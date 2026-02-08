"Crowned for Such a Time as This" - 2026 She Leads Kentucky Inaugural Honoring Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Versailles, KY 40383, USA
Be among the first to secure your place at the She Leads Kentucky Inaugural Honoring Gala.
This limited Founders Admission rate is offered to those who commit early to celebrating and establishing the legacy of She Leads Kentucky.
Includes:
• Reserved seating for the Honoring Ceremony
• High Tea experience at The Kentucky Castle
• Full keynote program
• Celebration of Kentucky’s inaugural She Leads honorees
Limited quantity available. Once reserved seats are claimed, standard Gala Admission pricing will apply.
The tax-deductible portion of your ticket will be reflected in your confirmation receipt, in accordance with IRS guidelines.
Join us for an elegant high tea honoring extraordinary women of faith and leadership at the historic Kentucky Castle.
Your Gala Admission includes:
• Reserved seating for the Honoring Ceremony
• High Tea culinary experience
• Keynote addresses
• Celebration of Kentucky’s inaugural She Leads honorees
Attire: Formal / Regal Tea
We look forward to welcoming you for this historic inaugural gathering.
Patron Circle guests provide elevated support for the mission and vision of She Leads Kentucky.
Your Patron Circle ticket includes:
• Priority seating
• Recognition in the printed event program
• High Tea experience
• Full access to the Honoring Ceremony and keynote program
Your presence strengthens the foundation of this inaugural chapter.
Royal Circle guests serve as cornerstone supporters of this inaugural celebration.
Your Royal Circle experience includes:
• Premium seating placement
• Recognition from the podium
• Recognition in the printed program
• High Tea experience
• Full Honoring Ceremony and keynote access
Royal Circle participation helps establish the legacy of She Leads Kentucky for years to come.
Host a reserved table for eight guests at the She Leads Kentucky Inaugural Honoring Gala.
Your Host Table includes:
• Reserved table placement
• Program recognition
• High Tea experience for eight guests
• Full access to keynote program and honoring ceremony
Host Tables are ideal for business leaders, churches, families, and organizations who desire to celebrate and support women of influence in Kentucky.
Limited availability.
