Shifting Gears Inc.

Hosted by

Shifting Gears Inc.

About this event

Shifting Gears Basket Bingo

2201 Carrs Mill Rd

Fallston, MD 21047, USA

General Admission
$30

All entrants must have a ticket. There are limited seats and seats will be assigned. Please comment with who is in your group so seats can be assigned together.

Table for 8
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is for a table of 8! Your table will be reserved for your group!

Business Sponsorship Level 1 (No Tickets Provided)
$300

Includes recognition on all promotional materials and sponsorship of one cash Bingo game.

Business Sponsorship Level 2
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 event tickets, prime seating, and recognition on event promotional materials.

Business Sponsorship Level 3
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 event tickets, plus 20 raffle tickets, 8 Bingo daubers, prime seating, and your business featured on event material as well as our website for one year.

Add a donation for Shifting Gears Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!