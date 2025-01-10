SHINE FUN RUN CLT Sponsorship

1930 Camden Rd Ste 236

Charlotte, NC 28203, USA

Sponsor package 1
$500
*Business logo featured on event banner at the Shine Fun Run. *Recognition in a sponsor appreciation post on The Shine *Project Foundation’s social media (Instagram & Facebook). *Business name listed on the event website and registration page. *Opportunity to include promotional materials, samples, or coupons in participant goodie bags. *Recognition in event announcements on race day.
Sponsor package 2
$250
*Business name listed on the event banner at the Shine Fun Run. *Recognition in a sponsor appreciation post on social media. *Business name listed on the event website and registration page. *Opportunity to include promotional materials in participant goodie bags.

