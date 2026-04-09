ShedFest 2026 Silent Auction

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Edison T-Model
The New Model from Atlanta’s Most Loved Electric Bike Company
Auction Feature Item
Step into the future of urban transportation with Edison’s T-Model — a premium utility e-bike built for comfort, power, and timeless style. Proudly assembled in Atlanta, the T-Model redefines how Atlanta moves.
Key Features
What Makes It Special
Auction-Only Extras
MSRP: $2,763
Starting Bid: $1,500
Edison didn’t start as a bike company. It started with a commute.
Founder Ryan Hersh was spending an hour to go four miles through Atlanta traffic. A switch to cycling cut that to 22 minutes—but it came with soaked shirts and commuter showers. The solution wasn’t just a bike. It was a better system.
With a background in business and a childhood spent welding bikes and racing BMX, Ryan set out to build something new: a bike designed from the ground up to be electric—not retrofitted, but reimagined. In 2015, Edison was born.
Hand-assembled in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville neighborhood, every Edison bike is a blend of engineering discipline, love for Atlanta, and a lifelong passion on two wheels. Edison bikes aren’t just made—they’re crafted to outlast trends, reduce car dependency, and give riders their time and freedom back.
Today, Edison is helping reshape Atlanta into a city made for people, not just cars.
You're not stuck in traffic. You are traffic. Break free. Ride Edison.
Starting bid
Gretsch’s hot-blooded Streamliner Jet Club 1 Pickup affords players rowdy, single-pickup presence, refined feel, and modernized Gretsch styling to seriously amp up your jam sessions and shows. With an all-mahogany body that's incredibly comfortable to play, thanks to new body-flush contouring, the Streamliner Jet Club 1 Pickup will feel right at home from the moment you start making music. One HotWire humbucker with Master controls is all it takes to unload some ripping high-output tones within a plethora of hard-hitting musical realms. Die-cast tuners and a compensated wraparound bridge work with Gretsch’s Pitch-Perfect headstock angle to provide impressive playability, complemented by the swift shape of its Fast-C neck profile. The Streamliner Jet Club 1 Pickup puts a contemporary spin on the vintage look typical of Gretsches, now showcasing sleek numbered black speed knobs, all-black and uncovered pickup bobbins, and a binding-free body alongside traditional Neo Classic Thumbnail inlays. Turn up the heat with the single-pickup firepower of Gretsch's high-output Streamliner Jet Club 1 Pickup!
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