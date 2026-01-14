She Shines: Women's Empowerment Brunch

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About this event
Your ticket includes a delicious brunch, access to inspiring panelists, and the opportunity to shop and connect with local vendors. Celebrate women’s wellness, financial empowerment, and community while enjoying an uplifting day of connection and growth.
Reserve an exclusive table for 8 and enjoy the ultimate brunch experience! Your table includes a personal server for seamless service and a bottle of champagne to toast with your guests. Perfect for groups who want to celebrate, connect, and shine together in style.
Showcase your brand at our empowering event! Vendor admission includes a reserved space to display and sell your products or services, plus full access to the brunch and inspiring panel discussions.
Connect directly with attendees, build meaningful relationships, and be part of a celebration of women’s wellness, financial empowerment, and community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!