballet; $75 gift certificate to Kama Bistro Chicago; one (1) bottle of 2022 Hannah Pinot Noir from Willamette Valley Vineyards.
Details & Restrictions:
Price Level B seating; excludes weekend matinees.
Starting bid
Experience Chicago like never before with this iconic city adventure. Explore the city’s rich history and architecture with a guided walking tour from the Chicago Architecture Center, take in breathtaking skyline views from Skydeck Chicago, and enjoy a classic deep-dish meal from Lou Malnati’s. Perfect for visitors or locals looking to rediscover the city. Estimated value: $325. What’s Included:
Four (4) walking tour passes from the Chicago Architecture Center; admission for four (4) to Skydeck Chicago; $25 gift certificate to Lou Malnati’s.
Details & Restrictions:
Architecture walking tours valid through May 31, 2027; Skydeck blackout dates and times may apply based on season and availability; tickets valid through November 30, 2026.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (and your friends) to the ultimate girls night. Create your own custom candles at Black Luxe Candles, enjoy a piercing experience at Rowan Piercing, and gather your group for a relaxing, hands-on facial experience at Scratch Goods. Perfect for a girls’ night out or a unique way to unwind. Estimated value: $610. What’s Included:
Candle-making class for two (2) at Black Luxe Candles; gift certificate for a piercing at Rowan Piercing Studio; table for six (6) for a face mask experience at Scratch Goods.
Details & Restrictions:
Black Luxe Candles valid through November 30, 2026; Scratch Goods valid through May 2, 2027.
Starting bid
Reconnect, recharge, and move your body with this curated collection of Chicago’s top yoga studios. Enjoy a full month of yoga at Yoga Now and Zen Yoga Garage, plus explore additional classes at Ritual Yoga and The Space Between. Perfect for building a consistent routine or discovering new favorite studios. Estimated value: $600. What’s Included:
One (1) month of unlimited yoga at Yoga Now Chicago; one (1) month of unlimited classes at Zen Yoga Garage; one (1) unlimited 10-day package at Ritual Yoga Chicago; yoga class pack at The Space Between Chicago.
Details & Restrictions:
Yoga Now valid through May 2, 2027; Zen Yoga Garage valid through August 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Refresh, renew, and feel your best with this all-in-one beauty and wellness package. Enjoy a haircut and blowout at 707 Hair Studios, and a full-body spray tan from Beauty By Rae, plus a $50 gift card to keep the glow going. Unwind further with a 60-minute Swedish massage from Yoga Now. Perfect for a special event or a well-deserved reset. Estimated value: $350. What’s Included:
Haircut, blowout, and style at 707 Hair Studios; one (1) full-body spray tan at Beauty By Rae; $50 off any service at Beauty By Rae; one (1) 60-minute Swedish massage at Yoga Now Chicago.
Details & Restrictions:
Yoga Now valid through May 2, 2027.
Starting bid
Look and feel your best with this all-in-one wellness package designed to strengthen your body and refresh your skin. From energizing barre and pilates classes to professional facials and premium skincare, this bundle offers the ultimate reset. Estimated value: $900. What’s Included:
Ten (10) classes at Barre3; three (3) class pack at Logan Square Pilates; focused facial and spa swag bag from Face Foundrié; signature facial from Skin Q; skincare basket featuring products from U Beauty.
Details & Restrictions:
Logan Square Pilates valid through May 2, 2027.
Starting bid
Elevate your wardrobe with this exclusive Veronica Beard experience. Enjoy a $500 gift card along with a private shopping event at the Veronica Beard Chicago boutique, where you and fellow guests will receive 10% off your purchases. As an added bonus, 10% of all event proceeds will be donated back to She Became—making this a stylish experience that gives back. Perfect for a girls’ night out or a personalized shopping experience with friends. Estimated value: $650. What’s Included:
$500 gift card to Veronica Beard; private shopping event for you and your guests; 10% off purchases during the event; 10% of event proceeds donated back to She Became.
