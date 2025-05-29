SHEBA Presents: Boots on the Ground Summer Kick-Off (Draft)

Join us as an official vendor at our Boots on the Ground Summer Kick-Off! This admission grants your business a dedicated space to showcase, promote, and sell your products or services to a diverse audience. You’ll gain exposure and have an opportunity to connect with new customers. Vendors are required to bring their own table with the option to bring a tent as well

