Shift Community Cycles's Classes & Workshops

First Wednesday of each month. Maintenance Class open to the public. 6:30 - 8:30 PM.
Second Wednesday of each month. Maintenance Class open to folks identifying as Women, Trans, Femme, Non Binary. 6:30 - 8:30 PM.
Third Wednesday of each month. Maintenance Class open to families with kids. 6:00 - 8:00 PM.
Fourth Wednesday of each month. Maintenance Class open to the public. 6:30 - 8:30 PM.
