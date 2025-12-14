Shifra & Puah Of NJ

Hosted by

Shifra & Puah Of NJ

About this event

Shifra & Puah 6th Annual Fundraiser

🛍️ All-in-One Bundle
$180

Includes one entry into every raffle prize — best value! ($234 total value)


Note: Bundle entries will be applied to all prizes by our team.

✈️ The Ultimate Getaway
$54

$1,000 flexible travel credit OR a 3–4 night Florida getaway


Sponsored by: Bennish Travel & Friends of Shifra & Puah

✨ SOJO Spa: Dine & Unwind
$36

SoJo Spa Club for 2 + $100 local restaurant gift card + MeMoi robe & slippers


SoJo Spa Club invites every guest to unwind, recharge, and embrace a memorable moment of relaxation with their heated pools & therapeutic baths, calming saunas, & rejuvenating hot stone therapy, open all year round.

https://sojospaclub.com/


Sponsored by: SOJO Spa Club, MeMoi & Friends of Shifra & Puah

👗 Glowing You: $250 Gift Card + Custom Color & Style Guide
$36

The prize that changes how you look, shop, and feel. A done-for-you experience that shows you exactly what colors, styles & silhouettes make you look and feel your best — every day.


Includes a full body & face consultation with Rivky Stambler, a custom digital style guide, a $250 shopping gift card, and a 2-hour professional closet reset with Dalia Merkevicius.


Perfect for a new season, new year, or new chapter.


Sponsored by: Rivky Stambler + Dalia Merkevicius + Friends of Shifra & Puah

💵 $500 Cash
$36

$500 Cash Prize


Sponsored by: Friends of Shifra & Puah

💎 Classic Diamond Bracelet
$18

Dress up any look with this KAY lab-grown 7" Diamond Bracelet, featuring ¼ ct lab-created diamonds in buttercup settings for added sparkle. Includes Lifetime Protection Plan for a total retail value of $500.


Sponsored by: Friends of Shifra & Puah

🍽 Dinner On Us (4 Winners)
$18

3 Hours of Babysitting + Restaurant Gift Card!

Four winners — first drawn chooses first, and so on.


$250 Gift Card to Restaurant of Choice

Sponsored by: Efficiency Plus


$200 Gift Card to Mike's Bistro

Co-Sponsored by: Shanie & Zvi Zinstein


$175 Gift Card to Restaurant of Choice

Sponsored by: Friends of Shifra & Puah


$100 Gift Card to Estihana

Sponsored by: Estihana

🛒 The Ultimate Grocery Run
$18

Dinner, snacks and the essentials - covered

$150 Gift Card to AisleOne

Sponsored by: AisleOne & Friends of Shifra & Puah


$100 Gift Card to 1-Stop

Sponsored by: Sara & Yonasson Kimmel


$100 Gift Card to Fooderie

Sponsored by: Fooderie


$100 Gift Card to Corner Bite (formerly Corner Slice)

Sponsored by: Corner Bite


Trader Joe's Bag of Groceries

Sponsored by: Trader Joe’s

🎶 Music to My Ears: 24Six Solo3 MP3
$18

24Six Solo3 MP3 player + 1 year single subscription + Gift Card

A screen-free listening experience.


The Solo3 is a revolutionary Kosher MP3 player. This music-only MP3 player has no video capabilities, home screen, apps, or MicroSD card slot, ensuring a secure and kosher listening experience. It offers 64GB of memory, capable of storing tens of thousands of songs, shiurim, and stories all vetted.

https://24six.app/


$150 gift card to 24Six or Judaica store of your choice.


Sponsored by: 24Six & Friends of Shifra & Puah

Add a donation for Shifra & Puah Of NJ

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!