Shelby Chamber Holiday Silent Auction

Starting bid
Donated by Helium Comedy Club
- (6) General Admission tickets or (6) $15 food & beverage vouchers or a $50 gift card(good for purchasing tickets and or food & beverages)
Donated by Pacers Sports & Entertainment
-Indiana Pacers signed Johnny Furphy hat
-Indiana Pacers drawstring bag
-Indiana Pacers stress basketball
-Indiana Pacers XL T-shirt
-Indiana Pacers pen
-Indiana Pacers lanyard
-Indiana Pacers folder
Starting bid
Donated by Bourbons & Brews Bartending
-1L Grey Good Essences Watermelon & Basil
-Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon
-1L Woodford Reserve Bourbon
-(3) Coozies
-(2) Shot Glasses
Starting bid
Donated by Purdue University
-(4) tickets to a 25-26 Purdue Women's Basketball Game
Donated by Chipotle
-(2) Free entree cards
-(1) free chips & queso card
Starting bid
Donated by Perfect North Slopes
-(2) Vouchers for Skiing/Snowboarding or Tubing
Donated by Crew Car Wash
-(5) $5 off Ultimate Wash Coupons
Starting bid
Donated by Indianapolis Indians
-(4) tickets to a 26 April or May Indians Home Game
Donated by Cincinnati Reds
-(2) tickets to Cincinnati Reds game
Starting bid
Donated by Conner Prairie
-(4) General Admission Tickets, Four 1859 Balloon Voyage Tickets
Donated by Tuttle Orchards
-(4) Fall Fun Passes
Starting bid
Donated by Combat Ops
-(2) Combat Ops cards for arcade worth 100 credits each, (5) $5 off any attraction coupons, (5) buy one get one coupons
Donated by Jockamo Pizza
-$25 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Donated by Urban Vines Winery
-Wine tasting for Two, Urban Vines Chardonnay
Donated by Casey's
-$50 Gift Card & $25 Gift Card
Starting bid
Donated by Morris Inn
-Overnight Stay for Two in a traditional room at Morris Inn
Donated by Science Central
-(2) General Admission tickets
Starting bid
Donated by Eiteljorg Museum
-Four General Admission passes ($80), Eiteljorg Museum-published book ($30)
Donated by Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
-Classical Performance Ticket Vouchers (2)
Starting bid
Donated by Royal Pin
-(6) $10 Gift Certificates
Donated by Gillman Home Center
-(5) $10 Gift Cards
Starting bid
Donated by Indianapolis Motor Speedway
-(2) Carb Day tickets
Donated by Harley Davidson
-$25 Gift Card
