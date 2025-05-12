Shift Up Now Foundation Silent Auction

Sales closed

Limited Edition Mobil 1 Monoposto Watch item
Limited Edition Mobil 1 Monoposto Watch
$400

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


Valued at $875


Only 100 of the Autodromo Mobil 1 Monoposto watches were made in this stainless steel / blue leather colorway, and Mobil 1 has donated one of them to our silent auction.


Sold out online at $875 each, our silent auction is one of the few places where you can still acquire this limited-edition watch.


1:18 Diecast IndyCar, Signed by 2025 Indy 500 Drivers item
1:18 Diecast IndyCar, Signed by 2025 Indy 500 Drivers
$200

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


A great collector's item for any IndyCar fan, this 1:18 diecast IndyCar has been signed by the entire field of 33 at this year's Indy 500.



1:18 Diecast Indycar Signed by Janet Guthrie item
1:18 Diecast Indycar Signed by Janet Guthrie
$200

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


This white 1:18 Diecast IndyCar has been signed by five of the female racers who have competed at the Indy 500.


Signatures are Janet Guthrie, Lyn St James, Sarah Fisher, Ana Beatriz, and Pippa Mann.


Signed Taylor Ferns "Rosie the Riveter" Replica Helmet item
Signed Taylor Ferns "Rosie the Riveter" Replica Helmet
$200

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


This full-size Taylor Ferns "Rosie the Riveter" replica helmet was donated by Taylor and has been autographed on the visor.

Kimoa Cap Signed by Fernando Alonso item
Kimoa Cap Signed by Fernando Alonso
$250

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


This Kimoa cap was signed by Fernando Alonso during the 2020 Indy 500 and has been donated to this silent auction by one of the team members who worked on his team that year.


Autographed Blue Sabelt America Boots item
Autographed Blue Sabelt America Boots
$150

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


These blue Sabelt race boots, donated by Sabelt America, have not been race-worn, but they have been signed in silver Sharpie by several of your favorite Shift Up Now Athletes!


Signatures on these boots include:

Sarah Montgomery

Pippa Mann

Nicole Havrda

Loni Unser

Ashley Freiberg

Michele Abbate

Sabré Cook


Autographed Yellow Sabelt America Boots item
Autographed Yellow Sabelt America Boots
$150

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


These yellow Sabelt America lifestyle boots, donated by Sabelt America, have never been worn, but they have been autographed by a host of your favorite Shift Up Now Athletes.


Signatures on these boots include:

Sabré Cook

Michele Abbate

Loni Unser

Ashley Freiberg

Pippa Mann

Sarah Montgomery

Nicole Havrda


Autographed White Sabelt America Boots item
Autographed White Sabelt America Boots
$150

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


These white Sabelt America race boots, donated by Sabelt America, have never been worn, but they have been signed by over 10 Shift Up Now Athletes for this year's silent auction!


Signatures on these boots include:

Hannah Greenemeier

Sabré Cook

Laura Hayes

Loni Unser

Ashley Freiberg

Sarah Mongomery

Nicole Havrda

Taylor Ferns

Michele Abbate

Erin Vogel

Pippa Mann


Pippa Mann's Signed Race Worn Boots item
Pippa Mann's Signed Race Worn Boots
$150

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


A pair of Pippa's Sabelt America boots from the 2025 racing season, worn in the ADAC Ravenol 24 Hour race at the Nurburgring this year, autographed for this silent auction.


Autographed Sabelt America Gloves item
Autographed Sabelt America Gloves
$150

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


Yellow Sabelt America gloves, donated by Sabelt America, and signed by a host of your favorite Shift Up Now Athletes.


Signatures on the gloves include:

Hannah Greenemeier

Sarah Montgomery

Sabré Cook

Sally Mott

Loni Unser

Michele Abbate

Laura Hayes

Erin Vogel

Ashley Freiberg

Pippa Mann


Sabré Cook's Signed Race Worn Gloves item
Sabré Cook's Signed Race Worn Gloves
$150

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


These custom PenFed gloves were used by Sabré Cook this season in Porsche Carrera Cup, and she's signed and donated them for this year's silent auction.


Sabré has also included a signed cap, and a pair of sock club Sabré branded socks in this lot.


This Sabré super fan starter pack can be shipped to anywhere in the US, so happy bidding!


AE Victory Racing Fan Pack item
AE Victory Racing Fan Pack
$150

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


This fan pack includes an AE Victory Racing cap signed by Sarah Montgomery and Alana Carter and Ashley Frieberg's race-worn driving gloves.




