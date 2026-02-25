Deeply Rooted Church

Hosted by

Deeply Rooted Church

About this event

SHEAVES Harmonization Summit

246037 Bungaloo Rd

Athens, WI 54411, USA

General Admission (Reserve 1 Bed, Campsite, or Trailer RV)
Free

Free RSVP (Required Per Person)


This ticket is $0, however **every attendee must register individually** so we can get an accurate headcount. That includes all guests and additional delegates.


During checkout, please tell us:

• **Lodging plan:** reserving a bed in the lodge OR camping in a tent OR bringing an RV

• **Arrival window:** Friday evening OR Saturday morning

• **Any access or dietary needs** (so we can plan seating, walking pace, and meals)


**RV note:** RVs are welcome, however **there are no electrical hookups** on site (off-grid).


SHEAVES is invite only. If you have not received an invitation, please contact [email protected] to see if you qualify via our form. Any other questions please refer to Wade (715) 544-5288 (txt) or Quill (612) 383-9741 (txt)

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