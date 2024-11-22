She Leads Justice's Silent Auction

Gee’s Bend quilts can be found in US museums and abroad. They are on postage stamps, journals, rugs, and more. Most recently, Gee’s Bend quilters were featured vendors in Target stores for Black History Month. The quits tell the story of the sweat and tears, the resilience and faith and the hopes and dreams that continue to run through the veins of Gee’s Bend descendants.
This gift set was donated by Gee’s Bend descendant and author Tangular A. Irby.
Gee’s Bend Legacy Set ($250 value), includes:
• Autographed 12” x 21” Gee’s Bend quilt panel by Gee’s Bend quilter, Mary Leathea Pettway (Aunt of author) - Can be framed or used as a wall hanging.
• Autographed Adult Journal: Preserving the Legacy: A Black Woman’s Journal to Faithfully Guide the Next Generation by Tangular A. Irby
• Autographed Children’s Book: Pearl and her Gee’s Bend Quilt by Tangular A. Irby
• Autographed Children’s Coloring Book: Pearl and her Gee’s Bend Quilt Coloring and Activity Book by Tangular A. Irby
• Colors of the World crayons
• Stickers
Gee’s Bend quilts can be found in US museums and abroad. They are on postage stamps, journals, rugs, and more. Most recently, Gee’s Bend quilters were featured vendors in Target stores for Black History Month. The quits tell the story of the sweat and tears, the resilience and faith and the hopes and dreams that continue to run through the veins of Gee’s Bend descendants.
This gift set was donated by Gee’s Bend descendant and author Tangular A. Irby.
Gee’s Bend Legacy Set ($250 value), includes:
• Autographed 12” x 21” Gee’s Bend quilt panel by Gee’s Bend quilter, Mary Leathea Pettway (Aunt of author) - Can be framed or used as a wall hanging.
• Autographed Adult Journal: Preserving the Legacy: A Black Woman’s Journal to Faithfully Guide the Next Generation by Tangular A. Irby
• Autographed Children’s Book: Pearl and her Gee’s Bend Quilt by Tangular A. Irby
• Autographed Children’s Coloring Book: Pearl and her Gee’s Bend Quilt Coloring and Activity Book by Tangular A. Irby
• Colors of the World crayons
• Stickers
Financial Planning Gift Certificate for 1 - value of $2500
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This certificate entitles the bearer to a complete retirement financial assessment by a CERTIFIED
FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, including up to four (4) hours of conference time.
This certificate is not redeemable for cash. Only one certificate is valid per purchaser or family
This certificate entitles the bearer to a complete retirement financial assessment by a CERTIFIED
FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, including up to four (4) hours of conference time.
This certificate is not redeemable for cash. Only one certificate is valid per purchaser or family
Madeline’s Mixology Class Gift Certificate for 2
$15
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Madeline’s Mixology Class Gift Certificate for 2 ($90 value)
• Explore the science behind mixology with interactive demonstrations.
• Master essential mixing techniques under the guidance of expert mixologist Hazel Lebron.
• Create and customize your own signature cocktails using premium ingredients and seasonal flavors.
• Enjoy a fun and relaxed atmosphere with fellow cocktail enthusiasts.
About Madeline’s - New Haven's Empanada Shop & Locally Curated Art Museum:
Welcome to Madeline's, where every celebration becomes a cherished memory. We are more than just a venue; we are a haven for creating unforgettable moments. Established with a passion for excellence, Madeline's seamlessly blends event hosting, rentals, online shopping, and a delectable food menu to bring your dreams to life.
Madeline's began with a vision to provide a space where joy, elegance, and convenience converge. Whether you're planning a milestone celebration, a corporate event, or a cozy get-together, Madeline's offers a versatile venue that adapts to your unique vision. Our journey started with the belief that every occasion deserves a touch of magic, and we've dedicated ourselves to making that magic a reality.
Our event venue is a canvas waiting for your creativity. From weddings to corporate conferences, our spaces are designed to accommodate a variety of occasions. With attention to detail and a commitment to excellence, Madeline's ensures that your event is executed seamlessly, leaving you free to savor every moment.
Madeline’s Mixology Class Gift Certificate for 2 ($90 value)
• Explore the science behind mixology with interactive demonstrations.
• Master essential mixing techniques under the guidance of expert mixologist Hazel Lebron.
• Create and customize your own signature cocktails using premium ingredients and seasonal flavors.
• Enjoy a fun and relaxed atmosphere with fellow cocktail enthusiasts.
About Madeline’s - New Haven's Empanada Shop & Locally Curated Art Museum:
Welcome to Madeline's, where every celebration becomes a cherished memory. We are more than just a venue; we are a haven for creating unforgettable moments. Established with a passion for excellence, Madeline's seamlessly blends event hosting, rentals, online shopping, and a delectable food menu to bring your dreams to life.
