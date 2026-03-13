Shindig Classroom Art Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
(We've reached our 50 item limit in our silent auction, so we're adding this last-minute, super special item here.)
When: Friday, April 10, before school
Who: Your child + four lucky friends
Treat your child and their friends to a donut and juice party before school with Alyssa, Freya, and Krista.
They'll feel extra special!
Value: Priceless
Terms: To be held on April 10, 2026
Donated By: WLS UE Teachers Alyssa, Freya, and Krista
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Bring a touch of festive spirit into your home with this unique Christmas banner created by our talented students!
Each piece of the banner is meticulously hand sewn by students.
It features six adjustable pieces, allowing for personalized spacing on the line. This beautiful artwork is a perfect addition to your holiday décor.
Thank you to WLS grandparent volunteer Debra Wagner for supporting Carrie's class in this beautiful creation.
Value: Priceless
Dimensions: Measures approximately 6.5 feet in length. Each piece measures approximately 5" x 7.5".
Classroom: Carrie's LE
Starting bid
Cozy up to this creative, stunning linen pillow created by Debi's class.
It features vibrant felt circles expertly sewn together with charming buttons.
Each piece is a testament to their artistic vision and hard work, where they selected and stitched the words that best fit our community.
The removable case makes it easy to keep clean, making it a perfect blend of beauty and practicality.
Thank you to WLS parent volunteer Kate Musselman for supporting Debi's class in this beautiful creation.
Value: Priceless
Dimensions: 24" x 24"
Classroom: Debi's LE
Starting bid
Add a touch of artistry to your home with this unique pillow featuring stunning cross-stitched artwork created by our talented students. It can also be displayed as a charming wall hanging.
The pillow cover is made of heirloom quality cotton and linen fabric, with a removable synthetic insert for easy washing.
Each student first designed their own cross-stitch pattern on paper, thoughtfully choosing colors and shapes. Their designs were then transferred onto fabric and brought to life through their careful stitching.
Along the way, students practiced patience, creativity, and attention to detail while learning a new skill.
Once every piece was finished, the individual squares were stitched together to create a pillow that beautifully showcases the students' creativity and teamwork.
Thank you to WLS parent volunteer Kimberly Shintre for supporting Ashley's class in this beautiful creation.
Value: Priceless
Dimensions: 18" x 18"
Classroom: Ashley's LE
Starting bid
Add a touch of artistry to your home with this unique pillow featuring stunning cross-stitched artwork created by our talented students. It can also be displayed as a charming wall hanging.
The pillow cover is made of heirloom quality cotton and linen fabric, with a removable synthetic insert for easy washing.
Each student first designed their own cross-stitch pattern on paper, thoughtfully choosing colors and shapes. Their designs were then transferred onto fabric and brought to life through their careful stitching.
Along the way, students practiced patience, creativity, and attention to detail while learning a new skill.
Once every piece was finished, the individual squares were stitched together to create a pillow that beautifully showcases the students' creativity and teamwork.
Thank you to WLS parent volunteer Kimberly Shintre for supporting Ashley's class in this beautiful creation.
Value: Priceless
Dimensions: 18" x 18"
Classroom: Ashley's LE
Starting bid
Transform your space with this vibrant, handcrafted artwork featuring a unique quilt pattern crafted from colorful marker popsicle sticks!
The quilt pattern is glued onto a sturdy, thick backer board (that disappears behind the art), so it's strong enough to hang on the wall or lean without tipping.
Value: Priceless
Dimensions: Approximately 22" x 26"
Classroom: Alyssa's UE
Starting bid
Danielle's class took inspiration from two places for their classroom art. The first: pop art pioneer Andy Warhol. The second: an aspect of Montessori philosophy their class finds important...collaboration.
First, the students worked individually. Like Warhol, they transformed an everyday consumer good into a piece of pop art.
Then, they worked together to one collaborative and original piece of art.
Value: Priceless
Dimensions: coming soon
Classroom: Danielle's UE
Starting bid
This delicate and beautiful dreamcatcher was crafted by the 4th years in Becci and Conor's classroom.
In the Montessori bead chains, the number 4 is represented by yellow.
Students were inspired after learning about Native American culture and heritage during recent switch lessons.
Value: Priceless
Dimensions: Approximately 14"x32"
Classroom: Becci and Conor's UE
Starting bid
This delicate and beautiful dreamcatcher was crafted by the 5th years in Becci and Conor's classroom.
In the Montessori bead chains, the number 5 is represented by light blue.
Students were inspired after learning about Native American culture and heritage during recent switch lessons.
Value: Priceless
Dimensions: Approximately 14"x32"
Classroom: Becci and Conor's UE
Starting bid
This delicate and beautiful dreamcatcher was crafted by the 6th years in Becci and Conor's classroom.
In the Montessori bead chains, the number 6 is represented by purple.
Students were inspired after learning about Native American culture and heritage during recent switch lessons.
Value: Priceless
Dimensions: Approximately 14"x32"
Classroom: Becci and Conor's UE
Starting bid
The ultimate upcycled art! This artwork was crafted from existing WLS metal stools.
Students used mosaic tiles to create a subtle Carhartt logo on the seat. They then grouted, cleaned up, and painted the rest of the work.
Stool can be used as an end table, plant stand, or seat. It has been sealed for indoor or outdoor use.
Value: Priceless
Dimensions: 18" high and 14" wide
Classroom: Middle School (with guidance from Cassandra and Alicia W.)
Starting bid
The ultimate upcycled art! This artwork was crafted from existing WLS metal stools.
Students used mosaic tiles to create WLS-inspired map artwork on the seat. They then grouted, cleaned up, and painted the rest of the work. Watercolors were used on the grout to create extra drama and contrast.
Stool can be used as an end table, plant stand, or seat. It has been sealed for indoor or outdoor use.
Value: Priceless
Dimensions: 18" high and 14" wide
Classroom: Middle School (with guidance from Cassandra and Alicia W.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!