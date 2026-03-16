Combat Warriors, Inc - East Texas Chapter

Hosted by

Combat Warriors, Inc - East Texas Chapter

About this event

Sheepdog - Movie & Special Q&A Session

11968 Farm to Market Rd 2011

Henderson, TX 75652, USA

Veteran Tickets
Pay what you can

Free Ticket(s) for Veteran & 1 Guest. Please select this Option to reserve your ticket.


Please arrive NO LATER than 1:45 pm.

Movie Start Time: 2:00 pm (chapel)


No Reserved Seating.

Non-Veteran Tickets
$25

Please arrive NO LATER than 1:45 pm.

Movie Start Time: 2:00 pm (chapel)


No Reserved Seating.

VIP Board Member Tickets
$25

*Must be a board member of CWI or FFP to purchase. // Pays for 1 dinner plate.

Please arrive NO LATER than 1:45 pm.

Movie Start Time: 2:00 pm (chapel)


No Reserved Seating.

Add a donation for Combat Warriors, Inc - East Texas Chapter

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