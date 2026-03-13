Shindig Classroom Art Silent Auction

(We've reached our 50 item limit in our silent auction, so we're adding this last-minute, super special item here.)





When: Friday, April 10, before school

Who: Your child + four lucky friends





Treat your child and their friends to a donut and juice party before school with Alyssa, Freya, and Krista.





They'll feel extra special!





Value: Priceless

Terms: To be held on April 10, 2026

Donated By: WLS UE Teachers Alyssa, Freya, and Krista





All bids and sales are final.