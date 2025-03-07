2025 Chapter Retreat: Rooted, Resilient, Radiant

Registration fee includes: Retreat swag bag, T-shirt (Unisex), awards banquet, brunch and workshops. 1. Before submitting your payment, Zeffy may ask if you’d like to donate with a prepopulated fee. 2. If you choose not to make a donation, please select “Other” and enter $0. 3. Double-check this step to ensure no fee is added, as we will be unable to refund it.

Registration fee includes: Retreat swag bag, T-shirt (Unisex), awards banquet, brunch and workshops. 1. Before submitting your payment, Zeffy may ask if you’d like to donate with a prepopulated fee. 2. If you choose not to make a donation, please select “Other” and enter $0. 3. Double-check this step to ensure no fee is added, as we will be unable to refund it.

More details...