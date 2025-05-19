Future Farmers Of America State Associations & Local Chapter
Shepaug Parents, Friends, & Family 2025 Silent Auction 2.0
Shepaug FFA Cutting Board & Honey #1
$30
Starting bid
Package includes a one-of-a kind cutting board milled, planed, jointed, processed, and cut on campus by students. The board was treated with food grade mineral oil and surface sealed with bee’s wax rendered from Shepaug’s honeybee hives. Package also includes 2 bottles of honey extracted and processed in the food science lab by students. Value=Priceless!
Shepaug FFA Cutting Board & Honey #2
$30
Starting bid
Package includes a one-of-a kind cutting board milled, planed, jointed, processed, and cut on campus by students. The board was treated with food grade mineral oil and surface sealed with bee’s wax rendered from Shepaug’s honeybee hives. Package also includes 2 bottles of honey extracted and processed in the food science lab by students. Value=Priceless!
Shepaug FFA Cutting Board & Honey #3
$30
Starting bid
Package includes a one-of-a kind cutting board milled, planed, jointed, processed, and cut on campus by students. The board was treated with food grade mineral oil and surface sealed with bee’s wax rendered from Shepaug’s honeybee hives. Package also includes 2 bottles of honey extracted and processed in the food science lab by students. Value=Priceless!
"Water Surface"
$30
Starting bid
This custom art piece created by local artist, Denise Trach, is a 16"x20" acrylic on canvas. $150 value.
The Po Cafe Gift Set
$30
Starting bid
Package includes $50 gift certificate to the Po Cafe located on the Washington Green and Po Cafe coffee mug. $65 value.
Air Conditioning Service
$30
Starting bid
Package includes air conditioning service gift certificate from Murphy Heating and Cooling and business swag. $250 value.
"Tulips"
$5
Starting bid
Package includes a framed, color photograph from Bert Contractor. $40 value.
