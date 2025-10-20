Shimmer & Shine✨ Holiday Soirée🎄Sponsorship Opportunities

● Premier seating for 15 guests

● Designation as “Presenting Sponsor” of the Shimmer and Shine 2025 Holiday Soirée

● Complimentary bottle service (four bottles) and valet parking for six (6) vehicles

● Prominent logo placement via digital screens, social media, website, etc.

● Two-minute speaking opportunity from the podium during the event

● Participation in a media appearance promoting the event

● Option to provide branded giveaway items for attendees

● Priority invitation to future Twelve Days of Christmas DC Metro events