Details & Restrictions:
Event must be scheduled in coordination with Veronica Beard Chicago; expires six (6) months after the She Became Gala.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a curated shopping experience featuring some of Chicago’s favorite boutiques. Discover timeless jewelry at Gorjana, explore elevated essentials at Monica + Andy, and browse unique local finds at Wolfbait & B-girls and Alice & Wonder. Perfect for a day of shopping or checking off your gift list. Estimated value: $320. What’s Included:
$150 gift certificate to Gorjana; $100 gift card to Monica + Andy; $20 gift card to Wolfbait & B-girls; $50 gift certificate to Alice & Wonder.
Details & Restrictions:
Gorjana gift certificate valid through February 2027; subject to individual store terms and expiration dates.
Starting bid
Refresh your wardrobe and elevate your everyday style with this chic shopping package. Enjoy a $500 gift card to Golftini, known for its stylish and versatile pieces, and complete your look with a beautiful accessory from Kendra Scott. Perfect for treating yourself or updating your closet for the season. Estimated value: $685. What’s Included:
$500 gift certificate to Golftini; Kendra Scott Elle Lattice Framed Earrings in Rhodium Blush Ivory; Kendra Scott Elle Lattice Framed Long Necklace in Rhodium Blush Ivory.
Starting bid
Bring home an incredible piece of NFL memorabilia with this exclusive collector’s package featuring a signed football and signed jersey from Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons. One of the league’s most exciting young stars, Robinson has quickly become a fan favorite. A must-have for football fans, collectors, or the ultimate game day host. Estimated value: $550. What’s Included:
Authentically signed jersey and football by Bijan Robinson.
Starting bid
Score big with this ultimate Chicago sports package. Take home an autographed Chicago Bears helmet signed by Grady Jarrett—a standout piece for any fan or collector—and enjoy a live match with four North Goal tickets to see Chicago Stars FC in action. Perfect for sports lovers and game day enthusiasts alike. Estimated value: $375. What’s Included:
Autographed Chicago Bears defensive player replica helmet signed by Grady Jarrett; four (4) North Goal tickets to a Chicago Stars FC home match.
Details & Restrictions:
Soccer tickets valid for one (1) regular season 2026 home match at SeatGeek Stadium; subject to team schedule and availability.
Starting bid
Escape the city for an unforgettable farm-to-table experience at Granor Farm in Three Oaks, Michigan—just about 1.5 hours from Chicago. Enjoy four tickets to one of their thoughtfully curated dining experiences, where seasonal ingredients, beautiful surroundings, and a shared table come together for a truly memorable meal. Perfect for a unique outing with friends or family. Estimated value: $850. What’s Included:
Four (4) tickets to a dining experience at Granor Farm; one (1) bottle of 2019 Hannah Pinot Noir from Willamette Valley Vineyards.
Details & Restrictions:
Tickets valid through December 31, 2027; advance reservation required.
Starting bid
Add a unique touch to your space with Horsin’ Around, a playful and expressive print by Tayler Cook. This piece brings personality and charm to any room, making it a perfect addition for art lovers or anyone looking to refresh their home décor. Estimated value: $60. What’s Included:
“Horsin’ Around” 16x24 art print by Tayler Cook.
Details & Restrictions:
Print is unframed.
Starting bid
Step into purpose with these one-of-a-kind custom She Became sneakers. Hand-designed with vibrant colors and meaningful details, this unique pair celebrates creativity, confidence, and the mission of She Became—empowering girls to embrace their potential and pursue their dreams. These shoes were part of a nonprofit collaboration event with the Chicago Bears and were featured on their social media. The rare a true statement piece you won’t find anywhere else. Estimated value: $200. What’s Included:
One (1) pair of custom Nike sneakers (size 8), hand-designed for She Became and one-of-a-kind.
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