Taylor Ferns Signed, Race Worn Gloves item
Taylor Ferns Signed, Race Worn Gloves
$150

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


Taylor Ferns is the only female racer to ever win a 500 Sprint Car Tour race, she was the first woman to podium in USAC Silver Crown, and she's signed a pair of her race-worn gloves for you to bid on in this year's silent auction!


Autographed Metal Print of Ashley's Car item
Autographed Metal Print of Ashley's Car
$75

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


This is an 11 x 14 metal print featuring Ashley Freiberg's "Be Your Own Hero" Kellymoss Porsche 992 race car from the 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup season, signed by Ashley and team principal Victoria Thomas.


Donated by Kellymoss

Autographed Metal Print of Loni's Car item
Autographed Metal Print of Loni's Car
$75

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


This is an 11 x 14 metal print featuring Loni Unser's "Be Your Own Hero" Kellymoss Porsche Cayman GT4 RS race car from the 2025 Porsche Sprint Challenge season -  a season where Loni stood on the podium 11 times, won a race, and finished runner-up in the Championship. Signed by Loni and team principal Victoria Thomas, this print was donated to our silent auction by Kellymoss.


Betsy Becher Artwork - A Wreath for #1 item
Betsy Becher Artwork - A Wreath for #1
$200

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY

A Wreath for #1 is a pentaptych painting— each of the 5 sections measures 4” high by 12” wide and comes together to form one composition.

Donated by local artist Betsy Becher, this will be a beautiful addition to any home.

Faith Blackwell Artwork item
Faith Blackwell Artwork
$150

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


Title of Artwork: POPCORN


Description: As any 80s baby can relate, growing up with old school candy and snacks brings back fun memories. My popcorn series brings back a bit of nostalgia while adding art to any space of your home or office. 


Faith Blackwell has been capturing moments and creating art since 2011. Learn more about her work at faithblackwellcreative.com.

Beth Guipe Hall Artwork - Cowgirl in the Sand item
Beth Guipe Hall Artwork - Cowgirl in the Sand
$200

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY

Cowgirl in the Sand, 12x24, 2024

Collage, acrylic, ink, graphite, and resin on a birch cradled panel

collaboration between Beth Guipe Hall and Quincy Owens


Cold Hard Art Metal Racecar Sculpture item
Cold Hard Art Metal Racecar Sculpture
$400

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


This is a 1 of 1 Porsche 962 metal sculpture from Indianapolis based artist Cold Hard Art. Created for our silent auction, to go with this year's Porsche 962 theme, and donated to our event by the artist himself Thomas Patsis.


This item is only available for Indianapolis area pick-up. Please do not bid if you require shipping.


Framed "Machine In Me" Artwork by Loretta Harms item
Framed "Machine In Me" Artwork by Loretta Harms
$500

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


A 28 x 28 limited edition framed “Machine in Me” silkscreen, signed by artist Loretta Harms.


This is one of 20 of these limited edition prints, framed and donated to the silent auction by the Shift Up Now Foundation board.

VIP Membership to iRacing item
VIP Membership to iRacing
$500

Starting bid

FULFILLED VIA EMAIL


Valued at $2,500


Already a fan of iRacing? How do you feel about unlocking every race track and every car available for the next 12 months...


Your VIP Membership to iRacing, valued at $2,500, has been donated to our silent auction by iRacing itself.

This VIP Membership is available for both new Members and current Members who want to upgrade, and race virtually on every circuit and in every type of car iRacing has to offer!

SimCraft Tilton PRO SimRacing Pedal Set item
SimCraft Tilton PRO SimRacing Pedal Set
$500

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING WITHIN THE US


Are you ready to upgrade the pedals on your racing simulator?


SimCraft has donated one of their Tilton PRO SimRacing pedal sets to our silent auction, and by the end of the evening on the 25th, it could be yours!


This item can be shipped anywhere in the US, so happy bidding!

Dallara Indycar Factory Tour and Sim Experience item
Dallara Indycar Factory Tour and Sim Experience
$200

Starting bid

FULFILLED VIA EMAIL


Have you ever wanted to see how IndyCars are built?

Your group of up to 12 people will have a 3-hour experience at Dallara that includes a tour and time in their professional sim room. The tour will last 60-90 minutes and the rest of the time will be spent in the Sim Room.

We can email the gift certificate anywhere in the US, but the tour and sim experience will take place in Indianapolis (time and date TBD)

Rolex 24H Daytona VIP Ticket Package item
Rolex 24H Daytona VIP Ticket Package
$1,500

Starting bid

FULFILLED VIA EMAIL


Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona VIP Ticket Package donated by Porsche Dublin and the Porsche She Drives Business program. 

