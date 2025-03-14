Sheltered Pathways Volunteer Form 2025

Description: Greet attendees, assist with registration and check-in process, distribute event materials, and provide directions to various areas of the event venue. A friendly demeanor and strong communication skills are required.
Description: Manage the charging station area, assist attendees with charging their electronic devices, ensure charging stations are operational, and maintain a welcoming environment for attendees. Technical aptitude and customer service skills are preferred.
Description: Assist with food distribution and replenishment at designated food stations, maintain cleanliness and hygiene standards, and assist attendees with dietary restrictions or special requests. Food handling experience is a plus.
Description: Maintain a visible presence throughout the event venue, monitor entrances and exits, enforce event rules and regulations, and provide assistance in managing any conflicts or emergencies that may arise. Prior security or crowd management experience preferred.
Description: Assist food vendors with transporting food items from preparation areas to their designated booths, coordinate with security to ensure smooth traffic flow, and support maintaining cleanliness and organization in food service areas. Must have good physical stamina and attention to detail.
Description: Serve as a flexible volunteer to assist with various tasks and provide support wherever needed throughout the event venue. Tasks may include directing attendees, assisting vendors, replenishing supplies, and responding to any on-site needs as they arise. Adaptability and a willingness to help in diverse roles required.
Sign up for a 1 hour time slot to bless the crowd.
