Shelley Read - Go As A River

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You receive entrance to a private cocktail reception at 6:15, reserved seats in the front rows and a custom print celebrating the evening by Yolie Brown. You also help restore our aging historical building. Your tax donation credit will be $450.
You receive entrance to a private cocktail reception at 6:15 and reserved seats in the front rows. You also help restore our aging historical building. Your tax donation credit will be $200.
Your ticket will get you a reserved seat in a middle row to hear Shelley Read speak. You are also helping us restore our aging building. Your tax donation credit will be $65. We appreciate your support.
This is a general admission ticket for current LCA-members. It will be open seating in the back half of the auditorium. If you don't have a 2026 membership, you can join now and then get this ticket. We appreciate your support of Lake City Arts!
This is a general admission ticket to hear the fabulous Shelley Read speak about her book, Go As A River. It will be open seating in the back half of the auditorium.Thank you for your interest!
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