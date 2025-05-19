eventClosed

She Means Business Luncheon

1392 Whiddon Mill Rd

Tifton, GA 31793, USA

Chamber Member
$35

This ticket option is for chamber members only. Please enter the attendee name for each ticket purchased.

Non Chamber Member
$50

This ticket option is for non chamber members only. Please enter the attendee name for each ticket purchased.

Table - Chamber Member
$280

The table option for 8 is available to Chamber members. Please enter the name of each attendee and the business name.

Event Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

  • Booth space at event for guest to visit in between breaks
  • Logo placement on all event marketing materials (flyers, emails, social media)
  • Recognition from the podium during the luncheon
  • Opportunity to include branded item or brochure in attendee gift bags
  • Two complimentary tickets to the event
  • Logo displayed on event signage and slideshow
  • Business spotlight post on event social media page (pre- or post-event)

Please include the names for your two complimentary tickets on the next page!!!

Supporting Sponsor
$500

Includes:

  • Logo listed on event program and event slideshow
  • One complimentary ticket to the event
  • Mention on social media as a sponsor
  • Opportunity to include a business card or small promo item in gift bags

Please include the names for your one complimentary ticket on the next page!!!

