Sheshbesh & Chai

Learn the basics from a pro or just enjoy casual matches with new and familiar faces!
Enter for a chance to win a handcrafted Sheshbesh set from Israel!
Tournament space is first come first serve. Tournament will have either 16 or 32 participants. In the event we don't have 32 participants, the latest signups will be refunded the $15 difference in price for a Casual Play ticket.
Players eliminated from the tournament are welcome to join casual/open play for the remainder of the event :)
Tournament begins promptly at 8pm, if you are late you will be denied entry to the tournament.
