Shift Community Cycles's Classes & Workshops

Wednesday Night Maintenance - Public
Wednesday Night Maintenance - Public
$10

First Wednesday of each month. Maintenance Class open to the public. 6:30 - 8:30 PM.

Maintenance Class: Femmes & Thems
Maintenance Class: Femmes & Thems
$10

Second Wednesday of each month. Maintenance Class open to folks identifying as Women, Trans, Femme, Non Binary. 6:30 - 8:30 PM.

Maintenance Class: Families!
Maintenance Class: Families!
$10

Third Wednesday of each month. Maintenance Class open to families with kids. 6:00 - 8:00 PM.

Ask A Mechanic Night
Ask A Mechanic Night
$10

Fourth Wednesday of each month. Maintenance Class open to the public. 6:30 - 8:30 PM.

