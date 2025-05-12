Shift Up Now Foundation Silent Auction

Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
Valued at $875
Only 100 of the Autodromo Mobil 1 Monoposto watches were made in this stainless steel / blue leather colorway, and Mobil 1 has donated one of them to our silent auction.
Sold out online at $875 each, our silent auction is one of the few places where you can still acquire this limited-edition watch.
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
A great collector's item for any IndyCar fan, this 1:18 diecast IndyCar has been signed by the entire field of 33 at this year's Indy 500.
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
This white 1:18 Diecast IndyCar has been signed by five of the female racers who have competed at the Indy 500.
Signatures are Janet Guthrie, Lyn St James, Sarah Fisher, Ana Beatriz, and Pippa Mann.
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
This full-size Taylor Ferns "Rosie the Riveter" replica helmet was donated by Taylor and has been autographed on the visor.
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
This Kimoa cap was signed by Fernando Alonso during the 2020 Indy 500 and has been donated to this silent auction by one of the team members who worked on his team that year.
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
These blue Sabelt race boots, donated by Sabelt America, have not been race-worn, but they have been signed in silver Sharpie by several of your favorite Shift Up Now Athletes!
Signatures on these boots include:
Sarah Montgomery
Pippa Mann
Nicole Havrda
Loni Unser
Ashley Freiberg
Michele Abbate
Sabré Cook
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
These yellow Sabelt America lifestyle boots, donated by Sabelt America, have never been worn, but they have been autographed by a host of your favorite Shift Up Now Athletes.
Signatures on these boots include:
Sabré Cook
Michele Abbate
Loni Unser
Ashley Freiberg
Pippa Mann
Sarah Montgomery
Nicole Havrda
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
These white Sabelt America race boots, donated by Sabelt America, have never been worn, but they have been signed by over 10 Shift Up Now Athletes for this year's silent auction!
Signatures on these boots include:
Hannah Greenemeier
Sabré Cook
Laura Hayes
Loni Unser
Ashley Freiberg
Sarah Mongomery
Nicole Havrda
Taylor Ferns
Michele Abbate
Erin Vogel
Pippa Mann
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
A pair of Pippa's Sabelt America boots from the 2025 racing season, worn in the ADAC Ravenol 24 Hour race at the Nurburgring this year, autographed for this silent auction.
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
Yellow Sabelt America gloves, donated by Sabelt America, and signed by a host of your favorite Shift Up Now Athletes.
Signatures on the gloves include:
Hannah Greenemeier
Sarah Montgomery
Sabré Cook
Sally Mott
Loni Unser
Michele Abbate
Laura Hayes
Erin Vogel
Ashley Freiberg
Pippa Mann
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
These custom PenFed gloves were used by Sabré Cook this season in Porsche Carrera Cup, and she's signed and donated them for this year's silent auction.
Sabré has also included a signed cap, and a pair of sock club Sabré branded socks in this lot.
This Sabré super fan starter pack can be shipped to anywhere in the US, so happy bidding!
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
This fan pack includes an AE Victory Racing cap signed by Sarah Montgomery and Alana Carter and Ashley Frieberg's race-worn driving gloves.
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
Taylor Ferns is the only female racer to ever win a 500 Sprint Car Tour race, she was the first woman to podium in USAC Silver Crown, and she's signed a pair of her race-worn gloves for you to bid on in this year's silent auction!
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
This is an 11 x 14 metal print featuring Ashley Freiberg's "Be Your Own Hero" Kellymoss Porsche 992 race car from the 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup season, signed by Ashley and team principal Victoria Thomas.
Donated by Kellymoss
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
This is an 11 x 14 metal print featuring Loni Unser's "Be Your Own Hero" Kellymoss Porsche Cayman GT4 RS race car from the 2025 Porsche Sprint Challenge season - a season where Loni stood on the podium 11 times, won a race, and finished runner-up in the Championship. Signed by Loni and team principal Victoria Thomas, this print was donated to our silent auction by Kellymoss.
,
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
A Wreath for #1 is a pentaptych painting— each of the 5 sections measures 4” high by 12” wide and comes together to form one composition.
Donated by local artist Betsy Becher, this will be a beautiful addition to any home.
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
Title of Artwork: POPCORN
Description: As any 80s baby can relate, growing up with old school candy and snacks brings back fun memories. My popcorn series brings back a bit of nostalgia while adding art to any space of your home or office.
