She Belongs Presents : The Woman Behind the Mask Women’s Conference

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Ticket available for vendors only.
This includes general admission plus vendor ticket.
Two complimentary tickets and preferred reserved seating
One complimentary exhibitor booth
Top-level brand visibility across all conference materials
Main-stage speaking opportunity or keynote introduction
Premium logo placement on signage and marketing
Two dedicated Sponsorship Social media post
Thank you mention during opening or closing remarks
Logo included in church bulletin
Taxable Donation Receipt
One complimentary ticket
Discounted exhibitor booth option
Logo placement on all conference materials
One dedicated Sponsorship Social media post
Thank you mention during open or closing remarks
Logo included in church bulletin
Taxable Donation Receipt
Logo on conference program or agenda
Social Media Recognition
Thank you mention during open and closing remarks
Logo included in church bulletin
Taxable Donation Receipt
Support through goods or services such as decor, attendee gifts, or activity materials
