Shifra & Puah 6th Annual Fundraiser

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About this event
Includes one entry into every raffle prize — best value! ($234 total value)
Note: Bundle entries will be applied to all prizes by our team.
$1,000 flexible travel credit OR a 3–4 night Florida getaway
Sponsored by: Bennish Travel & Friends of Shifra & Puah
SoJo Spa Club for 2 + $100 local restaurant gift card + MeMoi robe & slippers
SoJo Spa Club invites every guest to unwind, recharge, and embrace a memorable moment of relaxation with their heated pools & therapeutic baths, calming saunas, & rejuvenating hot stone therapy, open all year round.
Sponsored by: SOJO Spa Club, MeMoi & Friends of Shifra & Puah
The prize that changes how you look, shop, and feel. A done-for-you experience that shows you exactly what colors, styles & silhouettes make you look and feel your best — every day.
Includes a full body & face consultation with Rivky Stambler, a custom digital style guide, a $250 shopping gift card, and a 2-hour professional closet reset with Dalia Merkevicius.
Perfect for a new season, new year, or new chapter.
Sponsored by: Rivky Stambler + Dalia Merkevicius + Friends of Shifra & Puah
$500 Cash Prize
Sponsored by: Friends of Shifra & Puah
Dress up any look with this KAY lab-grown 7" Diamond Bracelet, featuring ¼ ct lab-created diamonds in buttercup settings for added sparkle. Includes Lifetime Protection Plan for a total retail value of $500.
Sponsored by: Friends of Shifra & Puah
3 Hours of Babysitting + Restaurant Gift Card!
Four winners — first drawn chooses first, and so on.
$250 Gift Card to Restaurant of Choice
Sponsored by: Efficiency Plus
$200 Gift Card to Mike's Bistro
Co-Sponsored by: Shanie & Zvi Zinstein
$175 Gift Card to Restaurant of Choice
Sponsored by: Friends of Shifra & Puah
$100 Gift Card to Estihana
Sponsored by: Estihana
Dinner, snacks and the essentials - covered
$150 Gift Card to AisleOne
Sponsored by: AisleOne & Friends of Shifra & Puah
$100 Gift Card to 1-Stop
Sponsored by: Sara & Yonasson Kimmel
$100 Gift Card to Fooderie
Sponsored by: Fooderie
$100 Gift Card to Corner Bite (formerly Corner Slice)
Sponsored by: Corner Bite
Trader Joe's Bag of Groceries
Sponsored by: Trader Joe’s
24Six Solo3 MP3 player + 1 year single subscription + Gift Card
A screen-free listening experience.
The Solo3 is a revolutionary Kosher MP3 player. This music-only MP3 player has no video capabilities, home screen, apps, or MicroSD card slot, ensuring a secure and kosher listening experience. It offers 64GB of memory, capable of storing tens of thousands of songs, shiurim, and stories all vetted.
$150 gift card to 24Six or Judaica store of your choice.
Sponsored by: 24Six & Friends of Shifra & Puah
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