Faith Blackwell has been capturing moments and creating art since 2011. Learn more about her work at faithblackwellcreative.com.
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
Cowgirl in the Sand, 12x24, 2024
Collage, acrylic, ink, graphite, and resin on a birch cradled panel
collaboration between Beth Guipe Hall and Quincy Owens
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
This is a 1 of 1 Porsche 962 metal sculpture from Indianapolis based artist Cold Hard Art. Created for our silent auction, to go with this year's Porsche 962 theme, and donated to our event by the artist himself Thomas Patsis.
This item is only available for Indianapolis area pick-up. Please do not bid if you require shipping.
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
A 28 x 28 limited edition framed “Machine in Me” silkscreen, signed by artist Loretta Harms.
This is one of 20 of these limited edition prints, framed and donated to the silent auction by the Shift Up Now Foundation board.
Starting bid
FULFILLED VIA EMAIL
Valued at $2,500
Already a fan of iRacing? How do you feel about unlocking every race track and every car available for the next 12 months...
Your VIP Membership to iRacing, valued at $2,500, has been donated to our silent auction by iRacing itself.
This VIP Membership is available for both new Members and current Members who want to upgrade, and race virtually on every circuit and in every type of car iRacing has to offer!
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING WITHIN THE US
Are you ready to upgrade the pedals on your racing simulator?
SimCraft has donated one of their Tilton PRO SimRacing pedal sets to our silent auction, and by the end of the evening on the 25th, it could be yours!
This item can be shipped anywhere in the US, so happy bidding!
Starting bid
FULFILLED VIA EMAIL
Have you ever wanted to see how IndyCars are built?
Your group of up to 12 people will have a 3-hour experience at Dallara that includes a tour and time in their professional sim room. The tour will last 60-90 minutes and the rest of the time will be spent in the Sim Room.
We can email the gift certificate anywhere in the US, but the tour and sim experience will take place in Indianapolis (time and date TBD)
Starting bid
FULFILLED VIA EMAIL
Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona VIP Ticket Package donated by Porsche Dublin and the Porsche She Drives Business program.
VIP Ticket Package Value - $4,000
The VIP Hospitality ticket package gives you access to the Rolex 24 Hours Daytona weekend events (Friday – Sunday, closing at race end) and includes:
- (2) General Admission tickets to the Speedway and High Bank Suite Access
Access to the Porsche Racehaus Hospitality Suite, located in the High Bank Suites (Friday – Sunday, closing at race end)
- (1) Parking pass in the Porsche VIP Private Parking
- Chef prepared meals and complimentary beverages (beer, wine, soda, and water)
- Dedicated Porsche shuttles around the Speedway
- Special Guest Appearances (Meet & Greets, Q&A Sessions + more)
- Guided team garage and pit lane tours
- Welcome Gift
Starting bid
FULFILLED VIA EMAIL
Immerse yourself with the RAFA Racing team at an IMSA event of your choice with a full behind-the- the scenes VIP experience for you and a guest.
This package includes:
Starting bid
FULFILLED VIA EMAIL
Enjoy a weekend at America's National Park of Speed!
Valued at $170 and donated by Road America, you can take home Two Full Event Tickets to
the 2026 Spring Vintage
Weekend with SVRA
May 15-17, 2026 at Road America (Elkhart Lake, WI)
Starting bid
FULFILLED VIA EMAIL
Stop sitting home and watching the Indy 500 on TV!
You and 3 others can have grandstand seats to the 2026 Indy 500.
Donated by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Starting bid
FULFILLED VIA EMAIL
Ever wondered how drivers work out so they can perform at their best?
PitFit will take you through the paces during this 1-hour “Indy500 Driver Experience” workout that will include neurocognitive training.
Can you keep up?
Donated by PitFit
Starting bid
FULFILLED VIA EMAIL
One Free Registration – Women with Drive Summit V
Donated by Women in Motorsports North America
Ticket Value: $550
The Women with Drive - Driven by Mobil 1 summit is an educational and experiential event organized by Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA).
The summit brings together professionals from across the motorsports industry to share insights and explore career opportunities in various fields like driving, engineering, marketing, communications, business, and finance. It aims to provide networking, learning, and inspiration for students, professionals, and industry enthusiasts.
