She Built It! Women's History Month Mixer

About this event
Join us for food, music and celebration of women entrepreneurs.
Directly supports honoring women business leaders during Women’s History Month.
This is a curated showcase opportunity for founders aligned with the mission and audience of Mom Your Business.
All businesses must be approved prior to participation.
If selected, your $150 participation fee includes:
• Display presence during She Built It
• Stage recognition
• One quarterly MYB Membership
• Direct interaction with attendees and funders
Submission does not guarantee acceptance. Approved founders will receive confirmation and payment link.
