Shiksha Enrollment

Offered by
About this shop
• Middle & High School Students
• Sundays: 10:00 - 11:00 am, 12 weeks session
• Classes start January 18th
• Teacher: Deepali Goyal
Incorrect knowledge leads to incorrect actions, correct knowledge leads to correct actions.
This class aims to impart true wisdom - a clear, accurate, and deep understanding of
Who am I?
What do I want?
How to attain it?
so that our actions are more likely to be appropriate, constructive, and beneficial.
• Ages 7 - 13 years
• Saturdays: 10:00 - 11:00 am, 10 weeks session
• Classes start January 31st
• Teacher: Deepali Goyal
These classes are a wonderful way for youth and teens to
1. Understand the fundamental concepts of Hindu philosophy
2. Apply the philosophy in their daily lives
3. Foster their inner spirituality.
3. Cultivate positive character virtues.
4. Develop devotional practices
5. Increase their appreciation of Hindu culture
• Ages 7 - 13 years
• Sundays: 11:00 - 12:00 pm, 10 weeks session
• Classes start January 31st
• Teacher: Deepali Goyal
These classes are a wonderful way for youth and teens to
1. Understand the fundamental concepts of Hindu philosophy
2. Apply the philosophy in their daily lives
3. Foster their inner spirituality.
3. Cultivate positive character virtues.
4. Develop devotional practices
5. Increase their appreciation of Hindu culture
Build your Harmonium and Vocal Chanting skills by progressing through 6 levels from Beginner to Advanced!
A clear and structured approach has been designed so students can get a firm grasp of both Vocals, as well as fluently playing the harmonium. This will prepare them to finally be able to lead chanting in public Temple Satsangs.
It’s a hands-on course with various media being used to make the learning environment interesting and fun!
In-person
Age: 7 above only!!
Class Dates and Duration
Jan 25th - Apr 25th 2026
55mins – In-person (Group Lessons) – Sun 10AM – 10:55AM – Cost: $130
Number of Classes Included: 10 Classes (plus 2 make up classes at the end of semester)
limited space, please enroll as soon as possible.
Detail description
A clear and structured approach has been designed over the years so students can get a firm grasp of both Vocals, as well as the Harmonium. Some of the key aspects of the course curriculum and student progression are below:
– Learn musical notes [both western, as well basic Indian classical Sargams are taught]
– Master the identification and matching of Pitch
– Identify a scale based on your own vocal range
– Increase Vocal Clarity
– Learn the two-finger rule.
– Learn to perfect Harmonium Fingering
– Build muscle memory for your fingers
– Learn rhythm and beat using a metronome
– Learn how to pronounce bhajan words properly using a pronunciation guide
– Learn how to play without looking at the harmonium
– Learn to play with the Dholak and how to communicate with the Dholak player
– Learn chanting etiquette in a Satsang: how to repeat and lead
– Learn to play by just listening to a tune!
What else students receive…
–Opportunity to play in the weekday Satsangs in the Temple once student is ready.
–Offline assistance via whatsapp group for learners with their teachers where they can share their practice videos or ask any questions offline.
–Yearly twice Music Classes Satsang, an opportunity to take part in Satsang led by music class students, where our Preacher and guide – Shri Nikhilanand ji comes to Dallas and observes student’s progress himself. We do live Facebook broadcast of this event. Proud moment for students and Teachers both.
-For In person classes , instruments will be provided for the class.
-For Online Classes, students must have an instrument at home or We can refer Amazon link to buy one.
-2 make up classes will be provided at the end of semester as an opportunity for students to catchup for 2 missed classes within semester.
-All 10 Classes must be concluded within semester
-No classes will be carry forward to next semester.
-No refund will be provided for no show cases as slot has been reserved already.
SUNDAY Classes Schedule
Jan 25
Feb 1 , 8, 22 [No class on Feb 15th for Shiv Ratri]
Mar 15, 22 [No class on 1st Mar for Holi/RMD, Mar 8th for Holi RGD, Mar 29th for Ram Navami]
Apr 5, 12, 19, 26
Build your Harmonium and Vocal Chanting skills by progressing through 6 levels from Beginner to Advanced!
