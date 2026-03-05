“SHE SPEAKS” Her Love, Her Strength, Her Story

Your registration includes a beautiful afternoon experience designed to celebrate and uplift women. Guests will enjoy red carpet arrival, reserved seating at a table, and access to our elegant brunch and dessert stations while taking part in an inspiring program of conversation, connection, music entertainment and empowerment.





“SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCES YOU DON‘T WANT TO MISS”





Come dressed in your finest Flats/heels, Hats Kentucky Derby style dress and prepare for an afternoon of inspiration, storytelling, and sisterhood.











