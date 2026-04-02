Sheriff's Foundation Speakeasy Dinner - "Undercover Elegance" 2026

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Includes 1 Dinner ticket, 1 Commemorative Rocks Glass and 1 sheet of Raffle Tickets
Table for 8 includes 8 Rocks glasses, and $160 of Raffle Tickets
Table for 8 includes 8 Dinner tickets 8 Rocks glasses, $160 of Raffle Tickets and a H17 Big Boy Revolver .357 Magnum/.38 Spl (Gunfighter Grip)
Table for 8 includes Table for 8 includes 8 Rocks glasses, and $160 of Raffle Tickets and a Smith & Wesson MODEL 642 LS Ladysmith Double-Action Revolver .38 special
Table for 8 includes 8 Dinner tickets 8 Rocks glasses, $160 of Raffle Tickets and a Smith & Wesson MODEL 642 LS Ladysmith Double-Action Revolver .38 special along with a H17 Big Boy Revolver .357 Magnum/.38 Spl (Gunfighter Grip)
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