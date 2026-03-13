Hosted by

World Learner School Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Sales closed

Shindig Classroom Art Silent Auction

Pick-up location

112050 Hundertmark Rd, Chaska, MN 55318, USA

JUST ADDED! Donuts with Alyssa, Freya, and Krista item
JUST ADDED! Donuts with Alyssa, Freya, and Krista
$50

Starting bid

(We've reached our 50 item limit in our silent auction, so we're adding this last-minute, super special item here.)


When: Friday, April 10, before school

Who: Your child + four lucky friends


Treat your child and their friends to a donut and juice party before school with Alyssa, Freya, and Krista.


They'll feel extra special!


Value: Priceless

Terms: To be held on April 10, 2026

Donated By: WLS UE Teachers Alyssa, Freya, and Krista


All bids and sales are final.

Carrie's Class: Christmas Banner item
Carrie's Class: Christmas Banner item
Carrie's Class: Christmas Banner item
Carrie's Class: Christmas Banner
$40

Starting bid

Bring a touch of festive spirit into your home with this unique Christmas banner created by our talented students!


Each piece of the banner is meticulously hand sewn by students.


It features six adjustable pieces, allowing for personalized spacing on the line. This beautiful artwork is a perfect addition to your holiday décor.


Thank you to WLS grandparent volunteer Debra Wagner for supporting Carrie's class in this beautiful creation.

Value: Priceless

Dimensions: Measures approximately 6.5 feet in length. Each piece measures approximately 5" x 7.5".

Classroom: Carrie's LE

Debi's Class: Linen Pillow item
Debi's Class: Linen Pillow item
Debi's Class: Linen Pillow item
Debi's Class: Linen Pillow
$40

Starting bid

Cozy up to this creative, stunning linen pillow created by Debi's class.


It features vibrant felt circles expertly sewn together with charming buttons.


Each piece is a testament to their artistic vision and hard work, where they selected and stitched the words that best fit our community.


The removable case makes it easy to keep clean, making it a perfect blend of beauty and practicality.


Thank you to WLS parent volunteer Kate Musselman for supporting Debi's class in this beautiful creation.

Value: Priceless

Dimensions: 24" x 24"

Classroom: Debi's LE

Ashley's Class: Cross-Stitch Pillow #1 item
Ashley's Class: Cross-Stitch Pillow #1 item
Ashley's Class: Cross-Stitch Pillow #1
$40

Starting bid

Add a touch of artistry to your home with this unique pillow featuring stunning cross-stitched artwork created by our talented students. It can also be displayed as a charming wall hanging.


The pillow cover is made of heirloom quality cotton and linen fabric, with a removable synthetic insert for easy washing.


Each student first designed their own cross-stitch pattern on paper, thoughtfully choosing colors and shapes. Their designs were then transferred onto fabric and brought to life through their careful stitching.


Along the way, students practiced patience, creativity, and attention to detail while learning a new skill.


Once every piece was finished, the individual squares were stitched together to create a pillow that beautifully showcases the students' creativity and teamwork.


Thank you to WLS parent volunteer Kimberly Shintre for supporting Ashley's class in this beautiful creation.

Value: Priceless

Dimensions: 18" x 18"

Classroom: Ashley's LE

Ashley's Class: Cross-Stitch Pillow #2 item
Ashley's Class: Cross-Stitch Pillow #2 item
Ashley's Class: Cross-Stitch Pillow #2
$40

Starting bid

Add a touch of artistry to your home with this unique pillow featuring stunning cross-stitched artwork created by our talented students. It can also be displayed as a charming wall hanging.


The pillow cover is made of heirloom quality cotton and linen fabric, with a removable synthetic insert for easy washing.


Each student first designed their own cross-stitch pattern on paper, thoughtfully choosing colors and shapes. Their designs were then transferred onto fabric and brought to life through their careful stitching.


Along the way, students practiced patience, creativity, and attention to detail while learning a new skill.


Once every piece was finished, the individual squares were stitched together to create a pillow that beautifully showcases the students' creativity and teamwork.


Thank you to WLS parent volunteer Kimberly Shintre for supporting Ashley's class in this beautiful creation.

