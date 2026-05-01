Danielles Place

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Danielles Place

About this event

Shifting Minds Summer Program 2026

2224 W 51st St

Tulsa, OK 74107, USA

Registration
Free
Click "Add +" and select how many students you would like to register. This is a free program. PARENT OR GUARDIAN must provide written signature for students to participate. This can be done on day 1 during drop off.
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