Madeline's began with a vision to provide a space where joy, elegance, and convenience converge. Whether you're planning a milestone celebration, a corporate event, or a cozy get-together, Madeline's offers a versatile venue that adapts to your unique vision. Our journey started with the belief that every occasion deserves a touch of magic, and we've dedicated ourselves to making that magic a reality.
Our event venue is a canvas waiting for your creativity. From weddings to corporate conferences, our spaces are designed to accommodate a variety of occasions. With attention to detail and a commitment to excellence, Madeline's ensures that your event is executed seamlessly, leaving you free to savor every moment.
Original Painting by Artist Olivia Be’ Nguyen - Fiyabomb
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Olivia Be' Nguyen, also known as "Fiyabomb", is a 32-year-old, Vietnamese self-taught surrealistic Artist born in Allentown, Pennsylvania and raised in Hartford, Connecticut. With a signature style of out-standing colors and solid consistency, Nguyen began branding herself in the art industry by selling her artwork and hosting "one of a kind" galleries. As an artistic feminist, speaking and educating women through her paintings and words through social media and in person has caught the attention of several supporters nationwide. Nguyen's galleries capacity has sold out and filled more than 500 attendees with paintings standing anywhere from a foot tall to her recent 16-foot-tall painting of Beyonce. For mainly being active on her Instagram, Nguyen has created soul-touching relative pieces that has kept her audience tuned in and coming back for more. With almost 35,000 social media followers, Nguyen begins to build her empire of loyal fans, dedicated followers and highly respected and favored clientele. Receiving acknowledgement from celebrities such as Big Sean, Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, 50 cent, Spike Lee and countless more, Nguyen has used her social media as a personal gain to inspire individuals across the world. Nguyen's focus in her paintings are actual life-countered experiences that she personally decided to share with the world, especially women. Several of her paintings are dedicated to women empowerment, self-love and self-reflection as well as mental health awareness. From a broke college student to a college graduate working at a nail salon, Nguyen has paved the way for herself and many other younger aspired artists who desire to share the same life-long passionate dream of creating. Olivia "Fiyabomb" Nguyen currently resides in New Britain, CT expanding her vibrant artistry still.
Olivia Be' Nguyen, also known as "Fiyabomb", is a 32-year-old, Vietnamese self-taught surrealistic Artist born in Allentown, Pennsylvania and raised in Hartford, Connecticut. With a signature style of out-standing colors and solid consistency, Nguyen began branding herself in the art industry by selling her artwork and hosting "one of a kind" galleries. As an artistic feminist, speaking and educating women through her paintings and words through social media and in person has caught the attention of several supporters nationwide. Nguyen's galleries capacity has sold out and filled more than 500 attendees with paintings standing anywhere from a foot tall to her recent 16-foot-tall painting of Beyonce. For mainly being active on her Instagram, Nguyen has created soul-touching relative pieces that has kept her audience tuned in and coming back for more. With almost 35,000 social media followers, Nguyen begins to build her empire of loyal fans, dedicated followers and highly respected and favored clientele. Receiving acknowledgement from celebrities such as Big Sean, Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, 50 cent, Spike Lee and countless more, Nguyen has used her social media as a personal gain to inspire individuals across the world. Nguyen's focus in her paintings are actual life-countered experiences that she personally decided to share with the world, especially women. Several of her paintings are dedicated to women empowerment, self-love and self-reflection as well as mental health awareness. From a broke college student to a college graduate working at a nail salon, Nguyen has paved the way for herself and many other younger aspired artists who desire to share the same life-long passionate dream of creating. Olivia "Fiyabomb" Nguyen currently resides in New Britain, CT expanding her vibrant artistry still.
New Haven Symphony Orchestra (NHSO) Tickets
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elm City Tickets is delighted to offer a ticket voucher for 2 adult and 2 child tickets ($138 value) to the New Haven Symphony Orchestra (NHSO).
The ticket voucher is redeemable through the 2024/2025 season, which will run from September 2024 to May 2025.
The ticket voucher may be applied to any NHSO Classics or Pops concert ticket purchase.
Tickets must be reserved at least 48 hours in advance of the concert.
For information on the upcoming NHSO concerts please to visit: www.newhavensymphony.org.
Elm City Tickets is delighted to offer a ticket voucher for 2 adult and 2 child tickets ($138 value) to the New Haven Symphony Orchestra (NHSO).
The ticket voucher is redeemable through the 2024/2025 season, which will run from September 2024 to May 2025.
The ticket voucher may be applied to any NHSO Classics or Pops concert ticket purchase.
Tickets must be reserved at least 48 hours in advance of the concert.