This year’s event takes place December 8-10 in Indianapolis.
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
This package is 4 of the Red Racer Children's books, signed by drivers in the IndyCar series.
Goodnight Race Track and Josef's Big Dream are both signed by Josef Newgarden on the inside of the front cover.
The ABCs of Racing is signed by Marcus Ericsson on the front cover, and The ABCs of IndyCar Racing has been signed inside the front cover by Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood.
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
This item makes a perfect holiday gift for little animal lovers.
This basket set includes:
2 tickets (+parking) to the Indianapolis Zoo (donated by the Indianapolis Zoo)
A lion backpack and a stainless-steel water bottle (donated by Polaris Talent)
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
Bring some friendly competition to your backyard with this set of Cornhole boards! Perfect for game nights, tailgates, or summer BBQs, these boards are built for fun and lasting memories.
Donated by NGK Sparkplugs, this set is sure to bring hours of fun!
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
Do you know a little girl who wants to race with the big girls someday?
Inspire her with a t-shirt donated by Shift Up Now Athlete Tatiana Calderón, a blinged-out Shift Up Now "Mantra" cap, and a 300-piece set of Legos from the Speed Champions Series of the pink Honda S2000 from Fast and Furious.
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
Valued at over $300
Generously donated by Danica Patrick's Somnium Wine, this estate collection features 1 bottle of Danica Rose, 1 bottle of Somnium Sauvignon Blanc, and 1 bottle of the 2015 Estate Cabernet.
This item is NOT Available for shipping. Please ONLY bid if you are over 21 years of age and can take this home this evening from our event, or if you can pick it up from an Indianapolis location.
Starting bid
FULFILLED VIA EMAIL
Generously donated by Danica Patrick's Somnium Wine, you and 3 guests are invited to discover Somnium's Private Tasting Lounge in historic Calistoga.
This Silent Auction item is non-transferable, and we will connect the winner directly with Tracy Smith to schedule your tasting.
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
PACKAGE VALUED AT $1200
Step into the Mangia family tradition and experience Sundays with Salvator via a heartwarming book that celebrates
connection, conversation, and the remarkable life of 101½-year-old Navy Veteran and first-generation American,
Salvator Mangia.
This experience includes a chef-prepared Italian family dinner for eight, lovingly made and delivered to your home by
his granddaughter, Karen Mangia—a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, tech executive, and professionally
trained chef.
As you enjoy the meal, you’ll get to know Salvator through copies of the book, Sundays with Salvator: 52 Recipes to
Cultivate Conversation, Connection, and Community—a touching collection of stories and recipes that bring his humor,
heart, and appetite for life to the table.
Gather your favorite people, share a delicious meal, and be reminded that the best conversations often start over
Sunday dinner.
This package includes:
● An Italian dinner for eight dropped off to your location, prepared with beloved family recipes from the
book
● Signed copies of Sundays with Salvator for each guest (eight books total)
● An evening of food, stories, and memories that will last a lifetime
Bring your appetite, your curiosity, and your sense of connection. This is more than a meal - it’s a moment in history,
and an experience you’ll treasure forever.
(Certificate expires October 24, 2026. Drinks & a visit from Salvator not included. Contact Karen 30 days in advance to schedule. Food reheat instructions will be provided upon drop off.)
Also included are 2 bottles of wine from Keuka Spring Vineyards (donated by Mike and Diana Fink)
Must be 21 to pick up the wine.
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars is best known for their Artemis and Cask 23 varieties sold in steak houses across America, however these two wines from their FAY Vineyard are only available to Members of their wine club, and those who visit the Vineyard in person.
The 2021 FAY Hillside Cabernet Sauvignon is made from grapes grown on the hillside of the FAY vineyard, closest to the Palisades and it's volcanic soils, known to give this wine a rich flavor.
The 2021 Heart of FAY features grapes grown in the very center of the FAY vineyard with a blend of 99% Cabernet Sauvignon and 1% Cabernet Franc, creating a vibrant tasting wine, with lasting fruit flavors in the finish.
This item is NOT Available for shipping. Please ONLY bid if you are over 21 years of age and can take this home this evening from our event, or if you can pick it up from an Indianapolis location.
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
Donated by SILO Auto Club in downtown Indianapolis, this 4 bottle gift set from Adobe Road Winery is the perfect auction lot for the wine connoisseur and car enthusiast.
