Hosted by

World Learner School Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Sales closed

Shindig Silent Auction

Pick-up location

112050 Hundertmark Rd, Chaska, MN 55318, USA

FEATURED! Principal for a Day item
FEATURED! Principal for a Day item
FEATURED! Principal for a Day item
FEATURED! Principal for a Day
$100

Starting bid

Your child will be Principal of WLS for a day!


They will spend one day this spring shadowing Melissa and accomplishing some crucial school tasks. These can include writing a newsletter and preparing medallions for the end-of-year Medallion Ceremony. They'll have an insider look at the workings of the WLS office.


BUT...that's not all! your child will then get to emcee the Medallion Ceremony (if they choose) and have the honor of introducing each classroom during this beloved event.


Value: Priceless

Terms: Child must be a current WLS student. Some decision-making restrictions may apply!


Featured items have historically been in our Live Auction at the Shindig. This year, we're making these special items open to EVERYONE for bidding...whether you can join us at the Shindig or not!


All bids and sales are final.

FEATURED! VIP for a Year - Reserved Seating + Parking item
FEATURED! VIP for a Year - Reserved Seating + Parking item
FEATURED! VIP for a Year - Reserved Seating + Parking item
FEATURED! VIP for a Year - Reserved Seating + Parking
$100

Starting bid

Experience the full VIP treatment at WLS events. This is the ultimate "roll right in" package -- you can come last minute and be guaranteed a parking spot and perfect seats.


If you're attending the March 21 Shindig, we're raffling off a second VIP for a Year. You can purchase raffle tickets at the event.


VIP Seating

Enjoy prime seats for your immediate family at any school event -- concerts, musicals, graduation. The best seats in the house are reserved just for you (no getting there early required!).


PLUS -- you get extra special treatment at the medallion ceremony in June! Your ultimate VIP package not only includes the best seats with lawn chairs, but we'll also treat you to a cooler of drinks and snacks.


Parking Spot

Your own permanent spot reserved 24/7 in the school parking lot. Perfect for school events like open house, concerts, and medallion ceremony. Parking gets tight in our parking lot and cars need to park in surrounding neighborhoods...but not YOU!


Value: Priceless

Terms: You are VIP until the 2027 Shindig


Featured items have historically been in our Live Auction at the Shindig. This year, we're making these special items open to EVERYONE for bidding...whether you can join us at the Shindig or not!


All bids and sales are final.

FEATURED! Fire Truck Ride to School item
FEATURED! Fire Truck Ride to School item
FEATURED! Fire Truck Ride to School item
FEATURED! Fire Truck Ride to School
$100

Starting bid

Beep beep! Ride to school in style in a Chaska fire truck.


You'll be picked up at your residence in the morning. Tour the truck and ask all the questions. Then climb on in for the most EXCITING ride to WLS you'll ever take.


Four students can participate!


Value: Priceless

Terms: Must reside in Chaska. To be used in the 2026 school year.


Featured items have historically been in our Live Auction at the Shindig. This year, we're making these special items open to EVERYONE for bidding...whether you can join us at the Shindig or not!


All bids and sales are final.

FEATURED! Chaska Police Ride-Along item
FEATURED! Chaska Police Ride-Along item
FEATURED! Chaska Police Ride-Along
$100

Starting bid

Treat your junior officer to a Chaska Police Ride-Along Experience!


This certificate entitles two students and one parent for a ride in the squad car. Explore the car, take photos, and ask Officer Godinez all your burning police force questions.


Officer Martin Godinez is a WLS parent and Chaska Police Department Crime Prevention Officer.


Value: Priceless

Terms: Ride along can only be in Chaska area due to Officer Godinez's jurisdiction. Valid for 2 students and 1 parent.


Featured items have historically been in our Live Auction at the Shindig. This year, we're making these special items open to EVERYONE for bidding...whether you can join us at the Shindig or not!


All bids and sales are final.

FEATURED! Lutsen Summer Getaway item
FEATURED! Lutsen Summer Getaway item
FEATURED! Lutsen Summer Getaway item
FEATURED! Lutsen Summer Getaway
$450

Starting bid

Relax and unwind during a weekend in Lutsen!


