Shear Advantage's Online Silent Auction

June 23rd-27th!
Hockey families, don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity! The Aspen Junior Hockey Organization is thrilled to present our 5th Annual AJH week-long Summer Camp, running from Monday, June 23rd, to Friday, June 27th. This camp is designed to enhance each player’s skill set while seamlessly integrating gameplay and practical application of those skills. This summer, AJH has collaborated with Jordan French Hockey (*more coaching staff to come), and we recognize that each player’s journey is unique. With AJH, we’re committed to creating an environment that fosters personal growth and helps players achieve their common goals. Jordan French Hockey and AJH are excited to provide an extraordinary personal experience for each athlete, assisting them in taking the next step toward their hockey aspirations.
Value $700
1 person dirt bike lesson
$220
1 Person Dirtbike class, Includes 4 hour lesson, all safety gear, dirt bike, snacks and drink.
Reservations required, season from Mid June to Mid September.
5 Punch Pass
$40
5 punch pass to the Aspen Recreation Center, Value $75
Pilates Party
$250
Treat yourself and your friends to a Reformer Pilates Group Class This gift certificate is valid for an all-levels class for up to 11 people. Experience the #1 growing fitness trend with your friends, gain the confidence and skills to start attending public classes, and enjoy an incredible workout while you're at it!
Private Ski Lesson with Javiera Valenzuela
$550
Gift Certificate for full day Private Lesson with Ski Pro Javiera Valenzuela.
Private Lesson may include up to 5 friends or family with similar ski ability levels or Private lesson for ages 4 and under may include up to 3 children with similar ski ability levels.
Lesson will not be available during winter peak season.
Lesson is subject to availability with Javi, Certificate expires April 1, 2026
West End Social Gift Card
$75
$150 Gift Card for West End Social at the Aspen Meadows,
Gift Certificate
$125
Gift Certificate Valued at $250 for services at Aspen Luxe Med spa.
5 Nights All-Inclusive in Costa Rica!
$2,300
Value $4600
Embark on a tropical escapade with a 5-night retreat for two at an all-inclusive resort in Costa Rica. Explore pristine beaches, savor exquisite cuisine, and celebrate the natural beauty of Costa Rica.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in your choice of resorts in Guanacaste or other Costa Rican destination.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge).
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and add additional nights for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T52797
LOCATION
Guanacaste, Costa Rica
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, package does not include transportation.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
TravelPledge Destinations
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Paid upgrades and extended dates may be available when you book. Must book vacation within 12 months of purchase. Vacation is non-refundable and fully transferable. You'll contact the vacation provider directly to select dates and book the vacation.
Jen Leddy Necklace
$35
14k Gold filled with a moss aquamarine by Jen Leddy
Dinner for 4 at ZigZag
$200
Dinner for 4 people at ZigZag
Excludes Alcohol and Gratuities
Costa Rica 5 night Vacation
$2,300
TravelPledge Destinations (Valid at multiple locations) 5 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Minimum Bid:
$2,300
Embark on a tropical escapade with a 5-night retreat for two at an all-inclusive resort in Costa Rica. Explore pristine beaches, savor exquisite cuisine, and celebrate the natural beauty of Costa Rica.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in your choice of resorts in Guanacaste or other Costa Rican destination.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge).
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and add additional nights for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
