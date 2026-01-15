Society Of Human Engagement And Business Alignment Resource Center

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Society Of Human Engagement And Business Alignment Resource Center

About the memberships

SHEBA's Wealth Management & Financial Literacy Program (Intermediate)

Intermediate Membership
$495

No expiration

Ideal for participants who understand financial basics and are ready to grow and optimize.
The Intermediate level builds on foundational knowledge with deeper insights into business finances, capital readiness, savings and investment strategies, and financial decision-making. This level helps participants strengthen financial discipline and position themselves for sustainable growth.

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