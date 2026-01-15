SHEBA's Wealth Management & Financial Literacy Program (Intermediate)

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Ideal for participants who understand financial basics and are ready to grow and optimize.
The Intermediate level builds on foundational knowledge with deeper insights into business finances, capital readiness, savings and investment strategies, and financial decision-making. This level helps participants strengthen financial discipline and position themselves for sustainable growth.
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