It's not a Minnesota summer without a visit to Lake Superior's North Shore. Perfect for families, couples, or a friend getaway. This is an experience not to be missed!


The Resort

Take in panoramic views of the mountain and Lake Superior from your private balcony. Go for a swim in the outdoor or indoor pool. Treat the family to free s'mores at the community firepit. Hike the many trails straight from your resort.


The Area

Visit nearby popular and scenic state parks like Cascade and Judge C.R. Magney. Ride Lutsen's famous Alpine Slide. Visit a local brewery or winery. Enjoy dinner out at a gourmet restaurant in nearby Grand Marais.


Your experience includes:

  • 3 days + 2 nights in an Alpine Condo at Caribou Highlands Resort in Lutsen
  • Private lofted condo sleeps six, with a queen bed, bunk beds, and pull-out sofa on the main floor
  • Two bathrooms
  • Full kitchen -- just bring your groceries!
  • Wood-burning fireplace
  • Private balcony with breathtaking view and Adirondack chairs (perfect for early morning coffee or a nightcap)
  • Access to all the resort has to offer, including pools, free s'mores, family bingo nights, children's activities, and more

Value: Priceless

Donated By: WLS parents Brage Hanson and Brian Hanson

Terms: Available June 1 - August 31, 2026. Blackout dates June 26 - July 6, 2026.

Website: https://odysseyresorts.com/caribou-highlands/lutsen-condos/


Featured items have historically been in our Live Auction at the Shindig. This year, we're making these special items open to EVERYONE for bidding...whether you can join us at the Shindig or not!


All bids and sales are final.

FEATURED! 5 Days of Camp (Flex Scheduling) item
FEATURED! 5 Days of Camp (Flex Scheduling) item
FEATURED! 5 Days of Camp (Flex Scheduling) item
FEATURED! 5 Days of Camp (Flex Scheduling)
$177

Starting bid

The ultimate "choose your own adventure" day camp experience...perfect for curious, independent Montessori kids!


Steve & Kate's Camp has donated 5 days of day camp, conveniently located in Minneapolis.


Here's the awesome catch: Send your child to camp any random 5 days of the summer 2026 -- these don't need to be 5 days in a row. (The ultimate flex, right?!)


With long camp hours (8 am - 6 pm), meals and snacks included, and a list of fun activities that kids get to CHOOSE from...Steve & Kate's Camp is every child's dream.


Sports, tinkering, sewing, stop-motion animation, baking, water play, and so much more. Your kid will never get bored.


Value: $590

Terms: Steve & Kate's Camp is open June 14 - August 14, 2026. Certificate for 5 days of camp must be allocated to a single child.

Website: https://steveandkatescamp.com/minneapolis/


Featured items have historically been in our Live Auction at the Shindig. This year, we're making these special items open to EVERYONE for bidding...whether you can join us at the Shindig or not!


All bids and sales are final.

Lego Party with UE Teacher Danielle item
Lego Party with UE Teacher Danielle
$50

Starting bid

Your student and two WLS friends are invited to stay after school for an afternoon of Lego fun!


Students will stay after school from 4 - 6 pm to enjoy a snack and build with Legos. Snack and Legos provided by Danielle.


Value: Priceless

Terms: Must plan by June 3, 2026. Winner and Danielle will determine date together.

Donated By: WLS UE Teacher Danielle Arnold


All bids and sales are final.

12 Tamales from UE Assistant Ana item
12 Tamales from UE Assistant Ana
$20

Starting bid

Delicious dinner ahead!


A dozen tamales made just for you by Ana, an UE assistant and masterful cook. (Promise these are the best in town!)


You can choose pork, chicken, or half and half.


Value: Priceless

Terms: Must give Ana one week's advance notice. To be used before June 3, 2026.

Donated By: WLS UE Assistant Ana Arredondo


All bids and sales are final.

