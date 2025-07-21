She Strong Luncheon: Sponsorship Opportunities

Be the face of She Strong for this quarter’s event, covering venue, swag bags, AV, and program costs.





Sponsorship Includes:

• Premium logo placement on stage backdrop, welcome banners, thousands of brochures in doctors’ offices, and posters throughout Vero Beach.

• 5-minute speaking opportunity during the luncheon to share your mission.

• Reserved VIP table for 6 guests.

• Dedicated “thank you” feature in Vero Beach Moms’ email newsletter and a solo social media post (reaching 7,800+ followers).