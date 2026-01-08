Sand Hill PTO Valentine's Dance

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Please RSVP for the amount of people that will be attending the dance for the 1st session. Times for session #1 are 4pm-5:15pm
Event Date: February 12th, 2026
A Parent/Guardian must attend. One parent per student. No drop-offs will be allowed. Please include parent count in RSVP. There will be a max of 250 RSVP's allowed per session.
This event is for Sand Hill Elementary students only.
Unfortunately, siblings who do not attend Sand Hill Elementary cannot participate.
Please RSVP by Monday, 2.9.26.
Please RSVP for the amount of people that will be attending the dance for the 2nd session. Times for session #2 are 5:45pm-7pm
Event Date: February 12th, 2026
A Parent/Guardian must attend. One parent per student. No drop-offs will be allowed. Please include parent count in RSVP. There will be a max of 250 RSVP's allowed per session.
Unfortunately, siblings who do not attend Sand Hill Elementary cannot participate.
Please RSVP by Monday, 2.9.26.
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