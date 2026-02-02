Shindig Silent Auction

Your child will be Principal of WLS for a day!





They will spend one day this spring shadowing Melissa and accomplishing some crucial school tasks. These can include writing a newsletter and preparing medallions for the end-of-year Medallion Ceremony. They'll have an insider look at the workings of the WLS office.





BUT...that's not all! your child will then get to emcee the Medallion Ceremony (if they choose) and have the honor of introducing each classroom during this beloved event.





Value: Priceless

Terms: Child must be a current WLS student. Some decision-making restrictions may apply!





Featured items have historically been in our Live Auction at the Shindig. This year, we're making these special items open to EVERYONE for bidding...whether you can join us at the Shindig or not!





All bids and sales are final.