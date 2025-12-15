Hosted by

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce

Shelby Chamber Holiday Silent Auction

157 West Washington St, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Helium Comedy Club Tickets & Pacers Gift Bag item
Helium Comedy Club Tickets & Pacers Gift Bag
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Helium Comedy Club

- (6) General Admission tickets or (6) $15 food & beverage vouchers or a $50 gift card(good for purchasing tickets and or food & beverages)

Donated by Pacers Sports & Entertainment

-Indiana Pacers signed Johnny Furphy hat

-Indiana Pacers drawstring bag

-Indiana Pacers stress basketball

-Indiana Pacers XL T-shirt

-Indiana Pacers pen

-Indiana Pacers lanyard

-Indiana Pacers folder


Bourbons & Brews Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Bourbons & Brews Bartending

-1L Grey Good Essences Watermelon & Basil

-Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon

-1L Woodford Reserve Bourbon

-(3) Coozies

-(2) Shot Glasses

Purdue Women's Basketball Tickets & Chipotle Gift Cards
$46

Starting bid

Donated by Purdue University

-(4) tickets to a 25-26 Purdue Women's Basketball Game


Donated by Chipotle

-(2) Free entree cards

-(1) free chips & queso card

Perfect North Slopes Tickets & Crew Car Wash Coupons
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Perfect North Slopes

-(2) Vouchers for Skiing/Snowboarding or Tubing


Donated by Crew Car Wash

-(5) $5 off Ultimate Wash Coupons

Cincinnati Reds Tickets & Indianapolis Indians Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Indianapolis Indians

-(4) tickets to a 26 April or May Indians Home Game


Donated by Cincinnati Reds

-(2) tickets to Cincinnati Reds game

Conner Prairie & Tuttle Orchards Tickets
$60

Starting bid

Donated by Conner Prairie

-(4) General Admission Tickets, Four 1859 Balloon Voyage Tickets


Donated by Tuttle Orchards

-(4) Fall Fun Passes

Combat Ops Coupons & Jockamo Pizza Gift Certficate item
Combat Ops Coupons & Jockamo Pizza Gift Certficate
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Combat Ops

-(2) Combat Ops cards for arcade worth 100 credits each, (5) $5 off any attraction coupons, (5) buy one get one coupons


Donated by Jockamo Pizza

-$25 Gift Certificate

Urban Vines Wine Tasting & Wine & $75 Casey's Gift Card
$45

Starting bid

Donated by Urban Vines Winery

-Wine tasting for Two, Urban Vines Chardonnay


Donated by Casey's

-$50 Gift Card & $25 Gift Card

Morris Inn Hotel Stay & Science Central Tickets
$70

Starting bid

Donated by Morris Inn

-Overnight Stay for Two in a traditional room at Morris Inn


Donated by Science Central

-(2) General Admission tickets

Eiteljorg Museum & Indy Symphony Orchestra Passes & Book
$65

Starting bid

Donated by Eiteljorg Museum

-Four General Admission passes ($80), Eiteljorg Museum-published book ($30)


Donated by Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

-Classical Performance Ticket Vouchers (2)

Royal Pin $60 Gift Certificate & Gillman Home $50 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Royal Pin

-(6) $10 Gift Certificates


Donated by Gillman Home Center

-(5) $10 Gift Cards

Indy Motor Speedway Tickets & Harley Davidson $25 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Indianapolis Motor Speedway

-(2) Carb Day tickets


Donated by Harley Davidson

-$25 Gift Card

