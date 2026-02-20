Hosted by

Mom Your Business

About this event

She Built It! Women's History Month Mixer

441 High St

Philadelphia, PA 19144, USA

General Admission
$20

Join us for food, music and celebration of women entrepreneurs.

MYB Supporter
$50

Directly supports honoring women business leaders during Women’s History Month.

FOUNDER SHOWCASE (Application Required)
Free

This is a curated showcase opportunity for founders aligned with the mission and audience of Mom Your Business.


All businesses must be approved prior to participation.


If selected, your $150 participation fee includes:

• Display presence during She Built It

• Stage recognition

• One quarterly MYB Membership

• Direct interaction with attendees and funders


Submission does not guarantee acceptance. Approved founders will receive confirmation and payment link.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!