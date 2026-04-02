Amador County Sheriff's Foundation

Hosted by

Amador County Sheriff's Foundation

About this event

Sheriff's Foundation Speakeasy Dinner - "Undercover Elegance" 2026

18621 Sherwood St

Plymouth, CA 95669, USA

Bootlegger
$100

Includes 1 Dinner ticket, 1 Commemorative Rocks Glass and 1 sheet of Raffle Tickets

Big Cheese
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 includes 8 Rocks glasses, and $160 of Raffle Tickets

Boss' Gun Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 includes 8 Dinner tickets 8 Rocks glasses, $160 of Raffle Tickets and a H17 Big Boy Revolver .357 Magnum/.38 Spl (Gunfighter Grip)

Madams Table
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 includes Table for 8 includes 8 Rocks glasses, and $160 of Raffle Tickets and a Smith & Wesson MODEL 642 LS Ladysmith Double-Action Revolver .38 special

Guys and Dolls Table
$2,100

Table for 8 includes 8 Dinner tickets 8 Rocks glasses, $160 of Raffle Tickets and a Smith & Wesson MODEL 642 LS Ladysmith Double-Action Revolver .38 special along with a H17 Big Boy Revolver .357 Magnum/.38 Spl (Gunfighter Grip)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!