 

VIP Ticket Package Value - $4,000

The VIP Hospitality ticket package gives you access to the Rolex 24 Hours Daytona weekend events (Friday – Sunday, closing at race end) and includes:

  • (2) General Admission tickets to the Speedway and High Bank Suite Access
    Access to the Porsche Racehaus Hospitality Suite, located in the High Bank Suites (Friday – Sunday, closing at race end)
  • (1) Parking pass in the Porsche VIP Private Parking
  • Chef prepared meals and complimentary beverages (beer, wine, soda, and water)
  • Dedicated Porsche shuttles around the Speedway
  • Special Guest Appearances (Meet & Greets, Q&A Sessions + more)
  • Guided team garage and pit lane tours
  • Welcome Gift
RAFA Racing VIP Experience item
RAFA Racing VIP Experience
$1,500

Starting bid

FULFILLED VIA EMAIL


Immerse yourself with the RAFA Racing team at an IMSA event of your choice with a full behind-the- the scenes VIP experience for you and a guest.


This package includes:

  • Access to the RAFA Racing Suite 
  • Opportunity to be on the pit-box during one of the sessions, to listen in and witness the action up close
  • Meet and greet with the RAFA Racing drivers - including the opportunity for photos and autographs
  • Meet the RAFA Racing performance coaches, and test your reaction times with one of their speed and agility exercises
  • An Exclusive Garage and Paddock Tour where you’ll get to see the race car up close, and meet the crew
  • VIP Hospitality in the IMSA WeatherTech Hospitality Suite 
  • A gift of Signature 812 Brands’ motorsport lifestyle apparel.


2 tickets to Road America for the Spring Vintage Weekend item
2 tickets to Road America for the Spring Vintage Weekend
$50

Starting bid

FULFILLED VIA EMAIL


Enjoy a weekend at America's National Park of Speed!

Valued at $170 and donated by Road America, you can take home Two Full Event Tickets to

the 2026 Spring Vintage

Weekend with SVRA

May 15-17, 2026 at Road America (Elkhart Lake, WI)

4 Grandstand Tickets to the 2026 Indy 500 item
4 Grandstand Tickets to the 2026 Indy 500
$200

Starting bid

FULFILLED VIA EMAIL


Stop sitting home and watching the Indy 500 on TV!  


You and 3 others can have grandstand seats to the 2026 Indy 500.


Donated by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 


PitFit Indy500 Driver Experience Workout item
PitFit Indy500 Driver Experience Workout
$150

Starting bid

FULFILLED VIA EMAIL



Ever wondered how drivers work out so they can perform at their best? 


PitFit will take you through the paces during this 1-hour “Indy500 Driver Experience” workout that will include neurocognitive training. 


Can you keep up? 


Donated by PitFit



Women with Drive Summit attendee ticket item
Women with Drive Summit attendee ticket
$150

Starting bid

FULFILLED VIA EMAIL

 

One Free Registration – Women with Drive Summit V

Donated by Women in Motorsports North America


Ticket Value: $550


The Women with Drive - Driven by Mobil 1 summit is an educational and experiential event organized by Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA).


The summit brings together professionals from across the motorsports industry to share insights and explore career opportunities in various fields like driving, engineering, marketing, communications, business, and finance. It aims to provide networking, learning, and inspiration for students, professionals, and industry enthusiasts.


This year’s event takes place December 8-10 in Indianapolis. 


Autographed Red Racer Books item
Autographed Red Racer Books
$150

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


This package is 4 of the Red Racer Children's books, signed by drivers in the IndyCar series.


Goodnight Race Track and Josef's Big Dream are both signed by Josef Newgarden on the inside of the front cover.


The ABCs of Racing is signed by Marcus Ericsson on the front cover, and The ABCs of IndyCar Racing has been signed inside the front cover by Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood.



Kid's Animal Adventure item
Kid's Animal Adventure
$100

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


This item makes a perfect holiday gift for little animal lovers. 


This basket set includes:


2 tickets (+parking) to the Indianapolis Zoo (donated by the Indianapolis Zoo)

A lion backpack and a stainless-steel water bottle (donated by Polaris Talent)




NGK Cornhole Boards
$150

Starting bid


PICK UP ONLY


Bring some friendly competition to your backyard with this set of Cornhole boards! Perfect for game nights, tailgates, or summer BBQs, these boards are built for fun and lasting memories.


Donated by NGK Sparkplugs, this set is sure to bring hours of fun!


Girls Race Too! item
Girls Race Too!
$75

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


Do you know a little girl who wants to race with the big girls someday? 

