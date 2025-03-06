Sheltered Pathways Health & Hope Accessing Care for All- Vendor Sign-Up

Calling All Housing Shelters and Healthcare Service Providers:
We invite housing shelters, healthcare providers, and service organizations to join us as vendors at Sheltered Pathways: Health, Housing & Hope. This event is a unique opportunity to showcase your services and connect directly with individuals in need of housing and healthcare support.
As a Vendor, You Will Receive:
A Booth Space: A designated area to share information about your services, resources, and programs related to housing and healthcare access.
Networking Opportunities: Connect with other service providers, community organizations, and potential partners who are dedicated to addressing homelessness and healthcare access.
Exposure to the Community: Engage with individuals and families in need, offering valuable resources and support, and help them navigate the available services.
Promotional Materials: Showcase your organization’s brochures, flyers, and other materials to directly reach those who can benefit from your services.
Vendor Sign Up for Shelters
Free
Calling All Housing Shelters and Healthcare Service Providers:
We invite housing shelters, healthcare providers, and service organizations to register as vendors for Sheltered Pathways: Health, Housing & Hope. This event is a unique opportunity for you to directly connect with individuals in need of both shelter and healthcare, and showcase the essential services your organization offers.
Why Shelters Should Register:
Reach Those Who Need You Most: This event is focused on providing resources and support to individuals who are homeless or facing housing instability. It’s an opportunity for your shelter to connect directly with people in need of housing assistance, and inform them about the services you provide.
Expand Your Impact: Share information about your shelter’s programs and services with a broader community, including local organizations, policymakers, and other service providers who can help amplify your reach.
Build Partnerships: Meet and network with other shelters, healthcare providers, community organizations, and advocates to create collaborative solutions to housing instability.
Increase Awareness of Your Mission: Showcase the incredible work your shelter is doing and raise awareness of your mission to provide safe and stable housing options for those experiencing homelessness.
As a Vendor, You Will Receive:
A Booth Space: A designated area to promote your shelter, share information, and speak with individuals and other organizations about the services you provide.
Networking Opportunities: Connect with local and regional organizations, community leaders, and advocates working toward similar goals of providing housing and healthcare access.
Exposure to the Community: Engage directly with attendees who may benefit from your shelter’s services, and connect with partners who can help support your mission.
Promotional Materials: Display your brochures, flyers, and other promotional materials to provide event attendees with detailed information about your shelter and services.
Vendor Sign Up for Room & Boards
Free
As a Room & Board Provider, this event is a unique opportunity to connect with individuals who are homeless or facing housing instability and may be in need of your services. Sheltered Pathways: Health, Housing & Hope provides a platform for you to directly engage with those seeking housing options and promote the supportive services you offer.
Here’s why you should register:
Reach Individuals in Need: Many people attending the event are seeking stable housing solutions. By registering as a vendor, you can directly offer them information about your room & board options, helping them access safe and supportive housing.
Expand Your Network: Connect with other service providers, shelters, healthcare organizations, and community advocates. Building partnerships can enhance your ability to offer comprehensive support to those in need.
Increase Visibility: This event allows your organization to showcase your services and raise awareness about the critical role room & board providers play in providing temporary and long-term housing solutions for individuals and families.
Make a Real Impact: By participating as a vendor, you'll have the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life by connecting them with housing that can provide stability and a path to self-sufficiency.
Promote Your Services: You’ll have the chance to distribute materials, answer questions, and directly engage with people who could benefit from your services, helping them take the next step toward finding secure housing.
