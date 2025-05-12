Shift Up Now Foundation Silent Auction

PICK UP ONLY





PACKAGE VALUED AT $1200



Step into the Mangia family tradition and experience Sundays with Salvator via a heartwarming book that celebrates

connection, conversation, and the remarkable life of 101½-year-old Navy Veteran and first-generation American,

Salvator Mangia.





This experience includes a chef-prepared Italian family dinner for eight, lovingly made and delivered to your home by

his granddaughter, Karen Mangia—a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, tech executive, and professionally

trained chef.





As you enjoy the meal, you’ll get to know Salvator through copies of the book, Sundays with Salvator: 52 Recipes to

Cultivate Conversation, Connection, and Community—a touching collection of stories and recipes that bring his humor,

heart, and appetite for life to the table.





Gather your favorite people, share a delicious meal, and be reminded that the best conversations often start over

Sunday dinner.





This package includes:

● An Italian dinner for eight dropped off to your location, prepared with beloved family recipes from the

book

● Signed copies of Sundays with Salvator for each guest (eight books total)

● An evening of food, stories, and memories that will last a lifetime









Bring your appetite, your curiosity, and your sense of connection. This is more than a meal - it’s a moment in history,

and an experience you’ll treasure forever.









(Certificate expires October 24, 2026. Drinks & a visit from Salvator not included. Contact Karen 30 days in advance to schedule. Food reheat instructions will be provided upon drop off.)









Also included are 2 bottles of wine from Keuka Spring Vineyards (donated by Mike and Diana Fink)





Must be 21 to pick up the wine.



