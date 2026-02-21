Friends of Sheldon Baseball

Offered by

Friends of Sheldon Baseball

Live Auction, Raffle Tickets & Donations

Raffle Ticket
$50
301 Live - Sunriver House
Pay what you can
302 Live - Oregon River Excursions Rafting Trip
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303 Live - Irish Work Party
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4 Hours 8-10 Players

304 Live - Sandpines Golf Links
Pay what you can

Golf for 4, 18 holes and 2 carts at Sandpines Golf Links

305 Live - Shadow Hills Golf
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Shadow Hills Golf for 4, 2 carts included. 18 Holes.

306 Live - Irish Fishing Club Guided Tour
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McKenzie River Guided Trout Fishing Trip for 2

307 Live - Justin Herbert autographed Football
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NFL official sized autographed football by Justin Herbert

308 Live - Duck Game 14 Ticket Suite
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A 14 Ticket Suite for Oregon Duck Baseball vs. Northwestern on March 22nd.

309 Live - Golf at The Palms Golf Club in La Quinta CA
Pay what you can

The Palms Golf Club in La Quinta, California - Golf for 3 with Sheldon Hall of Famer Mark Peterson

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