2026 Shepherd Salem No.78 lodge dues

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About the memberships
No expiration
No expiration
If you are a dual member and your primary Lodge is not Shepherd Salem No.78, your dues will not include the Grand Lodge assessment. That will be covered in your primary Lodge dues.
If you are a dual member and your primary Lodge is not Shepherd Salem No.78, your dues will not include the Grand Lodge assessment. That will be covered in your primary Lodge dues.
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