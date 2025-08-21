Pastor Sheldon Lee Stovall Book and Gift Shop

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✨ Jesus is My Savior / I Love Jesus T-Shirt ✨
Show your faith proudly with this comfortable and stylish Christian t-shirt. Featuring bold lettering with your choice of “Jesus is My Savior” or “I Love Jesus”, this shirt is perfect for church, casual wear, or as a thoughtful gift for family and friends.
✅ Available in All Sizes – From Small to 5XL
✅ Choose Any Color – Classic black, white, or vibrant colors to fit your style
✅ Unisex Fit – Comfortable for men and women
✅ Premium Quality Fabric – Soft, breathable, and durable for everyday wear
📦 Full Stock Available – Order Now!
👉 Simply specify your size and color at checkout.
Express your faith. Inspire others. Wear your testimony.
✨ Limited Edition: Where Is the Storehouse T-Shirt ✨
Make a bold statement of faith with our “Where Is the Storehouse” Limited Edition Tee. Available in classic white or black, this shirt is designed for comfort and inspiration.
✔️ Unisex fit – available in all sizes
✔️ Soft, breathable cotton blend for everyday wear
✔️ Minimalist design with a powerful message
✔️ Purchase limit: 2 per order (exclusive release!)
Perfect for church, casual outings, or as a meaningful gift. Don’t miss your chance to own this limited edition piece—once it’s gone, it’s gone!
“Originally written in 2008, this book reveals timeless insights about faith, discernment, and the challenges facing modern churches. Learn how to recognize truth, avoid deception, and walk in God’s blessings.”
DC and other cities around the country. Sheldon currently sits on the Board of Directors of The NOF
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The Counselor Live T-Shirt
Make a bold statement with The Counselor Live tee — designed for comfort, style, and meaning.
Crafted from 100% soft cotton, these unisex tees feature a classic crewneck fit and durable print that stands up to everyday wear.
Perfect for fans, supporters, or anyone ready to represent The Counselor Live!
White “JESUS SAVES” Hoodie – Gold Lettering
Step out in faith and style with our classic white hoodie featuring bold gold “JESUS SAVES” lettering across the chest. This hoodie is more than just clothing—it’s a declaration of your faith and a reminder of God’s saving power.
✨ Details:
Whether you’re at church, on campus, or out in the community, this hoodie is a perfect way to share the message of salvation wherever you go.
🔥 Wear your faith. Share the message. JESUS SAVES.
TOD Church Hoodie & Sweatpants Set
Stay comfortable and stylish while representing TOD Church with our premium hoodie and sweatpants set. Made from soft, durable fabric, this set is perfect for everyday wear, workouts, or church events. The bold "TOD CHURCH" lettering makes a strong statement of faith wherever you go.
✅ Available in all sizes (S–3XL)
✅ Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Brown
✅ Unisex fit – designed for both men and women
✅ Hoodie features a roomy front pocket and adjustable drawstring hood
✅ Sweatpants include an elastic waistband with drawstring and ribbed cuffs for comfort
Whether you’re relaxing at home, at service, or out in the community, this set keeps you covered in comfort and faith.
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