Inspire her with a t-shirt donated by Shift Up Now Athlete Tatiana Calderón, a blinged-out Shift Up Now "Mantra" cap, and a 300-piece set of Legos from the Speed Champions Series of the pink Honda S2000 from Fast and Furious. 

Somnium Vineyard 3-botle Set item
Somnium Vineyard 3-botle Set
$150

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


Valued at over $300


Generously donated by Danica Patrick's Somnium Wine, this estate collection features 1 bottle of Danica Rose, 1 bottle of Somnium Sauvignon Blanc, and 1 bottle of the 2015 Estate Cabernet.


This item is NOT Available for shipping. Please ONLY bid if you are over 21 years of age and can take this home this evening from our event, or if you can pick it up from an Indianapolis location.

Somnium Private Wine Tasting item
Somnium Private Wine Tasting
$250

Starting bid

FULFILLED VIA EMAIL


Generously donated by Danica Patrick's Somnium Wine, you and 3 guests are invited to discover Somnium's Private Tasting Lounge in historic Calistoga.


This Silent Auction item is non-transferable, and we will connect the winner directly with Tracy Smith to schedule your tasting.

"Sundays with Salvator" Dinner for 8 item
"Sundays with Salvator" Dinner for 8
$600

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


PACKAGE VALUED AT $1200


Step into the Mangia family tradition and experience Sundays with Salvator via a heartwarming book that celebrates

connection, conversation, and the remarkable life of 101½-year-old Navy Veteran and first-generation American,

Salvator Mangia.


This experience includes a chef-prepared Italian family dinner for eight, lovingly made and delivered to your home by

his granddaughter, Karen Mangia—a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, tech executive, and professionally

trained chef.


As you enjoy the meal, you’ll get to know Salvator through copies of the book, Sundays with Salvator: 52 Recipes to

Cultivate Conversation, Connection, and Community—a touching collection of stories and recipes that bring his humor,

heart, and appetite for life to the table.


Gather your favorite people, share a delicious meal, and be reminded that the best conversations often start over

Sunday dinner.


This package includes:

● An Italian dinner for eight dropped off to your location, prepared with beloved family recipes from the

book

● Signed copies of Sundays with Salvator for each guest (eight books total)

● An evening of food, stories, and memories that will last a lifetime



Bring your appetite, your curiosity, and your sense of connection. This is more than a meal - it’s a moment in history,

and an experience you’ll treasure forever.



(Certificate expires October 24, 2026.  Drinks & a visit from Salvator not included.  Contact Karen 30 days in advance to schedule. Food reheat instructions will be provided upon drop off.)



Also included are 2 bottles of wine from Keuka Spring Vineyards (donated by Mike and Diana Fink)


Must be 21 to pick up the wine.


Stag's Leap Wine Cellars FAY Cabernet Duo item
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars FAY Cabernet Duo
$250

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


Stag's Leap Wine Cellars is best known for their Artemis and Cask 23 varieties sold in steak houses across America, however these two wines from their FAY Vineyard are only available to Members of their wine club, and those who visit the Vineyard in person.


The 2021 FAY Hillside Cabernet Sauvignon is made from grapes grown on the hillside of the FAY vineyard, closest to the Palisades and it's volcanic soils, known to give this wine a rich flavor.


The 2021 Heart of FAY features grapes grown in the very center of the FAY vineyard with a blend of 99% Cabernet Sauvignon and 1% Cabernet Franc, creating a vibrant tasting wine, with lasting fruit flavors in the finish.


This item is NOT Available for shipping. Please ONLY bid if you are over 21 years of age and can take this home this evening from our event, or if you can pick it up from an Indianapolis location.

Adobe Road Winery Racing Series 4 Bottle Gift Set item
Adobe Road Winery Racing Series 4 Bottle Gift Set
$200

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


Donated by SILO Auto Club in downtown Indianapolis, this 4 bottle gift set from Adobe Road Winery is the perfect auction lot for the wine connoisseur and car enthusiast.


The Racing Series wines are comprise of four ultra premium California red blends inspired by moments on the race track.


This item is NOT Available for shipping. Please ONLY bid if you are over 21 years of age and can take this home this evening from our event, or if you can pick it up from an Indianapolis location.

SILO Social Membership item
SILO Social Membership
$500

Starting bid

FULFILLED VIA EMAIL

VALUED AT $1800


Enjoy a full year of access to SILO’s vibrant social community. As a Social Member, you’ll be invited to an exciting calendar of exclusive events, including wine dinners, bourbon and tequila tastings, steak nights, cigar gatherings, and unique automotive-themed experiences.

