Hosted by

Future Farmers Of America State Associations & Local Chapter

About this event

Sales closed

Shepaug Parents, Friends, & Family 2025 Silent Auction 2.0

Shepaug FFA Cutting Board & Honey #1 item
Shepaug FFA Cutting Board & Honey #1
$30

Starting bid

Package includes a one-of-a kind cutting board milled, planed, jointed, processed, and cut on campus by students. The board was treated with food grade mineral oil and surface sealed with bee’s wax rendered from Shepaug’s honeybee hives. Package also includes 2 bottles of honey extracted and processed in the food science lab by students. Value=Priceless!
Shepaug FFA Cutting Board & Honey #2 item
Shepaug FFA Cutting Board & Honey #2
$30

Starting bid

Package includes a one-of-a kind cutting board milled, planed, jointed, processed, and cut on campus by students. The board was treated with food grade mineral oil and surface sealed with bee’s wax rendered from Shepaug’s honeybee hives. Package also includes 2 bottles of honey extracted and processed in the food science lab by students. Value=Priceless!
Shepaug FFA Cutting Board & Honey #3 item
Shepaug FFA Cutting Board & Honey #3
$30

Starting bid

Package includes a one-of-a kind cutting board milled, planed, jointed, processed, and cut on campus by students. The board was treated with food grade mineral oil and surface sealed with bee’s wax rendered from Shepaug’s honeybee hives. Package also includes 2 bottles of honey extracted and processed in the food science lab by students. Value=Priceless!
"Water Surface" item
"Water Surface"
$30

Starting bid

This custom art piece created by local artist, Denise Trach, is a 16"x20" acrylic on canvas. $150 value.
The Po Cafe Gift Set item
The Po Cafe Gift Set
$30

Starting bid

Package includes $50 gift certificate to the Po Cafe located on the Washington Green and Po Cafe coffee mug. $65 value.
Air Conditioning Service item
Air Conditioning Service
$30

Starting bid

Package includes air conditioning service gift certificate from Murphy Heating and Cooling and business swag. $250 value.
"Tulips" item
"Tulips"
$5

Starting bid

Package includes a framed, color photograph from Bert Contractor. $40 value.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!