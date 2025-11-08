Shepherd Salem No.78

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Shepherd Salem No.78

About the memberships

2026 Shepherd Salem No.78 lodge dues

Shepherd Salem Regular membership for 2026
$200

No expiration

Affiliated member of Shepherd Salem for 2026
$135

No expiration

If you are a dual member and your primary Lodge is not Shepherd Salem No.78, your dues will not include the Grand Lodge assessment. That will be covered in your primary Lodge dues.

If you are a dual member and your primary Lodge is not Shepherd Salem No.78, your dues will not include the Grand Lodge assessment. That will be covered in your primary Lodge dues.

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