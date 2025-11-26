Sheerah Retreat "Rise Up and Build"

Hosted by
Enjoy your own personal space in one of the center parlor rooms. The center parlors are uniquely shaped rooms that can almost be considered one room suites.
This room type has one king bed, a recliner, a desk, and a cozy reading area with two side chairs
We have special sessions for our youth between the ages of 10 & 16. The Family Deluxe room will accommodate a group of 5 in each room. The family rooms have one queen bed and three extra-long twin beds with a side chair.
Saturday Night is T-shirt night! Join us as we rock our SHEERAH T-shirts or take home a reminder of your empowerment sessions. Preorder your t-shirt now for the discounted price of $17.00 for sizes small- 2 XX-large- 3 XXX Large.
Please include your size in comments and pick up your t-shirt at the registration table when you arrive.