 

Membership also opens the door to SILO’s welcoming lounge and event space, where you can relax, connect, and build friendships with fellow enthusiasts. It’s an opportunity to be part of a one-of-a-kind club that blends camaraderie, fine dining, and automotive passion in a truly unique setting.


This Membership is valued at $1,800 and incudes a $50 per month food and beverage credit.

Chef's Dinner at Bluebeard item
Chef's Dinner at Bluebeard
$200

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


This experience will take place in Indianapolis at a time and date TBD


In-season 3-5 course Chef's Tasting Dinner with wine pairing for 2 people



Dinner and Drinks item
Dinner and Drinks
$175

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


Enjoy a dinner out with a $100 gift card to CRG Restaurants and then go home and put your feet up and savor a glass of locally-distilled West Fork Whisky. 

This basket also includes 4 coasters from local artist Faith Blackwell, 2 whisky glasses, and a round ice ball molds.


You must be 21 to pick up this item.


Nights On The Town Basket item
Nights On The Town Basket
$400

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


Explore the Indianapolis Arts scene with this Nights On the Town basket, which includes the following gift cards:

2 tickets to a 2026 season show from Dance Kaleidoscope


2 tickets to the Indianapolis Symphony


2 tickets to a 2025-2026 Indianapolis Rep show


2 tickets to a show at the Centre for the Performing Arts in Carmel


A bottle of wine from Keuka Springs Winery, donated by Michael and Diana Fink 


(note: you must be 21 to pick up this item)


Dinner's On Us! 1-week of ClusterTruck item
Dinner's On Us! 1-week of ClusterTruck
$75

Starting bid

FULFILLED VIA EMAIL


Enjoy a delicious, hassle-free week of ClusterTruck delivered hot and fresh.


Perfect for busy families, office heroes, or anyone who loves great food without the wait.

Value $175 (7 days at $25/day value)


A bottle of wine from Keuka Springs Winery, donated by Michael and Diana Fink is also included (note: You must be 21 to pick up this item)


Wild Moon Acres Gift Basket item
Wild Moon Acres Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY



Wild Moon Acres is a medicinal herb farm, apothecary, and community learning space. 

Live Life to the Fullest Basket item
Live Life to the Fullest Basket
$350

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


This Live Life to the Fullest basket is for those who want to try new things and be adventurous.  


Items include:


10-entry punch card donated by North Mass Boulder (an indoor rock climbing gym) 


2-hour massage donated by Compass Chiro 


2 hours of lane rental for up to 10 people donated by The Fowling (bowling meets football!)


2 hours of golf time on 2 bays for up to 16 people donated by Back 9 Golf


Car Care Basket item
Car Care Basket
$200

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


Donated by Megan Meyer Racing, this car care kit will appeal to all the Car Girls (and guys) who want to keep their ride in top shape!


This basket also includes $25 in carwash vouchers from Crew Car Wash, so you can make the outside look as good as the inside!

317 Aesthetic Lounge Gift Card item
317 Aesthetic Lounge Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

CAN BE MAILED

$250 Gift Card to 317 Aesthetics
Refresh, rejuvenate, and reveal your best self with this $250 gift card to 317 Aesthetics Lounge in Indianapolis.


Treat yourself to personalized skincare, injectables, or wellness services delivered by expert professionals in a relaxing, luxurious setting.


Look and feel your best—because confidence never goes out of style.

317 Aesthetic Lounge Gift Card item
317 Aesthetic Lounge Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

CAN BE MAILED

$250 Gift Card to 317 Aesthetics
Refresh, rejuvenate, and reveal your best self with this $250 gift card to 317 Aesthetics Lounge in Indianapolis.


Treat yourself to personalized skincare, injectables, or wellness services delivered by expert professionals in a relaxing, luxurious setting.


Look and feel your best—because confidence never goes out of style.

Puppy Pitstop Basket item
Puppy Pitstop Basket
$150

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


Keep your furry family member happy with this basket of dog care toys and essentials from Puppy Pitstop. 


Take Me Out to the Ballpark Basket item
Take Me Out to the Ballpark Basket
$125

Starting bid

AVAILABLE FOR SHIPPING IN THE US


Sometimes it’s nice to take a day away from motorsports and watch a classic American pastime.  


Take your family to an Indianapolis Indians game with this 4-pack of tickets to a spring (April or May) 2026 game. 


Also included is a $25 gift card to GourmetGiftBasket.com so you can get some snacks for tailgating. 


Play Ball!


Cincinnatti Red's Basket item
Cincinnatti Red's Basket
$150

Starting bid

PICK UP ONLY


Donated by the Cincinnati Reds, this gift basket is sure to delight any fan!

