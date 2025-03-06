Sheltered Pathways Health & Hope Accessing Care for All- Vendor Sign-Up

Calling All Housing Shelters and Healthcare Service Providers: We invite housing shelters, healthcare providers, and service organizations to register as vendors for Sheltered Pathways: Health, Housing & Hope. This event is a unique opportunity for you to directly connect with individuals in need of both shelter and healthcare, and showcase the essential services your organization offers. Why Shelters Should Register: Reach Those Who Need You Most: This event is focused on providing resources and support to individuals who are homeless or facing housing instability. It’s an opportunity for your shelter to connect directly with people in need of housing assistance, and inform them about the services you provide. Expand Your Impact: Share information about your shelter’s programs and services with a broader community, including local organizations, policymakers, and other service providers who can help amplify your reach. Build Partnerships: Meet and network with other shelters, healthcare providers, community organizations, and advocates to create collaborative solutions to housing instability. Increase Awareness of Your Mission: Showcase the incredible work your shelter is doing and raise awareness of your mission to provide safe and stable housing options for those experiencing homelessness. As a Vendor, You Will Receive: A Booth Space: A designated area to promote your shelter, share information, and speak with individuals and other organizations about the services you provide. Networking Opportunities: Connect with local and regional organizations, community leaders, and advocates working toward similar goals of providing housing and healthcare access. Exposure to the Community: Engage directly with attendees who may benefit from your shelter’s services, and connect with partners who can help support your mission. Promotional Materials: Display your brochures, flyers, and other promotional materials to provide event attendees with detailed information about your shelter and services.

