Hosted by

Sheridan County School District No. 2

About this event

Sales closed

Sheridan Bronc Cheerleaders's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1848 Holloway Ave, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

PIG item
PIG
$100

Starting bid

One Hog including custom processing from Valley Meat. Delivery in January 2026. Valued at $900

Quilt item
Quilt item
Quilt
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful quilt 69 1/2" x 53 1/4" Value of $125

Cat Lovers Basket item
Cat Lovers Basket
$10

Starting bid

Petco Gift Card, coffee mug, cat treats, cat toys, cat socks and set of blank note cards $60 value

Taco Night Basket item
Taco Night Basket
$5

Starting bid

- La Herradura $20 gift card, chip and dip tray, margarita glasses, kitchen towel, salsa and guacomole dip. $35 value

Airbnb Stay item
Airbnb Stay item
Airbnb Stay item
Airbnb Stay
$100

Starting bid

Cozy two night Getaway at the  Holloway Hideaway here in Sheridan- Booking requires 1-month advance notice and some dates may be blacked out, please check for availability. Value is $250

IV Therapy Session item
IV Therapy Session
$100

Starting bid

Agape Health IV Therapy Session- Get healthier skin, nails and hair. How you treat yourself in your 20s, 30s, 40s, and beyond determines how you'll look and feel in the next decades of your life. But statistics show most people don't nourish their bodies correctly, impacting their outward appearance greatly. Manage how you age with this vitamin infusion. Immediate Benefits: Rehydrate your skin after excessive sun exposure to avoid wrinkles, replenish your body with nutrients that nourish your hair, skin and nails. Reduce the visible signs of aging and feel better about your appearance, detox and eliminate the toxins from your system so you look younger. Value $280

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$25

Starting bid

Hand embrodered hand towel, Victoria secret lotion, 3 face masks, Pink body oil, nail file, 2 bath bombs, shower steamers, LUSH soap bar, candle, makeup pencil and lipstick, homemade rose soap bar, shower gel, exfoliating glove, body whip, body shower scrub, soap holder. Value $160

Movie Basket item
Movie Basket
$10

Starting bid

Dinner at subway, two move tickets and movie treats! Value $70

Coffee Lovers Basket item
Coffee Lovers Basket
$25

Starting bid

Keurig K express machine cold brew coffee maker. 4 specialized coffee blends, coffee spoon, 9 flavored coffees on the go, 2 coffee hand towels. Value $125

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!