The Racing Series wines are comprise of four ultra premium California red blends inspired by moments on the race track.
This item is NOT Available for shipping. Please ONLY bid if you are over 21 years of age and can take this home this evening from our event, or if you can pick it up from an Indianapolis location.
Starting bid
FULFILLED VIA EMAIL
VALUED AT $1800
Enjoy a full year of access to SILO’s vibrant social community. As a Social Member, you’ll be invited to an exciting calendar of exclusive events, including wine dinners, bourbon and tequila tastings, steak nights, cigar gatherings, and unique automotive-themed experiences.
Membership also opens the door to SILO’s welcoming lounge and event space, where you can relax, connect, and build friendships with fellow enthusiasts. It’s an opportunity to be part of a one-of-a-kind club that blends camaraderie, fine dining, and automotive passion in a truly unique setting.
This Membership is valued at $1,800 and incudes a $50 per month food and beverage credit.
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
This experience will take place in Indianapolis at a time and date TBD
In-season 3-5 course Chef's Tasting Dinner with wine pairing for 2 people
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
Enjoy a dinner out with a $100 gift card to CRG Restaurants and then go home and put your feet up and savor a glass of locally-distilled West Fork Whisky.
This basket also includes 4 coasters from local artist Faith Blackwell, 2 whisky glasses, and a round ice ball molds.
You must be 21 to pick up this item.
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
Explore the Indianapolis Arts scene with this Nights On the Town basket, which includes the following gift cards:
2 tickets to a 2026 season show from Dance Kaleidoscope
2 tickets to the Indianapolis Symphony
2 tickets to a 2025-2026 Indianapolis Rep show
2 tickets to a show at the Centre for the Performing Arts in Carmel
A bottle of wine from Keuka Springs Winery, donated by Michael and Diana Fink
(note: you must be 21 to pick up this item)
Starting bid
FULFILLED VIA EMAIL
Enjoy a delicious, hassle-free week of ClusterTruck delivered hot and fresh.
Perfect for busy families, office heroes, or anyone who loves great food without the wait.
Value $175 (7 days at $25/day value)
A bottle of wine from Keuka Springs Winery, donated by Michael and Diana Fink is also included (note: You must be 21 to pick up this item)
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
Wild Moon Acres is a medicinal herb farm, apothecary, and community learning space.
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
This Live Life to the Fullest basket is for those who want to try new things and be adventurous.
Items include:
10-entry punch card donated by North Mass Boulder (an indoor rock climbing gym)
2-hour massage donated by Compass Chiro
2 hours of lane rental for up to 10 people donated by The Fowling (bowling meets football!)
2 hours of golf time on 2 bays for up to 16 people donated by Back 9 Golf
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
Donated by Megan Meyer Racing, this car care kit will appeal to all the Car Girls (and guys) who want to keep their ride in top shape!
This basket also includes $25 in carwash vouchers from Crew Car Wash, so you can make the outside look as good as the inside!
Starting bid
CAN BE MAILED
$250 Gift Card to 317 Aesthetics
Refresh, rejuvenate, and reveal your best self with this $250 gift card to 317 Aesthetics Lounge in Indianapolis.
Treat yourself to personalized skincare, injectables, or wellness services delivered by expert professionals in a relaxing, luxurious setting.
Look and feel your best—because confidence never goes out of style.
Starting bid
CAN BE MAILED
$250 Gift Card to 317 Aesthetics
Refresh, rejuvenate, and reveal your best self with this $250 gift card to 317 Aesthetics Lounge in Indianapolis.
Treat yourself to personalized skincare, injectables, or wellness services delivered by expert professionals in a relaxing, luxurious setting.
Look and feel your best—because confidence never goes out of style.
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
Keep your furry family member happy with this basket of dog care toys and essentials from Puppy Pitstop.
Starting bid
AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US
Sometimes it’s nice to take a day away from motorsports and watch a classic American pastime.
Take your family to an Indianapolis Indians game with this 4-pack of tickets to a spring (April or May) 2026 game.
Also included is a $25 gift card to GourmetGiftBasket.com so you can get some snacks for tailgating.
Play Ball!
Starting bid
PICK UP ONLY
Donated by the Cincinnati Reds, this gift basket is sure to delight any fan!
