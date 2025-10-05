Shilpam | Dr. Neena Prasad

Dear Dancers

It is with great joy and enthusiasm that we welcome you to the Teachers Dance Workshop hosted by Shilpam. Your dedication to dance education is inspiring, and we are excited to embark on this journey of growth and learning together.



During this workshop, we will explore a Bhajan together !



Dates : October 13,14,15

Venue : 666 Plainsboro Road, Suite 1239, Plainsboro, New Jersey 08536

Timing : 10 am to 1 pm

Thank you for being a part of this enriching experience.



Warm regards,

Shilpam

[email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/shilpam.artistry

https://www.instagram.com/shilpam.artistry