ShedFest 2026 Silent Auction

Edison T-Model

The New Model from Atlanta’s Most Loved Electric Bike Company





Auction Feature Item

Step into the future of urban transportation with Edison’s T-Model — a premium utility e-bike built for comfort, power, and timeless style. Proudly assembled in Atlanta, the T-Model redefines how Atlanta moves.





Key Features

Powertrain : 750W rear hub motor for smooth, silent acceleration

Battery : 50.4V 500 Wh lithium battery (up to 50 miles per charge)

Frame : Aircraft-grade aluminum with low-step design

Brakes : Dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes with auto cut-off

Tires : 26” x 2” puncture-resistant tires for maximum handling

Drivetrain : 7-speed Shimano + 5-level pedal assist + throttle on demand





What Makes It Special

Assembled and hand-finished in Mechanicsville, Atlanta

Built around the Evolve Plus System (EPS) — Edison’s modular platform for future upgrades

Backed by Edison’s full support network : local service, real people, real fast





Auction-Only Extras

Abus Helmet and Lock (Value: $239)

1 st Year 1,000 Mile tune-up (value: $125)





MSRP: $2,763

Starting Bid: $1,500

About Edison Electric Bicycles

Edison didn’t start as a bike company. It started with a commute.

Founder Ryan Hersh was spending an hour to go four miles through Atlanta traffic. A switch to cycling cut that to 22 minutes—but it came with soaked shirts and commuter showers. The solution wasn’t just a bike. It was a better system.

With a background in business and a childhood spent welding bikes and racing BMX, Ryan set out to build something new: a bike designed from the ground up to be electric—not retrofitted, but reimagined. In 2015, Edison was born.

Hand-assembled in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville neighborhood, every Edison bike is a blend of engineering discipline, love for Atlanta, and a lifelong passion on two wheels. Edison bikes aren’t just made—they’re crafted to outlast trends, reduce car dependency, and give riders their time and freedom back.

Today, Edison is helping reshape Atlanta into a city made for people, not just cars.

You're not stuck in traffic. You are traffic. Break free. Ride Edison.