For information on the upcoming NHSO concerts please to visit: www.newhavensymphony.org.
Latin American cuisine 4 Course Gift Certificate
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Chef Efrain Nieves is delighted to offer a gift certificate for up to 8 guests to enjoy a 4-course customized meal: appetizer, soup or salad, entrée, and dessert, prepared at your home ($400 value)!
About Chef Efrain Nieves:
Chef Efrain Nieves has been a professional chef for 32 years. He specializes in Latin American cuisine, with additional experience in Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. Chef Efrain is the former owner of Tata’s Restaurant in Wallingford, CT. He currently operates a food truck and is opening a new restaurant in Bristol, CT.
Chef Efrain Nieves is delighted to offer a gift certificate for up to 8 guests to enjoy a 4-course customized meal: appetizer, soup or salad, entrée, and dessert, prepared at your home ($400 value)!
About Chef Efrain Nieves:
Chef Efrain Nieves has been a professional chef for 32 years. He specializes in Latin American cuisine, with additional experience in Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. Chef Efrain is the former owner of Tata’s Restaurant in Wallingford, CT. He currently operates a food truck and is opening a new restaurant in Bristol, CT.
Trachouse Beauty Salon All Inclusive Gift Certificate
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
• $200 Gift Certificate
• Professional Hot Comb
• Trachouse Beauty Hat
• Anti-Itch & Tension Relief Tea Tree & Aloe, 4 fl. oz.
• Vitamin E Drops, 4 fl. oz.
• Stuck Up Styling Pomade Strong Hold
• Rat Tail Comb
• Double-Sided Edge Brush and Hairbrush
• Set of Eyelashes
• Cozy Cashmere Diffuser, 4 fl. oz.
About Trachouse Beauty Salon:
CT’s #1 All Inclusive Beauty Experience
Trachouse was established in officially in 2017 with their first full-service salon. If we venture back to 2015 to where the Trachouse vinyl letters graced a commercial wall space in their dry bar suite in New Haven, CT – one can say it all started there. The mentality was “side hustle” and there was no clear vision. Just founder, Renee, wanting to do hair, but not in her house. She brought 3 young stylists along for the ride and they came. With no formal salon experience she did what felt genuine to her. She poured everything into the team, 110%. Renee used her college, community, and professional networks to promote her growing brand. She didn’t even know what she was creating. She was hustling. The business aspect came down the line once Trachouse started making a digital stamp, and the stylists were booked. The mindset changed and business started flowing. The Trachouse Beauty Lounge was born amid the 2020 pandemic when they listened to their clients who wanted a brand, they could trust for EVERYTHING. Makeup, nails, teeth whitening, brows, lashes, waxing, and facials were all added to our service menu. A side hustle has blossomed into family, legacy, and a legitimate business. Moving swiftly into another successful year of business with 15 beauty professionals, they give all thanks to God for his continued guidance, grace, and love. They ask that he continue to nurture their talents and bless their guests. Thank you, for supporting this Black & Woman owned business.
• $200 Gift Certificate
• Professional Hot Comb
• Trachouse Beauty Hat
• Anti-Itch & Tension Relief Tea Tree & Aloe, 4 fl. oz.
• Vitamin E Drops, 4 fl. oz.
• Stuck Up Styling Pomade Strong Hold
• Rat Tail Comb
• Double-Sided Edge Brush and Hairbrush
• Set of Eyelashes
• Cozy Cashmere Diffuser, 4 fl. oz.
About Trachouse Beauty Salon:
CT’s #1 All Inclusive Beauty Experience
Trachouse was established in officially in 2017 with their first full-service salon. If we venture back to 2015 to where the Trachouse vinyl letters graced a commercial wall space in their dry bar suite in New Haven, CT – one can say it all started there. The mentality was “side hustle” and there was no clear vision. Just founder, Renee, wanting to do hair, but not in her house. She brought 3 young stylists along for the ride and they came. With no formal salon experience she did what felt genuine to her. She poured everything into the team, 110%. Renee used her college, community, and professional networks to promote her growing brand. She didn’t even know what she was creating. She was hustling. The business aspect came down the line once Trachouse started making a digital stamp, and the stylists were booked. The mindset changed and business started flowing. The Trachouse Beauty Lounge was born amid the 2020 pandemic when they listened to their clients who wanted a brand, they could trust for EVERYTHING. Makeup, nails, teeth whitening, brows, lashes, waxing, and facials were all added to our service menu. A side hustle has blossomed into family, legacy, and a legitimate business. Moving swiftly into another successful year of business with 15 beauty professionals, they give all thanks to God for his continued guidance, grace, and love. They ask that he continue to nurture their talents and bless their guests. Thank you, for supporting this Black & Woman owned business.