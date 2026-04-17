She Is More Than, Inc.

Offered by

She Is More Than, Inc.

About the memberships

She Is More Than Freedom Partners

AMBASSADOR
$2,500

No expiration

For companies and leaders stepping into the work. The entry point into Freedom Partners — a public commitment that says your company stands with survivors.

Includes:

  • Logo on the Freedom Partners page at sheismorethan.org
  • Quarterly impact report
  • Invitation to the annual Freedom Partners gathering
  • Recognition in year-end communications
ADVOCATE
$7,500

No expiration

For partners who want to be part of the story publicly. A deeper commitment with event visibility and a growing relationship with the organization.

Includes:

  • Everything in Ambassador
  • Logo placement at SIMT events and on event collateral
  • Social media recognition moments throughout the year
  • Mid-year partnership call with the founder
  • First access to Central Florida home tours
CHAMPION
$25,000

No expiration

For major partners funding direct restoration. Significant investment in the core programs — therapy, education, vocational training, legal advocacy. Champions fund restoration at scale.

Includes:

  • Everything in Advocate
  • Premium logo placement across all SIMT channels
  • Featured partner story (case study + video)
  • Named sponsorship of a program element (vocational cohort, therapy year, microloan fund)
  • Direct relationship with the founder, quarterly
  • Private tour of the Central Florida home
Founding Partner
$50,000

No expiration

For the founding circle shaping what's next — in Uganda, in Central Florida, and beyond. A limited tier for partners investing in active expansion.

In Uganda, we are building new land and structures at Talitha Koum. In Central Florida, we are opening the first restoration home of its kind this summer. Founding Partners help build what comes next — and their names go on it.

Includes:

  • Everything in Champion
  • Naming opportunity in Uganda (new buildings, land areas, or program spaces at Talitha Koum)
  • Naming opportunity in the Central Florida home (therapy room, garden, library, kitchen, or common space)
  • Recognition on the Founding Partner wall in both homes
  • Invitation to dedication and ribbon-cutting events in Central Florida and Uganda
  • Direct partnership with the founder in shaping program design and expansion strategy
  • Custom partnership design for commitments above $50K

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!