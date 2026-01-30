A Bold Story Never Ends
She Is Me Women's Empowerment Summit

15500 Voss Rd

Sugar Land, TX 77498, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. Lunch provided

Virtual Attendance
$25

Attend the summit virtually. Link will be sent to your email prior to the summit. Use it to access the day of.

Sponsored guest ticket
$50

Sponsor a ticket for another women who may not have the means to attend. Thank you in advance for being a blessing!

Event Shirt Purchase
$25

Purchase the She is Me event shirt. This year's shirt is black with teal lettering.


Lettering reads:

She Motives, Inspires, Empowers

She Is Me. I Am She.


Sale ends February 21st

Sponsor
$100
  • 3 month subscription in Friends of ABSNE Resource Directory
  • 20% discount on future ABSNE event
  • Business spotlight including logo/flyer in the event booklet
  • Promotion on ABSNE socials and website
  • Summit access

Upon receipt of payment, a registration link will be sent to obtain your information to promote your business/organization.

Vendor
$150
  • Table and 1 chair
  • Retain all proceeds from items sold at the event
  • 3 month subscription in Friends of ABSNE Resource Directory
  • 20% discount on future ABSNE event
  • Business spotlight including logo/flyer in the event booklet
  • Promotion on ABSNE socials and website

Upon receipt of payment, a registration link will be sent to obtain your information to promote your business/organization.

