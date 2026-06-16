Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated

Offered by

Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated

About this shop

Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated's Gift Shop

Sort by category

Adult T-shirt item
Adult T-shirt
$27.12

Available in adult sizes and youth tees only one color.

Youth T-shirt item
Youth T-shirt
$19.53

Available in adult sizes and youth tees only one color, gray.

Set of Sheridan County History Books ( 2 Volumes) item
Set of Sheridan County History Books ( 2 Volumes)
$46

This two-volume set of Sheridan Co. KS history is a must for anyone working on their family history. There is so much history in this set.

0
Sheridan County, KS Land Book item
Sheridan County, KS Land Book
$16.27

This booklet has the townships and the earliest landowner names.

0
SCHS High School History Booklet item
SCHS High School History Booklet
$16.27

This booklet has a comprehensive breakdown of the history of the high school in Hoxie, KS in the back you will find a list of all of the graduates from Hoxie High School, from 1897 - present.

0
Some Gave All item
Some Gave All
$21.70

This booklet is a memorial booklet.

This booklet includes all of the names of all of the veterans from Sheridan County KS. who lost their lives during their time in the military from

WW I through to the Vietnam War. Photographs of the veterans, if they are possible.

0
From the Battle Field to the Prairie item
From the Battle Field to the Prairie
$21.70

This booklet is about the Civil War Veterans who migrated to Sheridan County, KS. Photographs are included if it possible.

0
Courage & Sacrifice item
Courage & Sacrifice
$27.12

This booklet honors all the known veterans from Sheridan Co. KS who served during WWII. This booklet has where they served and what rank they held if it was known.

0
Rough Riders and Dough Boys of Sheridan County KS item
Rough Riders and Dough Boys of Sheridan County KS
$27.12

This booklet is a tribute to the veterans who served during the Spanish American War and the WWI Veterans who served that were from Sheridan County KS.

0
Courage in the Forgotten War item
Courage in the Forgotten War
$21.70

This booklet is a tribute to the Korean War veterans. These veterans served in the military from 1950 - 1953.

( Any veteran from 1954 to 1975 is considered Vietnam Era)

0
Kansas Roots T-shirt item
Kansas Roots T-shirt
$27.12

Adult size t - shirts

They come in several sizes S- M- L- XL & 2X

The price is 25.00 plus tax = 27.12

0
Add a donation for Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!