Sheridan County Historical Society Incorporated's Gift Shop

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Available in adult sizes and youth tees only one color.
Available in adult sizes and youth tees only one color, gray.
This two-volume set of Sheridan Co. KS history is a must for anyone working on their family history. There is so much history in this set.
This booklet has the townships and the earliest landowner names.
This booklet has a comprehensive breakdown of the history of the high school in Hoxie, KS in the back you will find a list of all of the graduates from Hoxie High School, from 1897 - present.
This booklet is a memorial booklet.
This booklet includes all of the names of all of the veterans from Sheridan County KS. who lost their lives during their time in the military from
WW I through to the Vietnam War. Photographs of the veterans, if they are possible.
This booklet is about the Civil War Veterans who migrated to Sheridan County, KS. Photographs are included if it possible.
This booklet honors all the known veterans from Sheridan Co. KS who served during WWII. This booklet has where they served and what rank they held if it was known.
This booklet is a tribute to the veterans who served during the Spanish American War and the WWI Veterans who served that were from Sheridan County KS.
This booklet is a tribute to the Korean War veterans. These veterans served in the military from 1950 - 1953.
( Any veteran from 1954 to 1975 is considered Vietnam Era)
Adult size t - shirts
They come in several sizes S- M- L- XL & 2X
The price is 25.00 plus tax = 27.12
$
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