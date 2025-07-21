She Strong Luncheon: Sponsorship Opportunities

Be the face of She Strong for this quarter’s event, covering venue, swag bags, AV, and program costs.
Sponsorship Includes:
• Premium logo placement on stage backdrop, welcome banners, thousands of brochures in doctors’ offices, and posters throughout Vero Beach.
• 5-minute speaking opportunity during the luncheon to share your mission.
• Reserved VIP table for 6 guests.
• Dedicated “thank you” feature in Vero Beach Moms’ email newsletter and a solo social media post (reaching 7,800+ followers).
Sponsorship includes:
• Logo on menu cards, food station signage, and select event materials (e.g., program cover).
• Verbal recognition during the luncheon’s welcome remarks.
• Dedicated social media post thanking you for fueling the day.
• VIP seats for 4 guests.
Sponsorship includes:
• Logo on 5,000+ tri-fold brochures in clinics and wellness centers and all community posters.
• Recognition in the event program and slideshow.
• Dedicated social media post highlighting your support.
• VIP seats for 3 guests.
Sponsorship includes:
• Business name listed on event signage under “Community Supporters”.
• Shout-out in the event program.
• VIP seat for 1 guest.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!