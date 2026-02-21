Live Auction, Raffle Tickets & Donations

4 Hours 8-10 Players
Golf for 4, 18 holes and 2 carts at Sandpines Golf Links
Shadow Hills Golf for 4, 2 carts included. 18 Holes.
McKenzie River Guided Trout Fishing Trip for 2
NFL official sized autographed football by Justin Herbert
A 14 Ticket Suite for Oregon Duck Baseball vs. Northwestern on March 22nd.
The Palms Golf Club in La Quinta, California - Golf for 3 with Sheldon Hall of Famer Mark Peterson
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