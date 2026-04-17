She Is More Than Freedom Partners

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About the memberships
No expiration
For companies and leaders stepping into the work. The entry point into Freedom Partners — a public commitment that says your company stands with survivors.
Includes:
No expiration
For partners who want to be part of the story publicly. A deeper commitment with event visibility and a growing relationship with the organization.
Includes:
No expiration
For major partners funding direct restoration. Significant investment in the core programs — therapy, education, vocational training, legal advocacy. Champions fund restoration at scale.
Includes:
No expiration
For the founding circle shaping what's next — in Uganda, in Central Florida, and beyond. A limited tier for partners investing in active expansion.
In Uganda, we are building new land and structures at Talitha Koum. In Central Florida, we are opening the first restoration home of its kind this summer. Founding Partners help build what comes next — and their names go on it.
Includes:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!