20 Cozy Cups of Cotton Candy item
20 Cozy Cups of Cotton Candy item
20 Cozy Cups of Cotton Candy item
20 Cozy Cups of Cotton Candy
$50

Starting bid

Yum! The ultimate sweet treat to celebrate any occasion.


Cane & Cotton will treat you to 20 cozy cups of any flavor of your choosing for pick up. This is great for birthday parties, gatherings, gifts, or at home snacking for the true cotton candy connoisseur.


With mouth-watering flavors like strawberry, lime, mojito, plus many flavors that can be made dye-free, you're sure to have a treat to please everyone.


Cotton candy is dairy-free, gluten-free, and free of nuts.


Value: $100

Donated By: Jesslyn Otto, WLS parent and owner of Cane & Cotton

Terms: Please give two weeks notice

Website: https://www.canecotton.com/

Seasonal Color Analysis item
Seasonal Color Analysis item
Seasonal Color Analysis item
Seasonal Color Analysis
$125

Starting bid

Ready for a refresh? This personalized color consultation with Jaime from Two Violets is sure to feel empowering (and colorful!).


Together, you'll uncover the colors and tones that enhance your natural features -- so you can stop wasting time and money on clothes and makeup that don't feel quite right.


During your session, you and Jaime will identify your personal color palette, look at colors, neutrals, and jewelry tones, and review hair and makeup suggestions.


You'll leave with a physical swatch fan and a digital color guide for your session.


Value: $250

Donated By: Jaime Pula, WLS parent and owner of Two Violets

Terms: Valid for one personal seasonal color analysis. Located in Chaska near WLS.

Website: https://twoviolets.com/color-analysis


All bids and sales are final.

1-Hr Massage from Aesthetic Skin Studio (Certificate 1) item
1-Hr Massage from Aesthetic Skin Studio (Certificate 1) item
1-Hr Massage from Aesthetic Skin Studio (Certificate 1)
$50

Starting bid

Relax and ease tension with a one hour massage from Aesthetic Skin Studio.


Molly Pivec is a licensed massage therapist and Reiki master.


Aesthetic Skin Studio has an updated, calming, and fresh space in Edina, near Centennial Lakes.


Value: $100

Donated By: Megan Pankratz, WLS parent and owner Aesthetic Skin Studio + Revive Wellness Collaborative

Expiration: February 25, 2027

Website: https://www.aestheticskinstudio.com/


All bids and sales are final.

1-Hr Massage from Aesthetic Skin Studio (Certificate 2) item
1-Hr Massage from Aesthetic Skin Studio (Certificate 2) item
1-Hr Massage from Aesthetic Skin Studio (Certificate 2)
$50

Starting bid

Relax and ease tension with a one hour massage from Aesthetic Skin Studio.


Molly Pivec is a licensed massage therapist and Reiki master.


Aesthetic Skin Studio has an updated, calming, and fresh space in Edina, near Centennial Lakes.


Value: $100

Donated By: Megan Pankratz, WLS parent and owner Aesthetic Skin Studio + Revive Wellness Collaborative

Expiration: February 25, 2027

Website: https://www.aestheticskinstudio.com/


All bids and sales are final.

SIGNED Bon Iver SABLE, fABLE Album item
SIGNED Bon Iver SABLE, fABLE Album item
SIGNED Bon Iver SABLE, fABLE Album item
SIGNED Bon Iver SABLE, fABLE Album
$75

Starting bid

SIGNED double vinyl of "SABLE, fABLE" by Bon Iver!


This limited edition release from the esteemed JAGJAGUWAR label is a must-have for any rock music fan and a stunning addition to your collection.


Justin Vernon of Bon Iver signed this double vinyl edition JUST for our school community.


Value: Priceless

Donated By: Bon Iver (via WLS family the Rinkes)


All bids and sales are final.

Chanhassen Dinner & Show for Two item
Chanhassen Dinner & Show for Two item
Chanhassen Dinner & Show for Two item
Chanhassen Dinner & Show for Two
$135

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out at one the best theatres Minnesota has to offer!


You'll be treated to a musical on the main stage at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, plus a delicious dinner.


