Shindig Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Your child will be Principal of WLS for a day!
They will spend one day this spring shadowing Melissa and accomplishing some crucial school tasks. These can include writing a newsletter and preparing medallions for the end-of-year Medallion Ceremony. They'll have an insider look at the workings of the WLS office.
BUT...that's not all! your child will then get to emcee the Medallion Ceremony (if they choose) and have the honor of introducing each classroom during this beloved event.
Value: Priceless
Terms: Child must be a current WLS student. Some decision-making restrictions may apply!
Featured items have historically been in our Live Auction at the Shindig. This year, we're making these special items open to EVERYONE for bidding...whether you can join us at the Shindig or not!
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Experience the full VIP treatment at WLS events. This is the ultimate "roll right in" package -- you can come last minute and be guaranteed a parking spot and perfect seats.
If you're attending the March 21 Shindig, we're raffling off a second VIP for a Year. You can purchase raffle tickets at the event.
VIP Seating
Enjoy prime seats for your immediate family at any school event -- concerts, musicals, graduation. The best seats in the house are reserved just for you (no getting there early required!).
PLUS -- you get extra special treatment at the medallion ceremony in June! Your ultimate VIP package not only includes the best seats with lawn chairs, but we'll also treat you to a cooler of drinks and snacks.
Parking Spot
Your own permanent spot reserved 24/7 in the school parking lot. Perfect for school events like open house, concerts, and medallion ceremony. Parking gets tight in our parking lot and cars need to park in surrounding neighborhoods...but not YOU!
Value: Priceless
Terms: You are VIP until the 2027 Shindig
Featured items have historically been in our Live Auction at the Shindig. This year, we're making these special items open to EVERYONE for bidding...whether you can join us at the Shindig or not!
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Beep beep! Ride to school in style in a Chaska fire truck.
You'll be picked up at your residence in the morning. Tour the truck and ask all the questions. Then climb on in for the most EXCITING ride to WLS you'll ever take.
Four students can participate!
Value: Priceless
Terms: Must reside in Chaska. To be used in the 2026 school year.
Featured items have historically been in our Live Auction at the Shindig. This year, we're making these special items open to EVERYONE for bidding...whether you can join us at the Shindig or not!
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Treat your junior officer to a Chaska Police Ride-Along Experience!
This certificate entitles two students and one parent for a ride in the squad car. Explore the car, take photos, and ask Officer Godinez all your burning police force questions.
Officer Martin Godinez is a WLS parent and Chaska Police Department Crime Prevention Officer.
Value: Priceless
Terms: Ride along can only be in Chaska area due to Officer Godinez's jurisdiction. Valid for 2 students and 1 parent.
Featured items have historically been in our Live Auction at the Shindig. This year, we're making these special items open to EVERYONE for bidding...whether you can join us at the Shindig or not!
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Relax and unwind during a weekend in Lutsen!
It's not a Minnesota summer without a visit to Lake Superior's North Shore. Perfect for families, couples, or a friend getaway. This is an experience not to be missed!
The Resort
Take in panoramic views of the mountain and Lake Superior from your private balcony. Go for a swim in the outdoor or indoor pool. Treat the family to free s'mores at the community firepit. Hike the many trails straight from your resort.
The Area
Visit nearby popular and scenic state parks like Cascade and Judge C.R. Magney. Ride Lutsen's famous Alpine Slide. Visit a local brewery or winery. Enjoy dinner out at a gourmet restaurant in nearby Grand Marais.
Your experience includes:
Value: Priceless
Donated By: WLS parents Brage Hanson and Brian Hanson
Terms: Available June 1 - August 31, 2026. Blackout dates June 26 - July 6, 2026.
Website: https://odysseyresorts.com/caribou-highlands/lutsen-condos/
Featured items have historically been in our Live Auction at the Shindig. This year, we're making these special items open to EVERYONE for bidding...whether you can join us at the Shindig or not!
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
The ultimate "choose your own adventure" day camp experience...perfect for curious, independent Montessori kids!
Steve & Kate's Camp has donated 5 days of day camp, conveniently located in Minneapolis.
Here's the awesome catch: Send your child to camp any random 5 days of the summer 2026 -- these don't need to be 5 days in a row. (The ultimate flex, right?!)
With long camp hours (8 am - 6 pm), meals and snacks included, and a list of fun activities that kids get to CHOOSE from...Steve & Kate's Camp is every child's dream.
Sports, tinkering, sewing, stop-motion animation, baking, water play, and so much more. Your kid will never get bored.
Value: $590
Terms: Steve & Kate's Camp is open June 14 - August 14, 2026. Certificate for 5 days of camp must be allocated to a single child.
Website: https://steveandkatescamp.com/minneapolis/
Featured items have historically been in our Live Auction at the Shindig. This year, we're making these special items open to EVERYONE for bidding...whether you can join us at the Shindig or not!
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Your student and two WLS friends are invited to stay after school for an afternoon of Lego fun!
Students will stay after school from 4 - 6 pm to enjoy a snack and build with Legos. Snack and Legos provided by Danielle.
Value: Priceless
Terms: Must plan by June 3, 2026. Winner and Danielle will determine date together.
Donated By: WLS UE Teacher Danielle Arnold
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Delicious dinner ahead!
A dozen tamales made just for you by Ana, an UE assistant and masterful cook. (Promise these are the best in town!)
