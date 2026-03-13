SHINE FUN RUN CLT 2026 Vendor Registration

*Business name listed on the event materials at the Shine Fun Run.
*Recognition in a Vendor appreciation post on social media.
*Business name listed on the event website page.
*Opportunity to include promotional materials in participant goodie bags.
*Business name listed on the event materials at the Shine Fun Run.
*Recognition in a Vendor appreciation post on social media.
*Business name listed on the event website page.
*Opportunity to include promotional materials in participant goodie bags.
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