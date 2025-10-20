Sales closed

Shimmer & Shine✨ Holiday Soirée🎄Sponsorship Opportunities

The Park 920 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20005, USA

Mistletoe Magic
$4,000

●      Premier seating for 15 guests

●      Designation as “Presenting Sponsor” of the Shimmer and Shine 2025 Holiday Soirée

●      Complimentary bottle service (four bottles) and valet parking for six (6) vehicles

●      Prominent logo placement via digital screens, social media, website, etc.

●      Two-minute speaking opportunity from the podium during the event

●      Participation in a media appearance promoting the event

●      Option to provide branded giveaway items for attendees

●      Priority invitation to future Twelve Days of Christmas DC Metro events

Silver Sleigh
$2,250

●      Reserved seating for 10 guests

●      Complimentary bottle service (three bottles) and valet parking for four (4) vehicles

●      Logo placement via digital screens and social media

●      Recognition on social media and website

●      On-stage acknowledgment during event

Holiday Cheer
$1,500

●      Reserved seating for 8 guests

●      Complimentary bottle service (two bottles) and valet parking for three (3) vehicles

●      Logo placement via digital screens and social media

●      Mention on chapter social media platforms

Jingle Bell
$800

●      Seating for 5 guests

●      Complimentary bottle service (one bottle) and valet parking for one (1) vehicle

●      Social media mention (no logo)

Season's Sparkle
$550

●      Seating for 4 guests

●      Complimentary bottle service (one bottle)

