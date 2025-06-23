Sponsorship Packages for SHEBA's Small Business Leadership Summit

Black Excellence Sponsor
$15,000

Includes 10 VIP Tickets, Logo Placement on event signage, website, and program. Speaking opportunity at one workshop session. Half-page ad in the event program.

Community Champion Sponsor
$10,000

Includes 10 VIP Tickets, 1/2 Page ad in program, and recognition at the event.

Gold Sponsor
$7,500

Includes 10 VIP Tickets, Ad in program and recognition throughout the event venue on signage and screens featuring logo.

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 10 tickets for the event. Digital Recognition will be included.

Table Sponsor
$2,500

Includes 10 tickets for the event. Digital recognition will be included.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Reserved seating for three. Digital recognition will be included.

Copper Sponsor
$500

Digital recognition will be included.

