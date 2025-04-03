Sheldon Clubhouse "Breaking the Label" Silent Auction

What you get: Hit the links in style with an incredible lineup of golf experiences! This package includes 20 rounds of golf with carts at premier West Michigan courses including Maple Hill, Benona Shores, Grand View, Arthur Hills Thoroughbred, The Colonial, and Oceana Golf Club (total value over $1,000). Take your swing indoors with X-Golf West Michigan’s buy-one-get-one simulator experience ($120 value), and stay sharp on and off the course with a sleek X-Golf quarter-zip pullover. Whether you're perfecting your game or exploring new greens, this package is every golfer's dream. Package value: $1,226
#2 Ultimate Mind-Body Recharge
$40
What you get: Find your flow with a 75-minute Breathwork & Coaching session ($111 value) that includes an introduction, guided breath practice, and post-session integration. Rejuvenate your body with 2 MVP day passes, a rent-one-get-one-free e-bike rental ($100 value), and luxurious bath & body products. Pack it all up in a versatile travel bag and take your wellness journey wherever life leads. It’s the perfect package for clarity, energy, and everyday adventure. Package Value: $321
#3 Encore! Encore!
$40
What You Get: Elevate your evening with this exclusive package featuring two front-row balcony seats to the acclaimed musical Hamilton at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids, MI, between July 22 and August 3, 2025 (exact date to be determined). After the show, indulge in artisanal cocktails with a $50 gift card to the Drip Drop Cocktail Room, renowned for its handcrafted drinks and moody ambiance. This package offers a seamless blend of culture and sophistication, promising an unforgettable night out. Package Value: $210
#4 Explore Kent County
$50
What you get: A fun-filled collection of family summer adventures, including a Family Day Pass to Frederik Meijer Gardens, a 1-month family membership to the YMCA, 4 passes to John Ball Zoo, 4 box seats to a Whitecaps game, 2 guest passes to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, and a $25 Speedway gas card to fuel your outings. It’s the perfect package for memory-making all year long! Package Value: $351
#5 Polished & Radiant
$40
What you get: Treat yourself from head to toe with a teeth whitening kit from Walker Family Dental, luxurious bath & body products, and a manicure and pedicure from Tanaz. This self-care trio is your ticket to feeling refreshed, pampered, and perfectly polished. Package Value: $270
#6 Modern Comforts
$40
What you get: Upgrade your home with smart convenience and practical tools, including WiFi bulbs, WiFi plugs, a WiFi indoor camera, a bug zapper, a socket tool set, a screwdriver set, and a smart watch to help you stay connected on the go. It’s the perfect mix of comfort, control, and capability for the modern household. Package Value: $200
#7 Stationery & Serenity Set
$35
What you get: A calming blend of cozy and creative, this set includes luxurious bath & body products, a journal, a set of 3 pens , 20 beautiful handmade cards, 4 Starbucks travel cups, and a delicate flower vase. It’s the perfect combination of self-care and thoughtful expression—ideal for quiet mornings, gratitude notes, and little moments of peace. Package Value: $200
#8 The Ultimate Girl's Gathering
$50
What you get: A private Bachelorette Dance Party for up to 10 guests from Armentality’s Bridal Dance Connection ($300 value), a 10" decorated cake voucher from Nothing Bundt Cakes ($50 value), and a $70 gift certificate to The Great Escape. It’s the perfect recipe for a fun, fabulous night out with friends—filled with movement, laughter, and something sweet to top it all off! Package Value: $420
#9 Styled to Perfection
$40
What you get: Enjoy a 2-hour personal styling session with Michelle Krick Style. Whether you're refreshing your wardrobe or redefining your style, this package is your ticket to fashion confidence and fabulous finds. Package Value: $250
#10 Level Up Your Wellness
$45
What you get: Kickstart your fitness journey with 3 personal training sessions from Full Strength ($300 value), plus an exercise roller and a fitness journal to help you recover and track your progress. This package is perfect for building strength, focus, and lasting results! Package Value: $315
#11 The Lighthouse
$35
What you get: A stunning 16x20" photography canvas by Marc Hoeksema Photography, featuring the Lake Michigan lighthouse in Muskegon. This beautiful piece captures the strength and beauty of our Great Lake and is a perfect addition to any home, office, or space. Package Value: $175.
#12 Kitchen Quick & Clever
$25
What you get: Cook smarter (not harder!) with this bundle of time-saving kitchen essentials, including an air fryer, omelet maker, French press, deep fryer with basket, and a digital multi-cooker. Perfect for busy weeknights, weekend brunches, and everything in between! Package Value: $125
#13 Sweet Escape
$20
What you get: Indulge in a trio of treats with this deliciously cozy package! Enjoy a 10" decorated cake voucher from Nothing Bundt Cakes ($50 value), 8 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies with branded zippered pouch and lip balm, and 4 cups of Starbucks. Whether you're celebrating something special or just need a moment of sweet serenity, this package is your ticket to a flavorful escape. Package value: $125