A clear and structured approach has been designed so students can get a firm grasp of both Vocals, as well as fluently playing the harmonium. This will prepare them to finally be able to lead chanting in public Temple Satsangs.
It’s a hands-on course with various media being used to make the learning environment interesting and fun!
Online
Age: 7 above only!!
Class Dates and Duration
Jan 24th- Apr 25th 2026
50mins – Online (1:1) – various slots – Cost: $150 (Student should have Instrument at home)
Number of Classes Included: 10 Classes (plus 2 make up classes at the end of semester)
limited space, please enroll as soon as possible.
Detail description
A clear and structured approach has been designed over the years so students can get a firm grasp of both Vocals, as well as the Harmonium. Some of the key aspects of the course curriculum and student progression are below:
– Learn musical notes [both western, as well basic Indian classical Sargams are taught]
– Master the identification and matching of Pitch
– Identify a scale based on your own vocal range
– Increase Vocal Clarity
– Learn the two-finger rule.
– Learn to perfect Harmonium Fingering
– Build muscle memory for your fingers
– Learn rhythm and beat using a metronome
– Learn how to pronounce bhajan words properly using a pronunciation guide
– Learn how to play without looking at the harmonium
– Learn to play with the Dholak and how to communicate with the Dholak player
– Learn chanting etiquette in a Satsang: how to repeat and lead
– Learn to play by just listening to a tune!
What else students receive…
–Opportunity to play in the weekday Satsangs in the Temple once student is ready.
–Offline assistance via whatsapp group for learners with their teachers where they can share their practice videos or ask any questions offline.
–Yearly twice Music Classes Satsang, an opportunity to take part in Satsang led by music class students, where our Preacher and guide – Shri Nikhilanand ji comes to Dallas and observes student’s progress himself. We do live Facebook broadcast of this event. Proud moment for students and Teachers both.
-For Online Classes, students must have an instrument at home or We can refer Amazon link to buy one.
-2 make up classes will be provided at the end of semester as an opportunity for students to catchup for 2 missed classes within semester.
-All 10 Classes must be concluded within semester
-No classes will be carry forward to next semester.
-No refund will be provided for no show cases as slot has been reserved already.
SATURDAY Classes Schedule [Online]
Jan 24, 31
Feb 7, 21 [No class on Feb 14th for Shiv Ratri and Feb 28th for Holi/RMD]
Mar 14, 21 [No class on Mar 7th for Holi at RGD and Mar 28th for Ram Navami]
Apr 4, 11, 18, 25
Build your Dholak skills by progressing from Beginner to Advanced level!
A clear and structured approach has been designed so students can get a firm grasp of fluently playing Dholak. This will prepare them to finally be able to become Lead dholak players in public temple Satsangs or at their Home for any cultural events.
This is a very hands-on course with various media being used to make the learning environment interesting and fun!
In-person Classes only
Age: 7+ only!!
Class Dates : Jan 25th- Apr 25th 2026
Duration 55mins – Sun 10 AM – 10:55AM
Number of Classes Included: 10 Classes (plus 2 make up classes at the end of semester)
Cost : $130
limited space, please enroll as soon as possible.
Detail Description
A clear and structured approach has been designed over the years so students can get a firm grasp of playing Dholak. Some of the key aspects of the course curriculum and student progression are below:
– Learn the basic bols (these are strokes based on the tabla)
– Learn rhythm and syncopation using a metronome
– Master playing and combining bols to create “beats” or taals (rhythmic patterns) effortlessly
– Learn multiple types of beats
– Learn tukras (or transitions)
– Learn how to play with and communicate with a Chanter
– Learn dholak etiquette in a Satsang
– Continue to more advanced beats (such as 16 beat, keherwa and advanced tukras)
What else students receive…
–Opportunity to play in the weekday Satsangs in the Temple once student is ready.
–Offline assistance via whatsapp group for learners with their teachers where they can share their practice videos or ask any questions offline.
