SHEBA's Wealth Management & Financial Literacy Program: Intro to Day Trading (Beginner)

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About the memberships
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For individuals who are new to financial planning and wealth-building concepts.
The Beginner level focuses on establishing strong financial foundations, including budgeting, credit awareness, cash flow management, and goal setting. Participants will gain clarity and confidence in managing personal and business finances while preparing for more advanced strategies.
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