You can choose pork, chicken, or half and half.
Value: Priceless
Terms: Must give Ana one week's advance notice. To be used before June 3, 2026.
Donated By: WLS UE Assistant Ana Arredondo
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Yum! The ultimate sweet treat to celebrate any occasion.
Cane & Cotton will treat you to 20 cozy cups of any flavor of your choosing for pick up. This is great for birthday parties, gatherings, gifts, or at home snacking for the true cotton candy connoisseur.
With mouth-watering flavors like strawberry, lime, mojito, plus many flavors that can be made dye-free, you're sure to have a treat to please everyone.
Cotton candy is dairy-free, gluten-free, and free of nuts.
Value: $100
Donated By: Jesslyn Otto, WLS parent and owner of Cane & Cotton
Terms: Please give two weeks notice
Website: https://www.canecotton.com/
Starting bid
Ready for a refresh? This personalized color consultation with Jaime from Two Violets is sure to feel empowering (and colorful!).
Together, you'll uncover the colors and tones that enhance your natural features -- so you can stop wasting time and money on clothes and makeup that don't feel quite right.
During your session, you and Jaime will identify your personal color palette, look at colors, neutrals, and jewelry tones, and review hair and makeup suggestions.
You'll leave with a physical swatch fan and a digital color guide for your session.
Value: $250
Donated By: Jaime Pula, WLS parent and owner of Two Violets
Terms: Valid for one personal seasonal color analysis. Located in Chaska near WLS.
Website: https://twoviolets.com/color-analysis
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Relax and ease tension with a one hour massage from Aesthetic Skin Studio.
Molly Pivec is a licensed massage therapist and Reiki master.
Aesthetic Skin Studio has an updated, calming, and fresh space in Edina, near Centennial Lakes.
Value: $100
Donated By: Megan Pankratz, WLS parent and owner Aesthetic Skin Studio + Revive Wellness Collaborative
Expiration: February 25, 2027
Website: https://www.aestheticskinstudio.com/
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Relax and ease tension with a one hour massage from Aesthetic Skin Studio.
Molly Pivec is a licensed massage therapist and Reiki master.
Aesthetic Skin Studio has an updated, calming, and fresh space in Edina, near Centennial Lakes.
Value: $100
Donated By: Megan Pankratz, WLS parent and owner Aesthetic Skin Studio + Revive Wellness Collaborative
Expiration: February 25, 2027
Website: https://www.aestheticskinstudio.com/
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
SIGNED double vinyl of "SABLE, fABLE" by Bon Iver!
This limited edition release from the esteemed JAGJAGUWAR label is a must-have for any rock music fan and a stunning addition to your collection.
Justin Vernon of Bon Iver signed this double vinyl edition JUST for our school community.
Value: Priceless
Donated By: Bon Iver (via WLS family the Rinkes)
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out at one the best theatres Minnesota has to offer!
You'll be treated to a musical on the main stage at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, plus a delicious dinner.
Upcoming shows in the 2026 season include "Guys and Dolls" and "Annie." Or, save your voucher and see what's on stage in 2027!
Value: $275
Expiration: August 3, 2027
Terms: Any Sunday - Friday evening Main Stage Musical; must call box office to redeem; not valid in December or the final week of a show
Website: https://chanhassendt.com/
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Any performance at Stages Theatre in Hopkins is sure to entertain and delight audience members of all ages.
This voucher is good for 4 tickets to one of the mainstage productions listed:
Value: $80
Expiration: August 2, 2026
Terms: Only valid for the performances listed. Reservations required, and must use original voucher. No valid for holiday shows or shows in the JC Studio space.
Website: https://www.stagestheatre.org/
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Support local theatre and enjoy a night on the town! Voucher is valid for two tickets to any CVFT production in 2026 or 2027.
Upcoming shows for 2026 include "School of Rock: The Musical" and "Nunsense." Both guaranteed to be a fun time.
Value: $50
Expiration: Must be used in 2026 or 2027
Website: https://www.cvft.org/
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Be swept away to the Emerald Isle! This night of music features master Irish musicians.
Admission for two to the Master Artists Concert at the Minnesota Irish Music Weekend. Presented by the Center for Irish Music.
Master Artists Concert will take place Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 pm. It is located at the Celtic Junction Arts Center in St. Paul.
Value: $50
Terms: Must be used on the date of the concert
Website: https://www.centerforirishmusic.org/mim/
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Give your child the gift of a fun-filled birthday party! Laketown Gymnastics in Waconia is voted Carver County's #1 spot for birthday parties year after year.
This certificate for a birthday party includes:
Value: $250
Expiration: March, 2027
Terms: Must present certificate. Additional fees may apply.
Website: https://www.laketowngym.org/partiesnormal
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
Time to get outside and onto the soccer field!
Value: $185
Expiration: Must register by April 1, 2026
Terms: Cannot be applied to fees already paid
Website: https://www.ccunitedsoccer.com/
All bids and sales are final.
Starting bid
$50 gift card for FOSS swim lessons, good at any FOSS swim school location.
Get your child water confident in time for summer swimming! FOSS swim school is conveniently located in Chanhassen, as well as St. Louis Park and Richfield.
Also included is a certificate good for $35 off the new family fee when you register.
Value: $85
Expiration: June 21, 2027
Terms: Card may only be used on swim lesson fees
Website: https://www.fossswimschool.com/
All bids and sales are final.
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