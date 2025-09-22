Sheridan Bronc Cheerleaders's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
1848 Holloway Ave, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Starting bid
One Hog including custom processing from Valley Meat. Delivery in January 2026. Valued at $900
Starting bid
Beautiful quilt 69 1/2" x 53 1/4" Value of $125
Starting bid
Petco Gift Card, coffee mug, cat treats, cat toys, cat socks and set of blank note cards $60 value
Starting bid
- La Herradura $20 gift card, chip and dip tray, margarita glasses, kitchen towel, salsa and guacomole dip. $35 value
Starting bid
Cozy two night Getaway at the Holloway Hideaway here in Sheridan- Booking requires 1-month advance notice and some dates may be blacked out, please check for availability. Value is $250
Starting bid
Agape Health IV Therapy Session- Get healthier skin, nails and hair. How you treat yourself in your 20s, 30s, 40s, and beyond determines how you'll look and feel in the next decades of your life. But statistics show most people don't nourish their bodies correctly, impacting their outward appearance greatly. Manage how you age with this vitamin infusion. Immediate Benefits: Rehydrate your skin after excessive sun exposure to avoid wrinkles, replenish your body with nutrients that nourish your hair, skin and nails. Reduce the visible signs of aging and feel better about your appearance, detox and eliminate the toxins from your system so you look younger. Value $280
Starting bid
Hand embrodered hand towel, Victoria secret lotion, 3 face masks, Pink body oil, nail file, 2 bath bombs, shower steamers, LUSH soap bar, candle, makeup pencil and lipstick, homemade rose soap bar, shower gel, exfoliating glove, body whip, body shower scrub, soap holder. Value $160
Starting bid
Dinner at subway, two move tickets and movie treats! Value $70
Starting bid
Keurig K express machine cold brew coffee maker. 4 specialized coffee blends, coffee spoon, 9 flavored coffees on the go, 2 coffee hand towels. Value $125
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!