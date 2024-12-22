Shifra & Puah Of NJ
Shifra & Puah Gala — Volunteer Registration
910 Salem Ave
Hillside, NJ 07205
Shifra & Puah Volunteer
$25
THANK YOU: includes $50 in raffle tickets!
THANK YOU: includes $50 in raffle tickets!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Volunteer; Pay Offline
free
Please choose this option to pay via cash, check, Zelle, etc. Zelle:
[email protected]
Check: Shifra & Puah NJ INC CashApp: $SPofNJ **+3% processing fee
Please choose this option to pay via cash, check, Zelle, etc. Zelle:
[email protected]
Check: Shifra & Puah NJ INC CashApp: $SPofNJ **+3% processing fee
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$10 Raffle Ticket
$10
add
💛 $20 Raffle Ticket
$20
add
Package: $50 = $60 in tickets
$50
add
Package: $75 = $100 in tickets
$75
add
Package: $100 = $140 in tickets
$100
add
Package: $140 = $200 in tickets
$140
add
Package: $180 = $250 in tickets
$180
add
Ticket Package; Pay by Zelle
free
Zelle:
[email protected]
Memo - ticket package size CashApp - message Rochel 908-418-8198 Venmo not available
Zelle:
[email protected]
Memo - ticket package size CashApp - message Rochel 908-418-8198 Venmo not available
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Ticket Package; Pay by Check or Cash
free
Check: Shifra & Puah of NJ INC Cash: Please bring exact change
Check: Shifra & Puah of NJ INC Cash: Please bring exact change
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
1 SPIN
$10
add
3 SPINS
$25
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout