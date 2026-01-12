Shifstrong ALS Foundation

Hosted by

Shifstrong ALS Foundation

About this event

Shifstrong 3v3 Ice Hockey Tournament

26 Powderhouse Road

Enter via, 44 Main St, Groton, MA 01450, USA

Free Skate
Pay what you can

Enjoy an hour long free skate with friends, family, and a supportive community while taking in vibrant music on the arena speakers.

3 Person Team Registration - 3v3 Tournament
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Participation in the 3v3 Tournament. This is the team registration, and all members registered here will play together!

4 Person Team Registration - 3v3 Tournament
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Participation in the 3v3 Tournament. This is the 4 person team registration, and all members registered here will play together!

5 Person Team Registration - 3v3 Tournament
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Participation in the 3v3 Tournament. This is the 5 person team registration, and all members registered here will play together!

Individual Registration - 3v3 Tournament
$25

Participation in the 3v3 Tournament. This is the individual registration. Participants who use this ticket will be placed on an existing team or will be placed on a team of other individual participants!

Goalie Ticket
$25

Use this ticket to participate as a goalie in the tournament. Goalies will be assigned a schedule to ensure everyone receives ample rest with the best performing goalies earning a spot in the finals

Add a donation for Shifstrong ALS Foundation

$

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