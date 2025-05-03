Shiksha Enrollment

Build your Harmonium and Vocal Chanting skills by progressing through 6 levels from Beginner to Advanced!

A clear and structured approach has been designed so students can get a firm grasp of both Vocals, as well as fluently playing the harmonium. This will prepare them to finally be able to lead chanting in public Temple Satsangs.

It’s a hands-on course with various media being used to make the learning environment interesting and fun!

In-person

Age: 7 above only!!

Class Dates and Duration

Jan 25th - Apr 25th 2026

55mins – In-person (Group Lessons) – Sun 10AM – 10:55AM – Cost: $130

Number of Classes Included: 10 Classes (plus 2 make up classes at the end of semester)

limited space, please enroll as soon as possible.





Detail description

A clear and structured approach has been designed over the years so students can get a firm grasp of both Vocals, as well as the Harmonium. Some of the key aspects of the course curriculum and student progression are below:

– Learn musical notes [both western, as well basic Indian classical Sargams are taught]

– Master the identification and matching of Pitch

– Identify a scale based on your own vocal range

– Increase Vocal Clarity

– Learn the two-finger rule.

– Learn to perfect Harmonium Fingering

– Build muscle memory for your fingers

– Learn rhythm and beat using a metronome

– Learn how to pronounce bhajan words properly using a pronunciation guide

– Learn how to play without looking at the harmonium

– Learn to play with the Dholak and how to communicate with the Dholak player

– Learn chanting etiquette in a Satsang: how to repeat and lead

– Learn to play by just listening to a tune!

What else students receive…

–Opportunity to play in the weekday Satsangs in the Temple once student is ready.

–Offline assistance via whatsapp group for learners with their teachers where they can share their practice videos or ask any questions offline.

–Yearly twice Music Classes Satsang, an opportunity to take part in Satsang led by music class students, where our Preacher and guide – Shri Nikhilanand ji comes to Dallas and observes student’s progress himself. We do live Facebook broadcast of this event. Proud moment for students and Teachers both.





Important Notes

-For In person classes , instruments will be provided for the class.

-For Online Classes, students must have an instrument at home or We can refer Amazon link to buy one.

-2 make up classes will be provided at the end of semester as an opportunity for students to catchup for 2 missed classes within semester.

-All 10 Classes must be concluded within semester

-No classes will be carry forward to next semester.

-No refund will be provided for no show cases as slot has been reserved already.





Calendar

SUNDAY Classes Schedule

Jan 25

Feb 1 , 8, 22 [No class on Feb 15th for Shiv Ratri]

Mar 15, 22 [No class on 1st Mar for Holi/RMD, Mar 8th for Holi RGD, Mar 29th for Ram Navami]

Apr 5, 12, 19, 26