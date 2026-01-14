BeWell Foundation

Hosted by

BeWell Foundation

About this event

She Shines: Women's Empowerment Brunch

13350 LA-19

Baker, LA 70714, USA

General Admission
$55

Your ticket includes a delicious brunch, access to inspiring panelists, and the opportunity to shop and connect with local vendors. Celebrate women’s wellness, financial empowerment, and community while enjoying an uplifting day of connection and growth.

Table Ticket
$500

Reserve an exclusive table for 8 and enjoy the ultimate brunch experience! Your table includes a personal server for seamless service and a bottle of champagne to toast with your guests. Perfect for groups who want to celebrate, connect, and shine together in style.

Title Sponsor
$550
  • Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyers, social media & signage)
  • Social Media recognition
  • Opportunity to provide a brief welcome/remark to attendees
  • Dedicated vendor/display table
  • Opportunity to provide branded material to attendees at event
  • Reserved VIP seating at dedicated sponsorship table with personal server
  • 4 complimentary tickets
Gold Sponsor
$350
  • Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyers, social media & signage)
  • Social media recognition
  • Opportunity to provide branded material to attendees at event
  • Reserved seating at sponsorship table
  • 3 complimentary tickets
Community Sponsor
$150
  • Prominent logo placement on event materials (flyers, social media & signage)
  • Social media recognition
  • Reserved seating at sponsorship table
  • 2 complimentary ticket
Vendor
$75

Showcase your brand at our empowering event! Vendor admission includes a reserved space to display and sell your products or services, plus full access to the brunch and inspiring panel discussions.


Connect directly with attendees, build meaningful relationships, and be part of a celebration of women’s wellness, financial empowerment, and community.

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