Sheepdog - Movie & Special Q&A Session

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About this event
Free Ticket(s) for Veteran & 1 Guest. Please select this Option to reserve your ticket.
Please arrive NO LATER than 1:45 pm.
Movie Start Time: 2:00 pm (chapel)
No Reserved Seating.
Please arrive NO LATER than 1:45 pm.
Movie Start Time: 2:00 pm (chapel)
No Reserved Seating.
*Must be a board member of CWI or FFP to purchase. // Pays for 1 dinner plate.
Please arrive NO LATER than 1:45 pm.
Movie Start Time: 2:00 pm (chapel)
No Reserved Seating.
$
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