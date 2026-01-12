Shifstrong 3v3 Ice Hockey Tournament

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About this event
Enjoy an hour long free skate with friends, family, and a supportive community while taking in vibrant music on the arena speakers.
Participation in the 3v3 Tournament. This is the team registration, and all members registered here will play together!
Participation in the 3v3 Tournament. This is the 4 person team registration, and all members registered here will play together!
Participation in the 3v3 Tournament. This is the 5 person team registration, and all members registered here will play together!
Participation in the 3v3 Tournament. This is the individual registration. Participants who use this ticket will be placed on an existing team or will be placed on a team of other individual participants!
Use this ticket to participate as a goalie in the tournament. Goalies will be assigned a schedule to ensure everyone receives ample rest with the best performing goalies earning a spot in the finals
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