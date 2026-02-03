She Became Inc

Hosted by

She Became Inc

About this event

She Became's Annual Gala (Payment Plan Ticket)

2408 N Kedzie Blvd

Chicago, IL 60647, USA

First Payment - Due March 19th
$87.50
Available until Mar 16

Payment 1 of 2. You must manually complete both payments by April 2nd to attend the event at the early bird price. On April 3rd, payments increase to $100 each to accommodate for the $200 ticket price.


Second Payment - Due April 2nd
$87.50
Available until Apr 12

Payment 2 of 2. You must manually complete both payments by April 2nd to attend the event at the early bird price. On April 3rd, payments increase to $100 each to accommodate for the $200 ticket price.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!