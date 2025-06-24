Shifting Gears Basket Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
All entrants must have a ticket. There are limited seats and seats will be assigned. Please comment with who is in your group so seats can be assigned together.
This is for a table of 8! Your table will be reserved for your group!
Includes recognition on all promotional materials and sponsorship of one cash Bingo game.
Includes 8 event tickets, prime seating, and recognition on event promotional materials.
Includes 8 event tickets, plus 20 raffle tickets, 8 Bingo daubers, prime seating, and your business featured on event material as well as our website for one year.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!