–Yearly twice music class satsangs, its an opportunity to take part in Satsang led by music class students only where our Preacher and guide – Shri Nikhilanand ji comes to Dallas and observes student’s progress himself. We do live Facebook broadcast of this event. Proud moment for students and Teachers both.
SUNDAY Classes Schedule
Jan 25
Feb 1 , 8, 22 [No class on Feb 15th for Shiv Ratri]
Mar 15, 22 [No class on 1st Mar for Holi/RMD, Mar 8th for Holi RGD, Mar 29th for Ram Navami]
Apr 5, 12, 19, 25
• Ages 7 - 14 years
• Saturdays: 10:30 - 11:30 am, 10 weeks session
• Classes start January 31st
• Teacher: Rajeev Dwivedi and Surya Rebbapragada
No Prior Knowledge of Robotics is required.
Gears, Chain-Sprocket, Motors, Hubs, and Pulleys
Visual Block Coding & Icon based Coding
No prior knowledge required
Robotics Kit, laptop, software, tablets will be provided
Contact Mahima@972-310-0475 for more information
• Ages 9 - 15 years
• Saturdays: 12:00 - 1:00 pm, 10 weeks session
• Classes start January 31st
• Teacher: Rajeev Dwivedi and Surya Rebbapragada
These classes introduce students to many skills in design, programming, sensor usage for robot perception, and out-of-box thinking to help the kids excel in various competitive events. The students will learn many design and program ideas that will help kids excel in the FLL competition.
• Grades 7th - 11th
• Saturdays: 11:30 - 1:00 pm, 10 weeks session
• Classes start January 31st
• Teacher: Rajeev Dwivedi and Surya Rebbapragada
Focus of Fall class will be FTC Decode Challenge
Though the class helps prepare for the season, the temple itself will not be forming teams. Students are encouraged to form their own teams with fellow students or from outside
• Ages 11+ years
• Sundays: 10:00 am - 11:00 am,
• Classes start January 31st
• Teacher: Nitin Kaushal
The class provides actionable and practical frameworks to
The focus of this class is to introduce the students to Hindi language. The students will learn basic Hindi conversation, Hindi alphabet, and simple vocabulary words. No prior knowledge of Hindi language is required.
1. Identify all the letters (swar and vyanjan) of the Hindi alphabet.
2. Learn to write all the letters of the alphabet.
3. Learn names of body parts in Hindi.
4. Learn names of colors in Hindi.
5. Introduce yourself in Hindi.
6. Learn names of fruits in Hindi.
7. Learn names of vegetables in Hindi.
8. Learn counting from 1-10 in Hindi
9. Learn about Indian festivals.
10. Learn about first person, second person, third person and Gender differentiation)
In this level, the emphasis is on reading. Students start by joining 2 and 3 letters to make simple words. . They continue to expand their vocabulary, and are taught to speak 2 sentences on a given topic.
1. Revision of all the varnamala and vocabulary covered in the previous level
2. Learn names of common food items in Hindi.
3. Learn names of kitchen utensils, and other household objects in Hindi.
4. Learn names of family relations in Hindi.
5. Learn counting from 1-100 in Hindi6. Practice Barahkhari ( use of all the maatras with varn)
7. Practice writing words with each maatra and memorize its meaning in Hindi and English.
8. Frame sentences using present, past, and future tenses.
9. Use of अनुस्वर , चन्द्रबिन्दु और विसर्ग .
10. Introduction of half letter words and some vocabulary based on it.
In this level, the students continue to improve their reading skills. They continue to read short passages, expand their vocabulary, and learn Hindi grammar.
1. Revision of vocabulary words covered in previous level and revision of maatras.
2. Read stories in Hindi and complete exercises based on it which will be translating sentences, learning difficult words and using them in sentences.
3. Vocabulary words,
a) Classroom objects
b) Household objects
c) Parts of house
d) Relations
e) Food, fruits ,vegetables
f) Name of flowers
g) Name of various professions
4. Introduction to Hindi grammar
a) Sangya
b) Sarvanam
c) Visheshan
d) Vachan,
e) Kriya,
f) Interrogative sentences
This is to test
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!