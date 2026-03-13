The Shine Project Foundation

Hosted by

The Shine Project Foundation

About this event

SHINE FUN RUN CLT 2026 Vendor Registration

Design Center Courtyard 1930 Camden Rd Ste 236

Charlotte, NC 28203, USA

Vendor Registration
$50
*Business name listed on the event materials at the Shine Fun Run. *Recognition in a Vendor appreciation post on social media. *Business name listed on the event website page. *Opportunity to include promotional materials in participant goodie bags.
Add a donation for The Shine Project Foundation

$

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