Value: Priceless

Dimensions: 18" x 18"

Classroom: Ashley's LE

Alyssa's Class: Quilt Pattern Art item
Alyssa's Class: Quilt Pattern Art item
Alyssa's Class: Quilt Pattern Art item
Alyssa's Class: Quilt Pattern Art
$40

Starting bid

Transform your space with this vibrant, handcrafted artwork featuring a unique quilt pattern crafted from colorful marker popsicle sticks!


The quilt pattern is glued onto a sturdy, thick backer board (that disappears behind the art), so it's strong enough to hang on the wall or lean without tipping.


Value: Priceless

Dimensions: Approximately 22" x 26"

Classroom: Alyssa's UE

Danielle's Class: Pop Art item
Danielle's Class: Pop Art item
Danielle's Class: Pop Art item
Danielle's Class: Pop Art
$40

Starting bid

Danielle's class took inspiration from two places for their classroom art. The first: pop art pioneer Andy Warhol. The second: an aspect of Montessori philosophy their class finds important...collaboration.


First, the students worked individually. Like Warhol, they transformed an everyday consumer good into a piece of pop art.


Then, they worked together to one collaborative and original piece of art.


Value: Priceless

Dimensions: coming soon

Classroom: Danielle's UE

Becci and Conor's Class: Yellow Dreamcatcher (#4) item
Becci and Conor's Class: Yellow Dreamcatcher (#4) item
Becci and Conor's Class: Yellow Dreamcatcher (#4) item
Becci and Conor's Class: Yellow Dreamcatcher (#4)
$40

Starting bid

This delicate and beautiful dreamcatcher was crafted by the 4th years in Becci and Conor's classroom.


In the Montessori bead chains, the number 4 is represented by yellow.


Students were inspired after learning about Native American culture and heritage during recent switch lessons.


Value: Priceless

Dimensions: Approximately 14"x32"

Classroom: Becci and Conor's UE

Becci and Conor's Class: Blue Dreamcatcher (#5) item
Becci and Conor's Class: Blue Dreamcatcher (#5) item
Becci and Conor's Class: Blue Dreamcatcher (#5) item
Becci and Conor's Class: Blue Dreamcatcher (#5)
$40

Starting bid

This delicate and beautiful dreamcatcher was crafted by the 5th years in Becci and Conor's classroom.


In the Montessori bead chains, the number 5 is represented by light blue.


Students were inspired after learning about Native American culture and heritage during recent switch lessons.


Value: Priceless

Dimensions: Approximately 14"x32"

Classroom: Becci and Conor's UE

Becci and Conor's Class: Purple Dreamcatcher (#6) item
Becci and Conor's Class: Purple Dreamcatcher (#6) item
Becci and Conor's Class: Purple Dreamcatcher (#6) item
Becci and Conor's Class: Purple Dreamcatcher (#6)
$40

Starting bid

This delicate and beautiful dreamcatcher was crafted by the 6th years in Becci and Conor's classroom.


In the Montessori bead chains, the number 6 is represented by purple.


Students were inspired after learning about Native American culture and heritage during recent switch lessons.


Value: Priceless

Dimensions: Approximately 14"x32"

Classroom: Becci and Conor's UE

Middle School: Stool "What Do You See?" item
Middle School: Stool "What Do You See?" item
Middle School: Stool "What Do You See?" item
Middle School: Stool "What Do You See?"
$40

Starting bid

The ultimate upcycled art! This artwork was crafted from existing WLS metal stools.


Students used mosaic tiles to create a subtle Carhartt logo on the seat. They then grouted, cleaned up, and painted the rest of the work.


Stool can be used as an end table, plant stand, or seat. It has been sealed for indoor or outdoor use.


Value: Priceless

Dimensions: 18" high and 14" wide

Classroom: Middle School (with guidance from Cassandra and Alicia W.)

Middle School: Stool "Art is the World" item
Middle School: Stool "Art is the World" item
Middle School: Stool "Art is the World" item
Middle School: Stool "Art is the World"
$40

Starting bid

The ultimate upcycled art! This artwork was crafted from existing WLS metal stools.


Students used mosaic tiles to create WLS-inspired map artwork on the seat. They then grouted, cleaned up, and painted the rest of the work. Watercolors were used on the grout to create extra drama and contrast.


Stool can be used as an end table, plant stand, or seat. It has been sealed for indoor or outdoor use.

Value: Priceless

Dimensions: 18" high and 14" wide

Classroom: Middle School (with guidance from Cassandra and Alicia W.)

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