Sheltered Pathways Volunteer Form 2025

130 N Thompson St

Hemet, CA 92543, USA

Registration/Check-in Assistant:
Free

Description: Greet attendees, assist with registration and check-in process, distribute event materials, and provide directions to various areas of the event venue. A friendly demeanor and strong communication skills are required.

Charging Station Attendant:
Free

Description: Manage the charging station area, assist attendees with charging their electronic devices, ensure charging stations are operational, and maintain a welcoming environment for attendees. Technical aptitude and customer service skills are preferred.

Food Station Volunteer:
Free

Description: Assist with food distribution and replenishment at designated food stations, maintain cleanliness and hygiene standards, and assist attendees with dietary restrictions or special requests. Food handling experience is a plus.

Security Volunteer:
Free

Description: Maintain a visible presence throughout the event venue, monitor entrances and exits, enforce event rules and regulations, and provide assistance in managing any conflicts or emergencies that may arise. Prior security or crowd management experience preferred.

Food Runner:
Free

Description: Assist food vendors with transporting food items from preparation areas to their designated booths, coordinate with security to ensure smooth traffic flow, and support maintaining cleanliness and organization in food service areas. Must have good physical stamina and attention to detail.

Rover Volunteer:
Free

Description: Serve as a flexible volunteer to assist with various tasks and provide support wherever needed throughout the event venue. Tasks may include directing attendees, assisting vendors, replenishing supplies, and responding to any on-site needs as they arise. Adaptability and a willingness to help in diverse roles required.

Pastor's Corner
Free

Sign up for a 1 hour time slot to bless the crowd.

Add a donation for Sheltered Pathway

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!