Upcoming shows in the 2026 season include "Guys and Dolls" and "Annie." Or, save your voucher and see what's on stage in 2027!


Value: $275

Expiration: August 3, 2027

Terms: Any Sunday - Friday evening Main Stage Musical; must call box office to redeem; not valid in December or the final week of a show

Website: https://chanhassendt.com/


All bids and sales are final.

4 Tickets to Stages Theatre item
4 Tickets to Stages Theatre item
4 Tickets to Stages Theatre item
4 Tickets to Stages Theatre
$40

Starting bid

Any performance at Stages Theatre in Hopkins is sure to entertain and delight audience members of all ages.


This voucher is good for 4 tickets to one of the mainstage productions listed:

  • The Right Thing to Do: The Joe Mauer Story, April 10 - May 10, 2026
  • Shrek the Musical, June 20 - August 2, 2026

Value: $80

Expiration: August 2, 2026

Terms: Only valid for the performances listed. Reservations required, and must use original voucher. No valid for holiday shows or shows in the JC Studio space.

Website: https://www.stagestheatre.org/


All bids and sales are final.

Tickets to Chaska Valley Family Theatre item
Tickets to Chaska Valley Family Theatre item
Tickets to Chaska Valley Family Theatre item
Tickets to Chaska Valley Family Theatre
$15

Starting bid

Support local theatre and enjoy a night on the town! Voucher is valid for two tickets to any CVFT production in 2026 or 2027.


Upcoming shows for 2026 include "School of Rock: The Musical" and "Nunsense." Both guaranteed to be a fun time.

Value: $50

Expiration: Must be used in 2026 or 2027

Website: https://www.cvft.org/


All bids and sales are final.

Two Tickets to the Masters Artist Concert - MN Irish Music item
Two Tickets to the Masters Artist Concert - MN Irish Music item
Two Tickets to the Masters Artist Concert - MN Irish Music
$15

Starting bid

Be swept away to the Emerald Isle! This night of music features master Irish musicians.

Admission for two to the Master Artists Concert at the Minnesota Irish Music Weekend. Presented by the Center for Irish Music.


Master Artists Concert will take place Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 pm. It is located at the Celtic Junction Arts Center in St. Paul.


Value: $50

Terms: Must be used on the date of the concert

Website: https://www.centerforirishmusic.org/mim/


All bids and sales are final.

Laketown Gymnastics Birthday Party item
Laketown Gymnastics Birthday Party item
Laketown Gymnastics Birthday Party item
Laketown Gymnastics Birthday Party
$125

Starting bid

Give your child the gift of a fun-filled birthday party! Laketown Gymnastics in Waconia is voted Carver County's #1 spot for birthday parties year after year.


This certificate for a birthday party includes:

  • 1 hour of coach-led activities in the gym
  • 30 min in the party room to celebrate
  • Certificate is for 15 children total (birthday honoree + 14 guests)

Value: $250

Expiration: March, 2027

Terms: Must present certificate. Additional fees may apply.

Website: https://www.laketowngym.org/partiesnormal


All bids and sales are final.

CC United - One Free Spring Rec Registration item
CC United - One Free Spring Rec Registration item
CC United - One Free Spring Rec Registration
$74

Starting bid

Time to get outside and onto the soccer field!

  • One free spring rec league registration for April - June, 2026
  • Ages pre-k to 8th grade

Value: $185
Expiration: Must register by April 1, 2026

Terms: Cannot be applied to fees already paid

Website: https://www.ccunitedsoccer.com/


All bids and sales are final.

$50 off FOSS Swim Lessons item
$50 off FOSS Swim Lessons item
$50 off FOSS Swim Lessons item
$50 off FOSS Swim Lessons
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card for FOSS swim lessons, good at any FOSS swim school location.


Get your child water confident in time for summer swimming! FOSS swim school is conveniently located in Chanhassen, as well as St. Louis Park and Richfield.


Also included is a certificate good for $35 off the new family fee when you register.


Value: $85

Expiration: June 21, 2027

Terms: Card may only be used on swim lesson fees

Website: https://www.fossswimschool.com/


All bids and sales are final.

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