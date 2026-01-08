Sand Hill PTO Valentine's Dance

Please RSVP for the amount of people that will be attending the dance for the 1st session. Times for session #1 are 4pm-5:15pm

Event Date: February 12th, 2026



A Parent/Guardian must attend. One parent per student. No drop-offs will be allowed. Please include parent count in RSVP. There will be a max of 250 RSVP's allowed per session.



This event is for Sand Hill Elementary students only.

Unfortunately, siblings who do not attend Sand Hill Elementary cannot participate.

Please RSVP by Monday, 2.9.26.